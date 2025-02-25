@amuse

@amuse

Home
amuse on 𝕏: Deep Dive
Archive
About
Contempt and Consequence: The Case for Court-Martialing Insubordinate Flag Officers
The Uniform Code of Military Justice is not an antiquated relic; it is the bedrock of military discipline and the safeguard of democratic governance.
  
@amuse
2
Trump, the Law, and the Judges Who Play Politics
The American judiciary is designed to be an impartial arbiter of the law, a safeguard against executive overreach and legislative tyranny.
  
@amuse
2
How DEI and Mismanagement Turned Obama’s Legacy Project into a Billion-Dollar Boondoggle
When Barack Obama announced plans for his presidential library, expectations were high.
  
@amuse
Woke Spies Gone Wild: How DEI Turned Intel Agencies into a Circus
The American taxpayer should be furious.
  
@amuse
1
The DEI General: How CQ Brown Made Identity Politics the Top Military Priority
President Trump’s recent dismissal of General Charles Q.
  
@amuse
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s Opportunity to End Texas' Gambling Trap
The Texas Lottery is at a crossroads.
  
@amuse
1
The Fact-Check Fallacy: How ‘Truth’ Became a Tool for Censorship
For the better part of the last decade, a small cadre of organizations has positioned itself as the ultimate arbiters of truth.
  
@amuse
1
A Government Shutdown Isn’t the End—It’s a Reckoning
The predictable wails have begun.
  
@amuse
1
Restoring Merit: Why the Civil Service Exam Must Return
The history of the civil service exam is a history of American governance striving for fairness and competence—only to see those principles discarded…
  
@amuse
1
Ukraine’s Borders: A Century of Flux and the Myth of Permanence
There is a persistent belief—particularly among Western observers—that Ukraine’s borders, as they stood on the eve of 2014, were somehow sacrosanct…
  
@amuse
1
Alexandre de Moraes: The Judge Who Became King and Silenced Brazil’s Opposition
There is an old maxim that power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.
  
@amuse
1
A Leader for a New Era: Why Dan Caine is the Perfect Chairman of the Joint Chiefs
Lt.
  
@amuse
3
© 2025 amuse on x
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture