Subscribe
Sign in
Home
amuse on 𝕏: Deep Dive
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Contempt and Consequence: The Case for Court-Martialing Insubordinate Flag Officers
The Uniform Code of Military Justice is not an antiquated relic; it is the bedrock of military discipline and the safeguard of democratic governance.
3 hrs ago
•
@amuse
43
Share this post
@amuse
Contempt and Consequence: The Case for Court-Martialing Insubordinate Flag Officers
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
Trump, the Law, and the Judges Who Play Politics
The American judiciary is designed to be an impartial arbiter of the law, a safeguard against executive overreach and legislative tyranny.
9 hrs ago
•
@amuse
51
Share this post
@amuse
Trump, the Law, and the Judges Who Play Politics
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
How DEI and Mismanagement Turned Obama’s Legacy Project into a Billion-Dollar Boondoggle
When Barack Obama announced plans for his presidential library, expectations were high.
14 hrs ago
•
@amuse
46
Share this post
@amuse
How DEI and Mismanagement Turned Obama’s Legacy Project into a Billion-Dollar Boondoggle
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Woke Spies Gone Wild: How DEI Turned Intel Agencies into a Circus
The American taxpayer should be furious.
21 hrs ago
•
@amuse
150
Share this post
@amuse
Woke Spies Gone Wild: How DEI Turned Intel Agencies into a Circus
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
The DEI General: How CQ Brown Made Identity Politics the Top Military Priority
President Trump’s recent dismissal of General Charles Q.
Feb 24
•
@amuse
62
Share this post
@amuse
The DEI General: How CQ Brown Made Identity Politics the Top Military Priority
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s Opportunity to End Texas' Gambling Trap
The Texas Lottery is at a crossroads.
Feb 24
•
@amuse
26
Share this post
@amuse
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s Opportunity to End Texas' Gambling Trap
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
The Fact-Check Fallacy: How ‘Truth’ Became a Tool for Censorship
For the better part of the last decade, a small cadre of organizations has positioned itself as the ultimate arbiters of truth.
Feb 24
•
@amuse
42
Share this post
@amuse
The Fact-Check Fallacy: How ‘Truth’ Became a Tool for Censorship
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
A Government Shutdown Isn’t the End—It’s a Reckoning
The predictable wails have begun.
Feb 23
•
@amuse
85
Share this post
@amuse
A Government Shutdown Isn’t the End—It’s a Reckoning
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
Restoring Merit: Why the Civil Service Exam Must Return
The history of the civil service exam is a history of American governance striving for fairness and competence—only to see those principles discarded…
Feb 23
•
@amuse
69
Share this post
@amuse
Restoring Merit: Why the Civil Service Exam Must Return
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
Ukraine’s Borders: A Century of Flux and the Myth of Permanence
There is a persistent belief—particularly among Western observers—that Ukraine’s borders, as they stood on the eve of 2014, were somehow sacrosanct…
Feb 23
•
@amuse
38
Share this post
@amuse
Ukraine’s Borders: A Century of Flux and the Myth of Permanence
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
Alexandre de Moraes: The Judge Who Became King and Silenced Brazil’s Opposition
There is an old maxim that power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.
Feb 23
•
@amuse
68
Share this post
@amuse
Alexandre de Moraes: The Judge Who Became King and Silenced Brazil’s Opposition
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
A Leader for a New Era: Why Dan Caine is the Perfect Chairman of the Joint Chiefs
Lt.
Feb 22
•
@amuse
51
Share this post
@amuse
A Leader for a New Era: Why Dan Caine is the Perfect Chairman of the Joint Chiefs
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
© 2025 amuse on x
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts