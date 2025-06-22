President Donald J. Trump has never been one for ambiguity. When he warns a rogue regime, he means it. When he promises action, it comes, shrouded in stealth, exact in purpose, and undeniable in effect. This weekend, while the world still recalibrated from the stunning overnight precision strikes on Iran’s underground nuclear facilities, members of the President's inner circle fanned out across the Sunday political programs to deliver one message: peace has a new guarantor, and its name is strength.

Tomorrow morning, I will be hosting an X Space at 7AM CST to unpack all of it. We’ll be breaking down the comments from Sunday’s shows, the geopolitical stakes, and what these appearances reveal about the week ahead. Your questions, your takes, and your strategic instincts are welcome, especially as we gear up for what promises to be one of the most consequential foreign policy debates in decades.

But first, a recap.

Vice President JD Vance appeared on both Meet the Press and This Week, embodying the deliberate calm of a man who knows the world just shifted in America’s favor. The strike, Vance emphasized, was not a prelude to war but the opposite, a calculated disruption of a regime’s most dangerous ambitions. "We’re not at war with Iran," he told Kristen Welker. "We destroyed the Iranian nuclear program... and we did it without endangering the lives of American pilots."

This was not bluster. It was strategic precision. The strikes reportedly involved seven B-2 stealth bombers operating under a veil of operational silence so complete that not even seasoned analysts knew they had left Missouri until after they reached Guam. The target: Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, the crown jewels of Iran’s weapons program, embedded deep within hardened mountains. And yet, they were hit with surgical accuracy using GBU-57A/B Massive Ordnance Penetrators. No civilian casualties. No boots on the ground. No room for Tehran to pretend it was caught unaware.

Vance put it plainly: Iran had been playing for time, hoping to bluff, delay, and outlast another US administration. But this administration isn’t interested in performance art diplomacy. "We didn’t blow up the diplomacy. The diplomacy never was given a real chance by the Iranians," he said.

That theme, diplomacy had failed not for lack of American patience, but because of Iranian duplicity, was echoed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Face the Nation and Sunday Morning Futures. Iran had buried centrifuges beneath 300 feet of rock for a reason. "Why do they have 60% enriched uranium?" Rubio asked rhetorically. "The only countries in the world that have uranium at 60% are countries that have nuclear weapons because they can quickly make it 90%."

The press, predictably, will try to recast this as an escalation. Yet the historical context is unambiguous. Every administration since Reagan has tried to cajole Iran with carrots and avoid the stick. The result? Hamas, Hezbollah, Houthi militias, a shadow empire of terrorism all funded by Tehran, from the alleys of Beirut to the rocket pads of Gaza. Iran has never paid a price for this conduct. Until now.

Rubio, seasoned and sharp, was unequivocal: "They thought they could do with President Trump what they’ve done with presidents in the past and get away with it, and they found out last night that they can’t."

Critics of the President’s action fall into two predictable camps. The first is composed of Beltway moralizers who continue to pretend that Iran is a misunderstood power whose calls for genocide are merely rhetorical. The second, far more cynical, is a class of permanent Washington actors who see every military maneuver as an opportunity to rehabilitate their own sagging legacies. Both groups are wrong. Trump, unlike Bush or Obama, is not nation-building or appeasing. He is deterring.

This deterrence is not rhetorical, and it is not conditional. Vance drove the point home on This Week: "We did not attack the nation of Iran. We did not attack any civilian targets. We didn’t even attack military targets outside of the three nuclear weapons facilities."

The distinction matters. It is the difference between just war and reckless engagement. It is the hallmark of what might properly be called Trump Doctrine 2.0: no nation-building, no entanglements, no appeasement. Just results.

And what happens next? As Rubio pointed out, "It will depend on what Iran chooses to do next." The President has made clear that if Iran wants diplomacy, the door is open. If they choose escalation, then the US military stands ready to respond with the same degree of clarity and precision.

But let’s not ignore the broader strategic message here. The strike reminds the world that the United States, under President Trump, does not negotiate with threats, and does not tolerate regimes who use diplomacy as cover for uranium enrichment. It also reminds our allies—Israel, Jordan, Egypt, India, Poland—that American strength is once again credible. And it reminds our adversaries—China, Russia, North Korea—that the era of multilateral drift has ended.

Which brings us back to tomorrow morning. The space will serve two purposes: first, to give a full breakdown of what was said on each of the Sunday shows and what it signals. Second, to crowdsource the sharpest takes, questions, and research angles for the week ahead. We are entering a phase where media narratives will evolve rapidly, and the clarity of your input matters. So join us. Speak up. Help shape the conversation while others are still checking their talking points.

Tomorrow, 7AM CST. Bring your notes. Bring your coffee. And bring your brains.

If you enjoy my work, please consider subscribing https://x.com/amuse.