On Tuesday, New York Democrats did the unthinkable: they nominated an Islamic extremist and avowed socialist, Zohran Mamdani, to be the party's candidate for Mayor of the largest city in the United States. If the past 50 years of municipal elections are any indication, this nomination is effectively a coronation. In a city where Democrats outnumber Republicans six to one, the primary is the real contest, and the general election, a mere formality. Which means, barring divine intervention or electoral rebellion, Zohran Mamdani is about to become the Mayor of New York City.

That fact should alarm every New Yorker who still remembers what the city once stood for: energy, enterprise, liberty. Mamdani represents none of those things. He is not merely to the left of the average Democrat, nor even a slightly more flamboyant flavor of Bernie Sanders. He is a man whose entire political identity is anchored in hostility: hostility to capitalism, hostility to the police, hostility to Israel, and, more broadly, to the Western liberal tradition that built the very city he seeks to govern. His ascent is not a fluke. It is a culmination, of decades of ideological drift, institutional rot, and a political machine that increasingly caters to the most radical voices in its base.

Let us not mince words. Mamdani is a radical in both domestic and foreign policy. As a State Assemblyman, he co-sponsored the "Not On Our Dime" Act, a bill aimed at punishing Jewish charities that support Israel. He refused to condemn the October 7th Hamas terror attacks by name, choosing instead to attack Israel's countermeasures as "genocide." He chants "globalize the intifada" at rallies, stands shoulder-to-shoulder with groups that explicitly call for the destruction of the Jewish state, and refuses to affirm Israel's right to exist as a Jewish homeland. That is not simply controversial. It is morally obscene.

His domestic policies are no less extreme. Mamdani promises publicly run grocery stores, free childcare, and universal rent freezes. These are not programs designed to solve problems but to annihilate markets. They are not about helping New Yorkers but about humiliating capitalism. Under his plan, housing construction would slow, landlords would flee, and grocery store shelves would begin to resemble Havana more than Harlem. He believes in public ownership not as a means but as an end, the same way socialists have always treated the economy: as an experiment in control.

To call Mamdani anti-police would be an understatement. He has flirted with "defund" language, proposed replacing police officers with "violence interrupters," and opposed law enforcement intervention during illegal campus occupations. He was arrested during a disruptive protest outside a US Senator’s home, and actively encouraged other demonstrations that snarled traffic and blocked businesses. When asked whether he would call in the NYPD to dismantle violent or antisemitic protests, Mamdani hemmed and hawed. It is not that he lacks a plan for public safety. It is that he sees the current disorder as preferable to order maintained by the wrong agents of authority.

We should pause to consider what it means that the Democratic Party in New York chose this man, not as a marginal councilmember, not as a bombastic backbencher, but as their standard bearer. The answer is chillingly clear. Mamdani did not win despite his radicalism. He won because of it. The Democratic Party has been captured by its most extreme elements. Its donors may still be clustered in the Hamptons and Tribeca, but its base is now anti-cop, anti-Israel, and anti-market. That shift is not just cultural. It is electoral. It is mathematical. It is the reason Andrew Cuomo, a moderate by today's standards, was elbowed aside in favor of a candidate who proudly allies with Linda Sarsour and Hasan Piker, two figures best known for their vitriol toward Jews and law enforcement.

Even the economic press, typically allergic to partisanship, has sounded the alarm. Politico notes that Mamdani's budgetary plans are laughably disconnected from fiscal reality, with revenue projections that ignore basic arithmetic. The Manhattan Institute describes his public-grocery-store plan as "Venezuelan." The Cato Institute likens his housing policies to a manual on how to destroy supply. And Governor DeSantis, never one to mince words, predicted that Mamdani's victory would accelerate the exodus of New Yorkers to lower-tax, law-and-order states.

The Republican Party, unfortunately, is ill-equipped to stop him. Their nominee, Curtis Sliwa, is a 71-year-old gadfly with a flair for performance and a deep disdain for Donald Trump. A self-described Never Trumper, Sliwa lacks both the voter base and the policy heft to be anything more than a protest vote. That leaves only one man standing in the way of Mamdani's ascendancy: Eric Adams. Recently departed from the Democratic Party and now an independent, Adams may be flawed, but he is no revolutionary. His record is mixed, his rhetoric cautious, but he at least subscribes to the core premises of American governance. Police matter. Markets work. The West is worth defending.

Re-electing Adams is not an ideal outcome. It is a triage decision. New York needs a reckoning, but it first needs to survive. A Mamdani mayoralty would be a cultural and economic catastrophe. The city would become a laboratory for anti-Semitism cloaked in anti-Zionism, for failed Soviet-style economic policies dressed up as urban equity, for public disorder rationalized as community expression. It would turn New York into America’s Mecca, not in the spiritual sense, but as a pilgrimage site for every extremist hoping to watch the West implode.

This is not hyperbole. Mamdani has made his worldview abundantly clear. His admiration lies not with the Founders, but with the foot soldiers of failed revolutions. He champions intifadas, not ideas. He romanticizes struggle, not solutions. He draws his inspiration not from the Constitution, but from manifestos. He has even vowed that, if elected Mayor, he would order the NYPD to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should he come to New York to address the United Nations, and personally hand him over to the Hague for prosecution. This is not governance. It is theater, laced with malice, masquerading as foreign policy.

New York, once the heartbeat of American dynamism, now teeters on the edge of becoming a cautionary tale. If Mamdani is elected, the fault will not lie with him alone. It will lie with a Democratic machine that rewards extremism, with a Republican Party that fields unserious candidates, and with voters too complacent to notice the fire at their doorstep.

If New Yorkers wish to preserve even a shadow of the city they once loved, they must act. Rejecting Mamdani is not about partisanship. It is about principle. It is about civilization. And it starts by recognizing that the extremist at the gates did not sneak in. He was invited.

