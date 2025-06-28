@amuse

@amuse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brian Johnston's avatar
Brian Johnston
1h

Building and destroying between two religious groups certainly will a good debate and I look forward to it. Amuse always good.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 amuse on x
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture