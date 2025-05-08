@amuse

LeftyMudersbach
36m

I have an old AOL email account that I use for newsletters and misc stuff. I have found numerous instances of conservative newsletters ending up in my spam folder for no reason while liberal newsletters have never, ever landed in the spam folder. Coincidence, not a chance.

21m

I think you're leaving out one key factor. I don't know about Democrat emails. But most GOP emails actually ARE spam. Once you get on any GOP list, you get an unending flood of moronic and stupid emails, all asking for money. The "messages" are all written by boiler-room pros. Even the GOP politicians I like, I can't stand their emails. I can't imagine anyone would vote on the basis of them. And if you unsubscribe they just keep sending them. Hey, maybe the Dem emails are different?

