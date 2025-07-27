In political theory, hypocrisy is often regarded as a minor sin, the unavoidable cost of aligning ideology with the messiness of real life. But sometimes, hypocrisy isn’t incidental. Sometimes, it reveals the true nature of the ideology itself. And sometimes, as with Zohran Mamdani’s recent wedding, it isn’t just hypocrisy, it is performance art.

The self-described Islamic Marxist and current Democratic nominee for New York City mayor, Mamdani has built his career upon the aesthetic of struggle. He rails against landlords, billionaires, private property, and what he calls "capitalist theft." He advocates the abolition of prisons, the dismantling of the NYPD, the establishment of government-run grocery stores, and the total decommodification of housing. In 2025 alone, he appeared on national television to declare that we "should not have billionaires," that the means of production ought to be seized, and that capitalism is theft. When he speaks, it is not with the cadence of a civic reformer but with the fire of an old-world revolutionary, summoning the specters of Lenin and Trotsky in a bespoke Nehru jacket.

So when Mamdani decided to celebrate his wedding with Rama Duwaji, one might expect something modest. A backyard ceremony, perhaps. A union sanctified in the name of equity. Instead, the couple opted for what can only be described as a six-day globe-spanning coronation. The festivities began in Dubai, paused for a civil ceremony in Manhattan, and climaxed in a three-day bacchanalia on the Mamdani family estate overlooking Lake Victoria in Kampala, Uganda.

The Dubai affair, hosted on the rooftop of the Vida Creek Harbour hotel, featured a pristine all-white floral installation and catered fare befitting a royal engagement. The event, originally reported to cost under $10,000, has now been credibly estimated by campaign insiders to cost upwards of $100,000. A private rooftop. Luxury floral arrangements. Imported cuisine.

Then came the New York City Hall event, simple, yes, but styled with enough curated flair to earn a spread on Instagram. Then came Uganda, and with it, opulence on an imperial scale. The three-day Kampala gala hosted some 400 guests on the family estate at Buziga Hill. Tents and canopies lit up the hillside. The catering, which included luxury imported beverages and a fully staffed round-the-clock service, cost over $250,000. The wedding featured live DJ performances, professional lighting, and signal-jamming devices designed to thwart drones and press alike. It is estimated that total wedding expenditures exceeded $500,000.

The security was extraordinary. More than 20 members of Uganda’s elite Special Forces Command were present. Roadblocks, masked guards, signal jammers, and military checkpoints surrounded the property. To prevent leaks and preserve secrecy, advanced cell phone jamming technology was deployed to block communications within the entire area, while anti-drone systems were activated to intercept any airborne surveillance. The estate was effectively transformed into a fortified communications blackout zone, resembling not a wedding venue but a classified state installation. And this from a man who has vowed to "defund the police," who once declared the NYPD to be "wicked and corrupt," and who dreams of replacing law enforcement with social workers in community safety bureaus. Why then did he not rely on social workers to secure his guests??

Let us be blunt. Zohran Mamdani did not get married like a socialist. He got married like a sheikh. And not merely in cost. In tone. In exclusivity. In a flagrant denial of every principle he pretends to represent. This was a wedding that would make Louis XIV blush.

It was not just the extravagance that rankled. It was the concealment. The events were not publicly disclosed until after the fact. Guests were sworn to secrecy. Phones were confiscated. One can understand the desire for privacy. But when the would-be mayor of the largest city in America espouses a creed of absolute transparency, democratic access, and radical public ownership, it is fair to ask why his private life unfolds like a clandestine state summit.

Even the venue, the Mamdani estate, raises questions. What is the nature of the landholding in Uganda? Is it owned outright? Managed through trusts? How does a man who rails against private property and absentee landlordism square his ideology with inherited wealth and estate-level holdings in a foreign country? He says housing should not be a commodity, yet his own family appears to sit atop one of the finest private estates on the continent. And this, from a man who has been a citizen of the United States for only seven years, now on the cusp of ruling the nation’s largest and most powerful city.

To see this clearly, let us return to first principles. Mamdani is not just a Democrat. He is a Marxist. He believes, explicitly, that private wealth is immoral. That it must be redistributed. That luxury is theft. That the system must be overturned. But socialism, when unmoored from principle and hitched to performative grievance, always collapses into hierarchy. Mamdani does not believe wealth is wrong. He believes your wealth is wrong. His wealth is heritage. His indulgence is culture. His use of militarized security is necessity. Yours is oppression. His estate is history. Your house is a problem.

This hypocrisy is not incidental. It is systemic. It is what the left has become. From the socialist mayor who rents vacation homes on Airbnb while attacking landlords, to the climate czar who jets across the globe while scolding the masses for driving to work, the new progressive aristocracy lives in one moral universe and legislates for another. Mamdani is not an aberration. He is the archetype.

This is what critics mean by "champagne socialism." But that term is no longer adequate. Mamdani is something worse. He is a limousine Marxist with a Gulfstream itinerary. He wants a state-run grocery store on every corner, but will cater his wedding with custom menus flown in from across three continents. He preaches "abolish landlords," then celebrates in a palace built by landlords. He calls the police racist and unnecessary, but surrounds his wedding guests with armed elite commandos. It is not just hypocritical, it is profoundly unserious.

It is important to say that no one begrudges a man his wedding. Love is worth celebrating. Even extravagantly. But when the man in question devotes his public life to attacking others for doing precisely what he does in private, he forfeits the presumption of good faith. If Mamdani had stood up and said, "Yes, I am wealthy. Yes, I benefited from privilege. But I want to use that to help others," he might have found sympathy. Instead, he chooses duplicity. Public renunciation, private indulgence. It is a game as old as socialism itself.

As George Orwell once wrote of British socialists in The Road to Wigan Pier, the problem is not the idea of socialism but the people who advocate it. He observed that many socialists do not love the poor, they simply hate the rich. Mamdani embodies this paradox. He does not hate luxury. He hates its availability to anyone else.

And what of New York? If Mamdani governs as he lives, then the city is in trouble. His plans include rent controls so severe they would hollow out the housing market, defunding the police at a time of rising crime, and replacing core public services with untested socialist experiments. His ideology is not tempered by responsibility. It is validated by fantasy.

The irony is thick. The man who declared that "capitalism is theft" held a $500,000 wedding on a private estate, protected by military police, while advocating for the seizure of private property. That is not public service. That is theatrical oligarchy. Mamdani may call himself a radical. But he is something more familiar: a privileged revolutionary who wants to burn down your house so he can rule from his.

