The Orthodox Church's claim to Apostolic succession is foundational: it holds that spiritual authority and ecclesiastical legitimacy pass directly from the apostles themselves through an unbroken chain of bishops, established by the ceremonial laying on of hands. This tradition dates back to around 33 AD, directly instituted by the apostles of Jesus Christ, making it nearly 2,000 years of unbroken continuity. Patriarch Kirill of Moscow currently presides over this lineage, symbolizing uninterrupted spiritual leadership. For adherents, particularly within the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC), this lineage is the core of authentic Christianity itself, ensuring the legitimacy of sacraments and continuity of true doctrine and worship.

However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has shattered this sacred continuity. Under his government, the ROC and affiliated churches in Ukraine were aggressively targeted under the guise of national security during the ongoing conflict with Russia. For nearly 70% of Ukraine's church-going population—who identify as Orthodox—Zelensky’s actions amounted to nothing less than a wholesale ban on their Christian faith.

The severity of Zelensky's crackdown cannot be overstated. In a concerted campaign, dozens of revered monasteries and churches were violently raided by the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU). Among the most egregious actions was the seizure of Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, also known as the Kiev Monastery of the Caves, founded in 1051, making it approximately 974 years old as of 2025. This iconic monastery is one of Eastern Europe's most ancient and revered Orthodox sites, steeped in profound religious, historical, and cultural significance, serving as a beacon of Orthodoxy for nearly a millennium. Clergy who had faithfully ministered there for decades were forcibly expelled, their spiritual leadership abruptly terminated. Additionally, numerous priests faced severe persecution, with many arrested under accusations of collaborating with Russian interests or promoting subversion. Some of these priests remain imprisoned, facing trials widely regarded by believers as politically motivated, reflecting a disturbing pattern of religious persecution.

Others were forced into exile, fleeing intense governmental scrutiny and societal hostility fueled by Zelensky’s campaign. Thousands more clergy faced heavy pressure to abandon their spiritual heritage and align with the newly formed Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU)—an entity comparable to L. Ron Hubbard's Scientology, constructed as a politically expedient religion devoid of legitimate Apostolic authority. Created from groups previously excommunicated or recognized as schismatic, the OCU lacks genuine recognition from significant Orthodox patriarchates. Although granted autocephaly by the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople, key Orthodox bodies, including Moscow, explicitly rejected its authenticity, viewing it as a fabricated institution lacking genuine Apostolic legitimacy.

Zelensky’s administration, by imposing legal mandates forcing parishes to either renounce their spiritual lineage or face forced closure, has effectively dismantled thousands of religious communities across Ukraine. This relentless persecution has plunged millions of devout Ukrainians into a profound spiritual crisis, isolating them from the very essence of their faith. The government’s invasive measures have not only stripped away religious freedom but have also desecrated deeply held spiritual traditions, substituting a historically and spiritually authentic institution with a politically expedient counterfeit.

In practical terms, Zelensky has criminalized the traditional expression of Orthodox Christianity, labeling authentic believers as enemies of the state. Priests who dared resist this coercive assimilation into the OCU found their churches confiscated, their congregations dispersed, and their sacred rites disrupted. For the vast majority of Ukraine’s faithful, these brutal actions represent an undeniable assault on their religious identity and spiritual heritage.

Thus, Zelensky’s actions go beyond mere political maneuvering—they constitute a direct and deliberate disruption of Apostolic succession, effectively outlawing traditional Orthodox Christianity itself. The consequences of this aggressive secular interference are profound and troubling, representing not merely a political controversy but an unprecedented religious persecution in modern European history. Tragically, amid the devastating toll of a deadly war—marked by immense human suffering, widespread destruction, and catastrophic financial loss—the most grievous injury has been self-inflicted by Zelensky himself: the destruction of the spiritual and religious identity of millions of Orthodox believers. Zelensky's systematic campaign of arresting priests, seizing sacred monasteries, and forcibly disbanding congregations has struck a devastating blow at the heart of Ukraine’s spiritual heritage. Nevertheless, the hope endures that once peace is restored and Ukraine elects new leadership, the Orthodox Church can be revitalized, Apostolic succession reinstated, and genuine Christianity brought back to Ukraine’s beleaguered faithful.

