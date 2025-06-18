@amuse

Deb Alex
35m

I think you try to dig too deep into the reasoning of the retort, “republic”. There are many forces trying to turn the country into a true democracy even to the point of a significant number of states passing laws to award their electoral votes to the winner of the popular vote. States’ rights are being challenged on all fronts. As the population shifts to metropolitan areas, the danger is great for the more rural states.

sandy picard
38m

When the Democrats cry about saving "our democracy" I believe they are talking about "their" democracy. One which is not representative, but controlling. It doesn't respect the Constitution unless it is to their advantage. Otherwise, they ignore it or find one of their friendly judges to enable their objectives. At this juncture, they have hit a brick wall with their usual posturing. They have no credible leaders, no messaging, no platform and have resorted to their fall back....coordinated nationwide violence and nonstop attacks on the administration and continuing the divisive identity politics. Combatting the latter is more important to me.

