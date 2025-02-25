The American taxpayer should be furious. Outraged. Incensed. While they work hard to feed their families, government intelligence officers—NSA, CIA, DIA—sit in taxpayer-funded offices swapping graphic tales of genital mutilation, fetishistic roleplay, and polyamorous sexual escapades, all under the guise of “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.” The revelations from Christopher Rufo and Hannah Grossman’s bombshell reporting confirm what we long suspected: the administrative state has become an ungovernable playground for ideological zealots more interested in broadcasting their sexual fixations than safeguarding America’s national security.

This is not hyperbole. The leaked chat logs from the NSA’s Intelink system—the very platform meant for classified discussions on national threats—reveal a cesspool of radical gender ideology, personal sexual confessions, and outright degeneracy. Employees entrusted with safeguarding top-secret intelligence instead spend their work hours detailing the removal of their own genitalia, describing the sensation of urination through artificial body parts, and waxing poetic about their “polycule” relationships. One intelligence officer boasted, “Medical science is gonna give me tits one way or another.” Another DIA official lamented, “Getting my butthole zapped by a laser was... shocking.” These are not the words of serious professionals dedicated to protecting America; these are the ravings of disturbed individuals who, in any competent organization, would be fired on the spot.

But therein lies the problem—these people feel untouchable. They are untouchable. They know they can engage in this insanity, day in and day out, with no consequences. Because the modern federal bureaucracy, rotted through with DEI-driven ideological enforcement, no longer exists to serve the nation. It exists to serve itself. It is a taxpayer-funded sinecure where personal gratification trumps mission readiness, and where accountability is an alien concept.

Imagine for a moment if an employee at a Fortune 500 company—let’s say Boeing or Lockheed Martin—spent hours every workday in internal chatrooms detailing the intimate mechanics of their sex lives, debating “it/its” pronouns, and swapping tips on chemical castration. How long would they last? A day? An hour? Private sector companies, even those leaning woke, have at least the baseline expectation that employees are there to work. But in the halls of our most sensitive intelligence agencies, where clear-headed judgment is literally a matter of life and death, such behavior is apparently tolerated—if not outright encouraged.

Let us be clear: this is not a matter of personal identity. No one is arguing that Americans cannot live as they choose. But what these NSA, CIA, and DIA employees are doing is not private, nor is it benign. They have weaponized government institutions to not only validate, but actively celebrate, their most deranged fantasies—on taxpayer time. And they do it with smug impunity, because they know that the DEI bureaucracy will shield them from scrutiny. Any attempt to call this behavior inappropriate, much less unprofessional, is immediately labeled “bigoted” or “transphobic.” One officer in the chat logs attempted to express discomfort with the pronoun “it/its” being used to describe a human being—and was instantly mobbed by colleagues accusing them of “erasure.” This is not an office culture dedicated to national security; this is an ideological cult.

The national security implications of this grotesque circus cannot be overstated. These individuals hold security clearances. They are tasked with handling classified intelligence. They are supposed to be the last line of defense against foreign threats. And yet, instead of monitoring Chinese cyber incursions or Russian disinformation campaigns, they are using government systems to organize polyamorous sex networks. Instead of refining intelligence reports, they are exchanging tips on genital castration. Instead of maintaining a professional environment dedicated to mission success, they are waging ideological warfare against anyone who refuses to play along.

And let’s consider the security vulnerabilities this presents. Any intelligence officer broadcasting this much personal information—especially regarding extreme medical procedures, fetishes, and lifestyle choices—creates an enormous counterintelligence risk. Foreign adversaries live for this kind of material. Imagine how easy it would be for a skilled Chinese or Russian intelligence operative to exploit such deeply personal vulnerabilities. The mere existence of these chat logs should be a fireable offense for security negligence alone. But in today’s intelligence community, where wokeness is the true currency of power, there are no consequences.

This is why Elon Musk’s DOGE—Department of Government Efficiency—must act immediately. President Trump put Musk in charge of cleaning out the bureaucratic rot that has infested our government, and there is no better place to start than with these degenerate time-thieves who have converted our national security apparatus into their personal playground. Every single NSA, CIA, and DIA employee engaging in these chatrooms should be identified, investigated, and summarily dismissed. No severance. No pension. Just a swift boot out the door. Let them explore their polycules and laser-zapped fantasies on their own dime. The American taxpayer should no longer be subsidizing their indulgences.

Further, DOGE should audit every federal agency’s internal communication systems for similar abuses. If it’s happening at the NSA, it’s happening elsewhere. These DEI-driven chatrooms are not an anomaly; they are a symptom of a broader disease. A thorough forensic audit will reveal just how deep this rot goes, and from there, it must be excised.

There will, of course, be resistance. The DEI complex will howl about “human rights” and “inclusivity.” The activist media will try to spin this as a crackdown on marginalized groups rather than what it truly is—a long-overdue effort to restore professionalism and discipline in our intelligence agencies. But the American people are not stupid. They can see what’s happening. They know they would never get away with this behavior in their own workplaces, and they are tired of funding the excesses of an unaccountable bureaucratic aristocracy that treats national security as a sideshow to their personal identity obsessions.

Musk and DOGE must move quickly. This scandal is a national disgrace. Every hour that these individuals remain in their positions is an insult to the hardworking men and women who actually take their national security responsibilities seriously. The federal government does not exist to validate anyone’s lifestyle. It exists to protect and serve the American people. If the people entrusted with that mission cannot conduct themselves with the basic discipline and professionalism the job requires, they have no business holding those positions.

Clean house. Fire them all. And let this be a warning to every other bureaucratic holdout still clinging to the DEI-driven circus that has corrupted our institutions: the days of taxpayer-funded ideological degeneracy are over.

