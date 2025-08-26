The Trump family’s embrace of cryptocurrency is not a passing fad or opportunistic grab, but rather the predictable outcome of decades of financial institutions being weaponized against conservatives. From Operation Choke Point under the Obama administration to the de-banking of the Trump family after January 6, banks and payment processors have repeatedly served as political instruments, cutting off access to financial services for individuals and industries disfavored by Democrats. When banks become arbiters of political orthodoxy, it is no wonder that conservatives turn to financial systems that exist outside their reach.

Consider Operation Choke Point, which began in 2013 under President Obama. Ostensibly an anti-fraud initiative, it pressured banks to treat entire industries as too risky to serve. Firearms dealers, ammunition sellers, and payday lenders found themselves suddenly dropped by long-standing banking partners, not because they broke laws, but because bureaucrats and regulators deemed their industries unseemly. The result was clear: lawful businesses associated with conservative values were systematically denied financial lifelines. Though officially ended in 2017, the precedent was established, and banks increasingly adopted “reputational risk” and “ESG” standards that served as cover for ideological discrimination.

This trend intensified in the years after. Bank of America pledged to cut financing for certain firearm manufacturers and fossil fuel projects. Citigroup restricted services to gun sellers. JPMorgan announced it would not finance private prison operators, many of whom worked under contract with US immigration enforcement. The lesson for conservatives was obvious: financial access was contingent not on legality or solvency, but on ideological compliance.

That lesson became deeply personal for the Trump family in January 2021. Within days of the Capitol riot, Deutsche Bank, Signature Bank, and Professional Bank severed ties with Donald Trump, closing accounts and cutting off credit lines. Stripe stopped processing campaign donations. Shopify shut down online merchandise stores. Eric Trump later described it succinctly: “We were getting de-banked, de-insured, de-everything. It was brutal.” Even Melania Trump revealed her own personal bank terminated her account and refused to open one for her son Barron, a minor at the time. These actions were not neutral business decisions, but overt political punishments. Signature Bank went so far as to call for Trump’s resignation while closing his accounts, a statement that erased any doubt about motivation.

The broader conservative movement felt the same squeeze. General Michael Flynn had his credit card canceled by JPMorgan in 2021 over “reputational risk.” Christian charities reported Bank of America abruptly shutting accounts with nothing more than “business type” as justification. The National Committee for Religious Freedom, chaired by former Senator Sam Brownback, was told to hand over its donor list or lose access to Chase banking services. In the UK, Nigel Farage was debanked by Coutts after an internal dossier labeled him a “disingenuous grifter” whose views clashed with the bank’s “inclusive” values. In Canada, the Trudeau government froze the accounts of citizens who gave as little as $50 to the Freedom Convoy protest. In each case, financial levers were weaponized to punish political dissent.

Against this backdrop, cryptocurrency presented itself as an alternative immune to such interference. A Bitcoin transaction cannot be canceled by a bank executive. An Ethereum wallet cannot be closed by a regulator with an agenda. Decentralized systems are not perfect, but they are censorship resistant in a way legacy finance is not. For those who have lived through targeted debanking, this is not theory, it is necessity.

The Trump family’s timeline with crypto reflects this necessity. Before January 2021, Donald Trump was openly hostile to cryptocurrency, dismissing Bitcoin as “thin air.” After being debanked, however, the family pivoted. Melania launched NFT collections in 2021 and 2022. Donald Trump surprised critics in December 2022 with his “Trump Digital Trading Cards,” which sold out in hours and netted millions. By 2023 his financial disclosures listed an Ethereum wallet worth millions. Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump moved further, cofounding World Liberty Financial, launching a stablecoin, and investing heavily in Bitcoin mining through American Bitcoin Corp. In late 2024 the family unveiled the

$TRUMP

memecoin, raising hundreds of millions in days. What began as skepticism evolved into building a parallel financial ecosystem outside the reach of the very banks that had once shut their doors to them.

This is not coincidence. Don Jr. himself explained it: “Once we got into that political sector, we were getting de-banked. It was brutal. Crypto became attractive out of necessity.” The family’s transformation was the direct result of being targeted by financial institutions at the behest of political and corporate elites. In turn, Trump’s own rhetoric shifted. By 2024 he pledged to make America “the crypto capital of the world” and floated the idea of a national Bitcoin reserve. A former skeptic had become a champion, and the causal chain is unmistakable.

The implications extend beyond the Trumps. Conservatives across the US, from firearms dealers to small ministries, have learned that access to the banking system is conditional on political conformity. The Canadian convoy showed how easily governments can freeze accounts of dissenters. Cryptocurrency offers a hedge, an insurance policy against politicized financial control. In an era when financial surveillance extends to tagging transactions with words like “MAGA” or “Bible” as suspicious, the attraction of decentralized money is not hard to grasp.

Critics argue that Trump’s crypto ventures are opportunistic or ethically dubious. But this critique misses the deeper point. When mainstream institutions wield their power to exclude entire political movements, they should not be surprised when those movements build parallel structures. If conservatives cannot rely on banks to treat them fairly, they will find or create alternatives. Crypto is that alternative. The banks that expelled the Trumps may have inadvertently accelerated the very decentralization they fear.

This is the steelman case: the Trump family’s embrace of cryptocurrency was not only rational but necessary. They were forced out of the legacy system for political reasons, and in response they chose a system that cannot so easily be weaponized. What the Trumps experienced is what countless others on the right have felt for over a decade. Operation Choke Point, ESG policies, deplatforming of gun sellers, Christian ministries, and political dissidents all taught the same lesson. Financial access is conditional if you are a conservative. Cryptocurrency is conditional on nothing but ownership of a private key.

If the left continues to politicize the financial system, conservatives will continue to build alternatives outside it. That is not a threat, but an observation. The more the banks close their doors, the more people will walk away from them forever. The Trump family is simply leading the way.

