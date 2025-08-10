@amuse

@amuse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kurt Wullenweber's avatar
Kurt Wullenweber
32m

We have a PERFECT system to begin helping parents make sustained choices for their children.

Add "W" to the ratings system to note "Woke" programming so parents can steer their children away from it. This rating should be on ALL shows, to make sure we don't waste our time watching 15 minutes of some shit show trying to also brainwash us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 amuse on x
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture