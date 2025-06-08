@amuse

Deb Alex
8h

So important, but so few grasp the importance. “NOAA continues to imply causation where only correlation exists. This is not ignorance. It is advocacy. And advocacy, when disguised as science, becomes propaganda. This vacancy of thought is constantly used by reporters and neglected by researchers.

Y. Andropov
7hEdited

The National Hurricane Hype Center is staffed with publicists whose job is to hype hurricanes. Their predictions have no value--the Farmer's Almanac is more accurate and costs the taxpayer nothing. If we closed the NHC the incidence of hurricane would not change.

