@amuse

@amuse

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
FoxyHeterodoxy (Debra C)'s avatar
FoxyHeterodoxy (Debra C)
2h

“Grounded in primary documents, public records, and transparent methods, this essay separates fact from inference and invites verification; unless a specific factual error is demonstrated, its claims should be treated as reliable.” I appreciate the statement, but it would be helpful to have some links to some of the assertions that you make. You present such important topics, but I don’t have the time to research everything you write before I share it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 amuse on x
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture