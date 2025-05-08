@amuse

@amuse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KurtOverley's avatar
KurtOverley
3h

So where are the tapes and the indictments?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Cara Wakefield's avatar
Cara Wakefield
3h

I've heard Lady Colin Campbell ( Lady C) talk about this. It's her position that Andrew fell on his sword and settled the lawsuit because the Queen's jubilee was was approaching, and he wanted it all over for her sake. I don't know, it's all so unseemly.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 amuse on x
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture