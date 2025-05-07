@amuse

Discussion about this post

Martha Crawford Christian
3h

Well stated!! Thank you.

sandy picard
1h

Thankyou. As I read your words, my mind was remembering those days back then. You see. I just finished reading "The Nightingale". It is a vivid portrayal of the lives of family in France living under German occupation from 1939 to 1945. One would think after those years, the Europeans would be vigilant against any attempt to again destroy their identity and heritage . Today, we are watching yet another invasion that is destroying the very fabric and culture in France, England, Germany et.al. that we fought with and for them to save. And I don't want American soldiers to have to go back there again.

