@amuse

@amuse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martha Crawford Christian's avatar
Martha Crawford Christian
8h

Thanks for summarizing so brilliantly! Your writing is masterful, compelling. How do you do it on so many different subjects so regularly? I’m in awe! And indebted to you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
HardeeHo's avatar
HardeeHo
4h

Four years in the wilderness gave home time to plan. Once in office he acted. Much of his plan appears to be accomplished. We shall see if that pace continues. He needs a way to punish some of his opponents as an example. The people yearn for some accountability. Whether he can win over a divided Congress remains to be seen. If he can win the midterms, game over. The changes could be monumental cementing a solid economic future.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 amuse on x
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture