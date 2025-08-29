The Impoundment Control Act of 1974 is not merely a budgeting statute, it is a constitutional anomaly. Enacted in the fevered aftermath of Watergate, the ICA was a reactionary attempt to rein in Richard Nixon, but in doing so it stripped the presidency of an authority exercised by nearly every president before him. From Thomas Jefferson’s refusal to build unnecessary gunboats to Eisenhower’s deferrals aimed at maintaining fiscal discipline, presidents understood that their Article II powers carried a duty to safeguard the treasury. For almost two centuries, impoundment was an accepted practice, a means for the executive to prevent runaway spending when Congress overreached. Only in 1974, at a moment of congressional overconfidence, did this time-honored check get obliterated.

The ICA rests on the claim that Congress has absolute supremacy over spending. It forces the president to spend every dime Congress appropriates, no matter how wasteful or obsolete. In doing so, it severs the executive from his constitutional role as guardian of the laws, including the duty not to squander public funds. This is not how the Framers designed the separation of powers. The Constitution gives Congress the power to appropriate, but it gives the president the duty to faithfully execute. Faithful execution cannot mean blind execution. It must entail judgment, discretion, and, when necessary, restraint. Senator Mike Lee is right to call the ICA a Watergate-era relic of misguided overreach. It was born not of constitutional fidelity but of panic, and the result has been half a century of ballooning deficits without any meaningful executive check.

President Trump’s recent rescission efforts expose both the futility of the ICA and the urgency of its repeal. In July 2025, his administration successfully clawed back roughly $9 billion in spending through the formal rescission process. This was a historic achievement, the first enacted rescission package in decades. Yet even here, Trump was forced to play by Congress’s tilted rules, with the Senate stripping out cuts to PEPFAR despite the White House’s considered objections. The process showed that while rescission can be used, it is cumbersome and deferential to a legislature addicted to spending. The ICA ensures that the president can only win by Congress’s grace, not by his own constitutional authority.

It is in this context that Trump’s August 2025 “pocket rescission” should be understood. By withholding $4.9 billion in foreign aid funds at the close of the fiscal year, Trump revealed the only way left for presidents to exert real fiscal discipline under the ICA. The law allows a 45-day review period for Congress to consider a rescission request. But if that clock runs out at the end of the fiscal year, the funds lapse unspent. This maneuver, last attempted under Jimmy Carter, is entirely legal under the ICA. Yet it is more than that. It is a direct challenge to the very logic of the ICA, a demonstration that the presidency must not be reduced to the role of congressional bookkeeper. By timing his rescission at the fiscal year’s end, Trump forced the issue: is the executive truly barred from exercising any discretion over funds once appropriated, or does the constitutional structure demand that he retain some authority to guard against waste?

Critics claim the pocket rescission is a lawless gimmick. The Government Accountability Office, never shy about siding with Congress, has long insisted that such maneuvers “defeat the statute’s purpose.” But that is precisely the point. The statute’s purpose is to suffocate presidential discretion altogether. If the ICA’s purpose is unconstitutional, then defeating it is not subversion, it is restoration. The real question is whether the courts will finally confront the ICA’s legitimacy. The Supreme Court has never ruled squarely on the law’s core provisions. It has struck down the line-item veto as inconsistent with the Presentment Clause, but it has not addressed whether the ICA impermissibly infringes on the president’s Article II powers. Trump’s pocket rescission may be the case that forces the Court to decide.

The steelman case against the ICA is simple: for nearly two centuries, impoundment was recognized as a core element of the executive function. The Framers expected Congress to authorize funds, but they also expected the president to exercise judgment in execution. If that means declining to pour money into programs made wasteful or harmful by changing circumstances, so be it. To deny that discretion is to deny the president’s constitutional role. The ICA makes Congress not just the holder of the purse but the spender of last resort, a power the Constitution does not grant. The explosive growth in federal debt since 1974 underscores what happens when Congress’s will becomes absolute and unchecked. Restoring impoundment power is not an affront to democracy, it is a return to constitutional equilibrium.

Some will insist that only Congress can cancel spending, since appropriations are law. But laws must be executed, and execution has always entailed discretion. The president is not a clerk. He is a co-equal branch charged with ensuring that government acts in the public interest. When Congress appropriates recklessly, the president has a duty to resist. Trump’s pocket rescission embodies that duty. It may be a workaround within the ICA, but it is also an invitation for the courts to revisit whether the ICA itself is constitutional. If it is not, as history and logic suggest, then the law must fall, and the presidency must reclaim its rightful authority.

We stand today on the verge of a long overdue reckoning. Trump’s pocket rescission is not merely about $4.9 billion in foreign aid. It is about the balance of powers, the fiscal future of the nation, and the survival of the Constitution’s design. Congress’s monopoly on spending decisions, enforced by the ICA, has produced decades of deficits and debt. The presidency’s role as fiscal steward must be restored. If that requires the Supreme Court to strike down the ICA, then so be it. What began as a Watergate-era overreaction has become a constitutional distortion. The only cure is to return to the principle that the president has the power, and the duty, to impound.

