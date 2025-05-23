@amuse

KurtOverley
2h

While it is fantastic that Trump is bulldozing the bureaucracy inhibiting the construction of new nuclear fission plants, it is pure Trumpean hyperbole to call this a "nuclear moonshot". There are at least a dozen private commercial projects building fusion reactors (powered by a miniature star in a magnetic bottle fusing hydrogen isotopes to form helium rather than splitting radioactive uranium). If there were ever a use case for federal research support, this is it - fusion research should be upscaled by a factor of 100x to make it a real Manhattan Project 2.0.

