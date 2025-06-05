A sovereign nation has one supreme obligation: to protect its people. Every other civic function, from infrastructure to education, presupposes the basic condition of security. Without borders, a state is no state. Without standards for entry, liberty becomes a suicide pact. President Trump understands this. His latest Executive Proclamation restricting immigration from countries with dangerous vetting deficiencies is not merely justified, it is overdue.

Predictably, critics will deride this order as xenophobic, as they did when Trump first implemented such measures during his initial term. Yet when stripped of partisan hysteria, what remains is a sober and lawful act of prudence, grounded in constitutional authority and empirical national interest. Section 212(f) of the Immigration and Nationality Act empowers the president to suspend the entry of any class of aliens deemed detrimental to the interests of the United States. It is not only his right, but his duty.

And this duty is not discharged in abstraction. The facts demand action. From Afghanistan, where the Taliban has seized the apparatus of state and uses it to issue fraudulent documents, to Eritrea, whose government withholds criminal records from US authorities, the pattern is clear. These are not just nations with poor paperwork. They are failed states, rogue regimes, and terror nests. Some are overt sponsors of terrorism, like Iran and Cuba. Others, like Somalia, offer safe haven to jihadists who dream of exporting their carnage. Most have refused to repatriate deportable nationals, weaponizing our own humanitarian reflexes against us.

Consider the data. Equatorial Guinea has a student visa overstay rate exceeding 70 percent. Burma posts overstay rates of 42 percent. Chad, a nation few Americans could find on a map, saw half of its B-1/B-2 visa holders defy US immigration law. These are not clerical errors. These are foreign nationals abusing the privilege of our openness, exploiting it to linger unlawfully, and in some cases, vanish into our cities with zero accountability.

Why do such statistics matter? Because overstay rates are not merely bureaucratic embarrassments. They are signal flares. Every unreturned visa represents a security unknown. In an age of synthetic passports, encrypted burner phones, and soft targets, the cost of one bad actor slipping through is incalculable. Consider the case of Mohamed Soliman, who arrived in the United States on a tourist visa with his family. He had no intention of returning home. When his visa expired, he filed for asylum, knowing it would take years before a hearing could compel his departure. In the interim, he plotted terror. Authorities say Soliman spent a year planning to set fire to a dozen Jewish Americans in an anti-Semitic attack. This is not a hypothetical. It is the direct consequence of weak vetting, judicial leniency, and a broken asylum system weaponized against the very nation that granted him entry. As President Trump rightly put it, we cannot admit individuals about whom we know too little, from governments we cannot trust, into a nation we are sworn to defend.

Much has been made, particularly by activist judges and the NGO lobby, of the moral imperative to accept "refugees" from these countries. But to claim that such admissions are a moral necessity is to misunderstand both morality and necessity. Charity must be subordinate to safety. And safety requires discernment. To import tens of thousands from countries plagued by jihadist infiltration, institutional corruption, and document fraud is not compassion, it is recklessness disguised as virtue.

There is also the question of assimilation. A nation cannot absorb mass inflows of individuals from radically different cultures, many of whom do not speak English, possess minimal education, and come from tribal or theocratic systems antithetical to American constitutionalism, without cultural strain. Consider the case of Habiba Soliman, daughter of the terrorist Mohamed Soliman. She arrived in the United States two years ago, speaking no English. Despite her illegal status, her school was required to provide a translator so she could receive instruction. American taxpayers footed the bill to educate the child of a man who, all the while, was plotting to incinerate Jewish Americans in a terror attack. Now, a federal judge has ruled that the Trump administration cannot deport her or her family. The Founders envisioned a republic predicated on a shared civic creed, not a buffet of imported antagonisms. Calvin Coolidge said it plainly: "America must be kept American." That is not a slogan. It is a principle of continuity.

The courts, thankfully, have affirmed the constitutionality of such travel bans. The Supreme Court’s ruling in Trump v. Hawaii (2018) made clear that broad presidential authority over immigration is lawful and necessary. The majority opinion noted that national security assessments, even if uncomfortable or politically contentious, fall squarely within the executive's purview. This new proclamation is no different in kind. It follows a rigorous interagency review, includes exceptions for narrowly tailored categories such as religious minorities, and even outlines processes for country improvement and future removal from the list.

More than a legal maneuver, this proclamation functions as a lever of diplomacy. It sends a message: cooperate with American vetting standards or be excluded from American soil. In this, it mirrors the Trump Doctrine itself, a policy rooted not in isolationism, as the chattering class alleges, but in transactional realism. You may enter our house, but only if we can be certain you are not bringing fire.

Indeed, the genius of this policy lies in its conditionality. It is not a blanket ban. It is a calibrated restriction based on measurable factors: overstay rates, information-sharing compliance, terrorism history, and document integrity. Countries that demonstrate improvement can be reinstated. This is not prejudice. It is performance-based policy. It holds foreign governments accountable and rewards competence. If a nation wants access to the US, let it first control its borders, vet its citizens, and share credible data. That is a minimal expectation, not an imposition.

By finally breaking the judicial chokehold that once allowed lower courts to micromanage immigration policy, this proclamation will also prevent activist judges from forcing the US to admit individuals against the informed judgment of our intelligence community. For years, the left leveraged legal technicalities and sympathetic plaintiffs to import vulnerability. That chapter ends now. The rule of law has reasserted itself. The prerogative of the presidency, affirmed by both statute and jurisprudence, is once again the standard.

It must also be said that much of the outcry against this travel policy reflects a fundamental misunderstanding of what citizenship entails. Citizenship is not a universal entitlement. It is a sacred trust. Those who wish to enter must meet our conditions. We are under no obligation to accommodate foreign nationals whose governments cannot even verify their birthdates, let alone their allegiances. Let us recall Franklin’s dictum: “Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.” But this policy does not exchange liberty for safety. It upholds liberty through safety.

Ultimately, this is about sovereignty. A nation that cannot control who enters its territory is not a nation at all. Borders are not racist. Vetting is not bigotry. Security is not tyranny. To conflate these categories is to succumb to the kind of moral confusion that allows bad ideas to parade as compassion. President Trump’s proclamation cuts through this haze. It affirms that the first duty of government is to its own people. If that sounds harsh, it is only because the truth often is.

America is not a dumping ground for the failures of broken states. Nor is it the default home for the world’s displaced. It is a nation of laws, of ideals, and of obligations. We may choose to extend a hand, and often do, but we must never be compelled to open our gates to chaos. This travel proclamation is a reassertion of judgment in an era of moral outsourcing. It is not only lawful and rational. It is, above all, right.

If you enjoy my work, please consider subscribing https://x.com/amuse.