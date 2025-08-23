When governments intervene in private markets, the results are usually lopsided. Taxpayer money goes out, corporations take it, and little flows back to the public beyond vague promises of jobs or growth. For decades, both parties have indulged in this bad habit. Washington spends billions on grants, subsidies, and loans, only to see companies thrive and shareholders profit while taxpayers get nothing beyond the return of their principal, if that. The Trump administration’s golden share strategy changes this dynamic. It insists that if the government invests public funds in private companies, the American people must share in the upside. That is not socialism, it is sound business.

The precedent is not new. In the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, the Obama administration took ownership stakes in General Motors and other firms as part of a bailout package. Taxpayers received GM stock, and when the company stabilized, the Treasury sold those shares, recouping much of the investment. The principle was simple: if the public takes on risk, it deserves a shot at reward. President Trump has revived and refined that principle, ensuring that bailouts and subsidies are not handouts. In his second term, with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent leading the charge, the US government has begun negotiating equity stakes, or golden shares, in companies receiving federal support. The most prominent example is Intel.

In August 2025, Intel agreed to issue 433.3 million new shares of common stock to the US government, giving taxpayers a 9.9% stake in the company. This was not new spending, but a restructuring of previously approved CHIPS Act and Defense Department funds. Instead of simply handing out $10 billion in grants, the administration converted that support into equity. At roughly $20.47 per share, the government bought in at a discount, meaning taxpayers gained an immediate paper profit. As a result, the American public now owns a substantial piece of one of the nation’s most strategically vital companies.

Critics on the right charge that this smacks of socialism. Rand Paul and others have warned that government ownership of private companies is a step toward nationalization. But the details of the deal show otherwise. The government holds no board seat, has no special voting rights, and has pledged to be a passive investor. Intel remains entirely in the hands of its management and shareholders. The US stake is capped below 10% precisely to avoid any impression of control. Far from dictating production or interfering in daily operations, the government is acting just like a large pension fund or institutional investor: holding stock, collecting dividends, and standing to profit if the company prospers. This is not nationalization, it is capitalism with accountability.

Critics on the left raise a different complaint. They argue that the deal does not go far enough, that if the public owns a stake in Intel, it should use that leverage to enforce job creation, curb executive pay, or shape corporate governance. But this misunderstands the purpose of the policy. The goal is not to have the government micromanage companies, but to ensure taxpayers do not lose out when public money is at risk. Intel still faces restrictions under the CHIPS Act, including limits on using funds for stock buybacks and requirements to build domestic facilities. The equity stake sits on top of those obligations, ensuring that if Intel rebounds, the public sees a direct return.

The most ingenious feature of the deal is the golden share kicker. If Intel ever attempts to sell off more than half of its foundry business, the heart of its chip-making capability, the government has the right to buy an additional 5% stake at $20 per share over the next five years. This acts as a deterrent. Intel knows that spinning off or selling control of its foundry would trigger dilution and hand more ownership to the US government. The clause discourages Intel from undermining the very strategic capacity that the subsidies were meant to preserve. In other words, it is a stick cleverly designed to keep the company aligned with national security goals, without requiring constant government oversight.

Skeptics worry about what future administrations might do with such stakes. Could a progressive White House use them to impose ideological conditions? That is a legitimate concern, but it ignores two key points. First, these arrangements are transparent and contractual. They were designed to be passive and limited, with no governance rights. Second, the alternative is worse. Without equity stakes, the government hands out billions with no strings attached, as it has done countless times in the past. At least with Trump’s approach, taxpayers hold tangible assets that can be sold, generating profit instead of loss. A future administration could always mishandle a policy, but that is no reason to reject a policy that is fundamentally fairer and more accountable than the status quo.

Consider the contrast with Solyndra, the infamous solar panel company that received over $500 million in federal loans during the Obama years. Solyndra collapsed, taxpayers lost everything, and private investors were shielded from the fallout. That is the old model: all the risk, none of the reward. Trump’s model ensures that if a company succeeds after taking public money, the public shares in the benefit. It is not radical. It is common sense.

This is America First economics. We are not investing in foreign state-owned enterprises, as Europe and China often do. We are not picking winners and losers arbitrarily. We are saying that when the US government spends on industry, it should spend in a way that builds American capacity and rewards American taxpayers. If Intel thrives, the value of its stock will rise, and the Treasury can sell the shares at a profit. If Intel pays dividends, taxpayers will share in those payouts. This aligns the interests of the company and the public in a way that subsidies and loans never have.

There is a deeper philosophical point here. In capitalism, risk and reward are supposed to go together. Private investors risk capital and reap profits when they succeed. When the government acts as investor of last resort, as it did in the financial crisis and again with the CHIPS Act, it assumes risk on behalf of the public. To deny taxpayers the corresponding chance at reward is a violation of that basic principle. Trump’s golden share policy restores balance. It puts the public back in its rightful place as a stakeholder, not merely a donor.

Some on Wall Street complain that these deals create uncertainty, that foreign investors will shy away from companies with US government stakes. But the reality is that foreign investors already contend with sovereign wealth funds in countries like Singapore and Norway that hold large corporate stakes. The US is late to this game. By limiting ownership to under 10% and explicitly keeping the role passive, Trump’s team has taken a measured approach. This is not a wholesale transformation of American capitalism. It is a pragmatic adjustment, designed to prevent abuse and ensure fairness.

Trump himself framed it bluntly: “If we’re going to give you the money, we want a piece of the action.” That is how any savvy businessman thinks. For too long, Washington has forgotten that lesson. It has handed out corporate welfare while getting nothing in return. Lutnick and Bessent, guided by Trump’s instincts, are changing that. They are making sure America does not just spend, it invests.

If this model proves successful at Intel, it could be replicated in other strategic sectors, semiconductors, critical minerals, advanced manufacturing. Not every grant or subsidy need be tied to equity, but where billions are at stake, it would be irresponsible not to consider it. The guiding principle should be simple: if taxpayers risk capital, taxpayers deserve reward.

Trump’s golden share policy embodies that principle. It is not socialism, it is not cronyism, and it is not overreach. In fact, it makes cronyism much harder to accomplish, since companies are not getting free handouts but must instead sell shares at market value or at a discount as Intel was required to do in return for government support. It is disciplined capitalism in service of the national interest. It aligns private profit with public good, a rare achievement in Washington. If the experiment succeeds, history will look back on these deals as a turning point: the moment the US government stopped giving away the store and started negotiating like a smart investor.

