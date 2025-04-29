History occasionally bestows upon a people the rare privilege of witnessing the rebirth of their republic. It happened in Philadelphia in 1787 when Madison and Hamilton struggled over parchment and principle. It happened in 1861 when Lincoln steeled the Union against disunion. And it has happened again in 2025, under the fearless stewardship of President Donald J. Trump. His first 100 days have not merely been good, they have been the finest in the history of American executive leadership.

Naturally, the organs of the old regime howl with manufactured outrage. ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, NPR, CNN, and MSNBC, like some convulsing, discredited hydra, pump out 24 hours of negative programming daily. Their print auxiliaries publish over 400 articles each day, of which roughly 78 percent paint the President in a harsh, negative light. Push polls, crafted with all the subtlety of a carnival barker, are trumpeted as "proof" that America recoils from her own salvation. But the reality is otherwise.

In these 100 days, we have seen unparalleled success. The border is no longer a fiction but a fortress. President Trump, aided by Secretary Kristi Noem at Homeland Security, has achieved what past presidents only pantomimed: sealing the border and sending illegal entrants home. It is a simple truth that sovereign nations must control who enters their domain. Trump has restored that principle from the dusty shelves of forgotten civics textbooks to the living policy of the United States.

Meanwhile, the poison of critical race theory, diversity commissars, and transgender pseudoscience has been ripped from the veins of the federal bureaucracy. Trump has not merely issued executive orders, he has reoriented the entire moral compass of the government back toward merit, equality under the law, and reality itself. Under the leadership of figures like Lee Zeldin at the Environmental Protection Agency and Elon Musk at the Department of Government Efficiency, grotesque exercises in racial division and taxpayer-funded cultural insanity have been ended.

Crime, that omnipresent specter haunting our cities, has been driven back. Federal support for local law enforcement has been unleashed. Sanctuary cities, once open sores on the body politic, now face real consequences. Criminals are being pursued, not coddled. Victims are being defended, not ignored. America is once again a nation where the law is not mocked but respected.

Inflation, that silent thief that robbed every paycheck under the previous administration, has been beaten back through a relentless focus on domestic energy production. With Scott Bessent at Treasury and common sense restored to the Department of Energy, regulations have been slashed, production encouraged, and costs have begun to fall. Gas prices have dropped. Food prices have stabilized. Egg prices, once soaring, are now down 50%. The American family, after years of engineered misery, can finally breathe.

Our military, left demoralized and depleted by endless social engineering experiments, is now once again an instrument of national defense rather than ideological fashion. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has restored standards, discipline, and a warrior ethos to the armed forces. The era of drag shows on naval bases and "climate change warriors" in the Pentagon is over. Once again, we have a military that exists to fight and win wars, not to win praise from editorial boards.

Transparency and accountability, too, have been revived. Executive agencies, under Trump's ferocious leadership, are no longer black holes of waste and fraud. Thanks to Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, bureaucratic grift is being exposed and eliminated. Contracts once awarded based on connections and ideology are now scrutinized based on merit and necessity. The swamp is not merely being drained, it is being dredged.

This progress has not been cosmetic. It has been profound. America's industries are returning home, drawn by deregulation, tax incentives, and an unmistakable spirit of confidence. Factories that had become museums to a better past are humming once more. Workers who had been told by condescending globalists to "learn to code" are finding that "learn to manufacture" is once again a real and noble calling.

Critics will point to the slow pace of some Senate confirmations, noting that over three hundred still await final approval. They conveniently ignore that Democratic obstructionism, not administrative ineptitude, is the cause. Nevertheless, Trump, with his characteristic resilience, advances daily, unbowed by procedural sabotage.

The media's relentless negativity is not an organic reflection of public sentiment, but an artificial construct. When the same group of corporate conglomerates control the majority of American news, when they feed Americans a constant diet of despair and distortion, the approval numbers they tout must be regarded with skepticism, if not outright contempt. Their goal is not to inform, but to demoralize. But America is not so easily fooled.

The truth is that President Trump's first 100 days have been marked by a boldness unseen since the founding era. Unlike Wilson, who shackled free speech, or FDR, who sought to pack the Supreme Court, Trump's radicalism has been aimed not at enlarging government power but at restoring the people's sovereignty. He has reduced government interference, expanded individual liberty, and reignited the engines of prosperity.

Fearless leadership is not always appreciated in its own time. Washington was slandered as an aristocrat, Lincoln vilified as a tyrant, Reagan dismissed as a dunce. Yet history, that most unforgiving of judges, ultimately rendered its verdict. It will do so again. When future Americans look back upon the first 100 days of the Trump Restoration, they will see not chaos but courage, not disaster but deliverance.

One hundred days of fighting and winning against communism, corruption, and cultural rot. One hundred days of putting America first and ensuring America stays first. One hundred days of a new golden age.

The media can screech, they can fabricate, they can conspire. But they cannot erase reality. And the reality is that President Trump's first 100 days have been the greatest in American presidential history. The republic has been reborn. The American spirit, battered but unbroken, soars again.

If you don't already please follow @amuse on 𝕏.