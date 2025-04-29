@amuse

@amuse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cara Wakefield's avatar
Cara Wakefield
1h

Amazing what can be accomplished by a genuine leader who gives a damn about solving problems and bettering the lives of his citizens. What a time to be alive!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Doug Ross's avatar
Doug Ross
1h

Fact check: TRUE

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 amuse on x
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture