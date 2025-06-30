President Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill (BBB) is not merely a piece of legislation. It is a rhetorical wrecking ball aimed squarely at Washington’s most sacred myths, many of them cultivated over decades of bipartisan complacency. Last night, as Senate Democrats took to the floor in a flurry of demagoguery and distortion, one could almost hear the tremble in the marble. Their panic was palpable, their arguments tired, and their relationship to the truth tenuous at best. So terrified are they of the bill’s popularity and substance that they’ve resorted to every delay tactic in the book. Most absurdly, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) forced Senate staff to read aloud the entire 900-page Big Beautiful Bill, an act of performative obstruction more befitting a satire than a serious legislative body. What unfolded was not a reasoned debate but a primal scream from a political class confronted by its own irrelevance.

The central tactic employed by the Democrats was repetition: say it enough times and maybe the public will believe it. They labeled the BBB as a tax break for billionaires. But repetition is not reality. The facts, inconvenient though they may be for the status quo, tell a very different story.

Let us begin with the foundational lie: that the BBB is a gift to the ultra-wealthy. The reality is the bill delivers the largest middle- and working-class tax cut in US history. According to the Office of Economic Policy, the average American family stands to see over $10,000 a year in increased take-home pay. This isn’t a handout for Park Avenue, it’s relief for Main Street. The wealthiest Americans, whose effective tax rates remain among the highest in the developed world, receive no special carve-outs. What Democrats lament as a windfall for the rich is, in truth, a return of earned income to the families who produced it in the first place.

A related canard is the claim that BBB robs the poor to feed the rich. This is not merely false, it is the inverse of the truth. Low-income Americans will see the largest percentage reduction in their tax liability. The bill is structured to increase the Earned Income Tax Credit and to reduce payroll tax burdens on the working poor. This is not redistributionism in the Marxist mold but a restoration of dignity through work, reward, and fiscal honesty.

The Democrats next claimed, as if reading from a shared hallucination, that the bill makes life more unaffordable. This is linguistic jujitsu of the highest order. BBB reduces inflationary pressures by cutting deficit spending and encouraging domestic production. It increases disposable income by lowering taxes. The notion that more money in your pocket equates to greater financial pain is the sort of assertion that only survives in a faculty lounge or a CNN chyron.

They say it hurts low-income families. In fact, BBB is the most pro-family bill in a generation. It expands Opportunity Zones to revitalize forgotten communities, raises the child tax credit to record levels, and creates newborn savings accounts, real, tangible tools to build generational wealth. The critics who now pearl-clutch over low-income families remained curiously silent when Bidenomics crushed them under grocery inflation and rising energy bills.

The claim that this bill is merely a handout to corporations is a nostalgic echo from Occupy Wall Street’s faded glory. BBB contains no Wall Street windfalls, no Silicon Valley subsidies. What it does is revitalize small business. By making permanent the Trump-era small business deductions, BBB averts a $4 trillion tax hike on Main Street. It encourages domestic manufacturing through full expensing of capital investments, restoring America’s industrial base without bowing to the green fantasies of bureaucratic ideologues.

Democrats also alleged that the bill leaves American workers behind. This is pure projection. The bill eliminates federal tax on tips and overtime, directly benefiting hourly and service-industry workers. This is the most pro-worker, pro-labor bill in modern memory. The irony, of course, is that the party of unions now opposes a bill that empowers the very workers they claim to represent.

One of the more hysterical claims was that the bill will kick families off Medicaid. This is not only false, it is malicious. No eligible American loses coverage. What the bill does is strengthen Medicaid by requiring work for the able-bodied, ending coverage for illegal aliens, and rooting out fraud. In the past decade alone, over $500 billion in improper payments have bled from Medicaid. If that’s compassion, then theft is virtue.

Similarly, Democrats warned of cuts to Medicare. But not a single dollar of Medicare benefits is touched. This line of attack is meant to scare seniors, nothing more. As if to reinforce their detachment from reality, they claimed rural hospitals would close. In truth, BBB increases funding for rural health infrastructure and grants states new flexibility to direct funds where they are most needed. The only thing this bill threatens is bureaucratic bloat.

Perhaps the most contemptible myth was the suggestion that people would die because of this legislation. This is not argument, it is hysteria dressed as prophecy. The truth is, BBB targets assistance to those who need it most, while eliminating fraud and encouraging self-reliance. It is precisely this precision that so offends the political class, which prefers programs that are bloated, blunt, and inefficient.

Concerns over those with disabilities are likewise misplaced. Medicaid protections for disabled Americans remain untouched. The work requirements apply only to able-bodied adults without dependents. This is not cruelty, it is common sense, rooted in bipartisan precedent tracing back to the Clinton era.

Another myth, one repeated as gospel by progressives, is that illegal aliens don’t receive federal benefits. This too is fiction. Billions have been spent annually on healthcare and welfare benefits for non-citizens. BBB ends this practice through strict enforcement of eligibility and documentation requirements.

Democrats attempted one final dodge: the deficit. According to their gospel, any Republican tax bill must raise it. But BBB is fiscally disciplined. It reduces the deficit by an estimated $2 trillion, not through sleight-of-hand but by eliminating waste, fraud, and the growth-choking regulations of the Biden years. The CBO disagrees, but the CBO has been wrong before. It also never accounts for dynamic growth effects, which Trump’s original tax reform proved were real and robust.

In a last gasp, the opposition claimed the bill was stuffed with pork. On the contrary, every provision ties directly to a Trump campaign promise. Border security, the one area of new spending, is offset by increased visa fees. This is accountability, not excess.

On national security, the Democrats again falter. BBB funds the Golden Dome missile defense initiative, modernizes our armed forces, and streamlines procurement to ensure our warfighters are ready. It does not fund gender studies in Pakistan or green energy boondoggles. It funds missiles and manpower.

And energy? BBB repeals Biden’s Green New Scam, unlocks clean American energy, and restores strategic petroleum reserves. It cuts red tape, not pipelines.

The Democrats’ final myth, perhaps the most revealing, was that Republicans shut them out of the process. But Democrats locked themselves out by refusing to engage. They chose resistance over responsibility. BBB is the product of a mandate, clear, democratic, and overwhelming. It delivers on promises the political class hoped voters had forgotten.

Senate Democrats, unmoored from fact and afraid of relevance, chose mythmaking over governing. But myths are brittle things. They crack under the weight of reality. And last night, every lie they told shattered on the hard truth of the One Big Beautiful Bill.

