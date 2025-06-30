@amuse

@amuse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brian Johnston's avatar
Brian Johnston
6h

This is an excellent report, the BBB is a positive move for American citizens. A long overdue balancing act.The Demon-crats are having a hissing fit and the world is watching. It must be difficult for them to despise everything knowing that this must be. Well done Amuse.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
sandy picard's avatar
sandy picard
5h

Does it include the DOGE reductions? Or does that have to wait? Does anyone know?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 amuse on x
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture