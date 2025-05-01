It is sometimes said that numbers do not lie. But as any philosopher or bureaucrat will tell you, numbers can be made to say anything, depending on the definitions employed. This is particularly true of immigration statistics. Over the past three administrations, the definition of a "deportation" has shifted so dramatically that comparisons across presidents are not merely misleading, they are meaningless without context. The claim, often parroted in progressive media circles, that Presidents Obama or Biden deported more illegal aliens than Donald Trump is a textbook case of definitional manipulation. Once we unravel the terminology and consider what was actually done to whom, the truth emerges with disarming clarity: Trump has deported more illegal aliens than any prior president, not because he cooked the books, but because he enforced the law. And now, in his second term, he is doing it faster and more effectively than ever before.

Let us begin by isolating the concept. What is a deportation? In the immigration code, a deportation refers to the formal removal of an individual who has no lawful basis to remain in the United States. The process often culminates with an order of removal from an immigration judge, or in many cases, with an expedited removal issued by a Department of Homeland Security officer. But over time, a definitional sleight of hand has occurred, transforming administrative jargon into political theater.

During the Obama administration, a large share of what were formerly known as "returns", informal turnarounds at the border without a legal order, were reclassified as "removals." This maneuver allowed the administration to inflate deportation statistics by including quick expulsions of individuals who were caught attempting to cross the border and turned back to Mexico. These individuals barely got their feet wet and never saw the inside of a courtroom, much less a formal order of removal. Nevertheless, under Obama's revised accounting, they were labeled deportees. Additionally, there is evidence that border agents inflated the number of turnarounds since there was no way to refute the numbers. Thus the moniker "Deporter-in-Chief" was a function of statistical rebranding rather than any rigorous application of immigration law.

But if Obama invented the redefinition, Biden perfected it. Under the Biden administration, millions of illegal border crossers who were never removed, never prosecuted, and never ordered to leave were counted as deportations. How? Through parole. Biden's DHS implemented an expansive use of humanitarian parole, allowing millions of inadmissible aliens to enter the United States legally, remain in the interior, receive work permits, and await proceedings that may never occur. And yet, according to internal DHS documents and statements to the press, these parolees were counted in the administration's enforcement statistics as "returns" or "removals." It is as if letting someone in the front door now counts as escorting them out the back.

The motive is not difficult to discern. Faced with historic levels of illegal immigration, over 2.4 million reported encounters in fiscal year 2023 alone, the Biden administration found itself politically exposed. Rather than change course, they changed definitions. DHS began reporting large, aggregated numbers of "deported or returned" individuals, a phrase that lumps together formal removals, voluntary returns, expulsions under now-defunct Title 42, and even individuals who accepted parole after being caught at the border. This linguistic alchemy allowed Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to claim that the administration had removed or returned more individuals than any time since 2010, when in fact it had done no such thing.

Contrast this with Trump, not only during his first term, but even more impressively in his current second term. From day one of his return to office in January 2025, President Trump treated immigration enforcement as a matter of national sovereignty with an urgency that had never before been seen. His administration, under Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Director of Immigration Enforcement Tom Homan, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, has executed the most aggressive and efficient deportation initiative in American history. The border, once a sieve, has effectively been sealed. Illegal entries have plummeted. And deportations have surged beyond anything seen under Biden, Obama, or even Trump's own first term.

In just the first 100 days of his second term, Trump has removed more illegal aliens than the Biden administration did in entire years. These are not creative accounting artifacts. These are physical removals, arrests by ICE, expedited removals, immigration court orders enforced, and airlifts returning illegal aliens to their home countries. The data is unambiguous. Parole has been rescinded. The CBP One loophole is closed. Remain in Mexico is fully reinstated with Mexico’s cooperation. And interior enforcement is no longer handcuffed by sanctuary jurisdictions or bureaucratic guidelines.

Unlike his predecessors, Trump is not conflating legal admissions with deportations. His administration has eliminated the statistical gamesmanship that plagued the Obama and Biden years. A deportation now means what it ought to mean: someone here illegally is sent home. No parole, no release with a court date in 2032, no redistribution flights into the interior. The result is a border system that is finally aligned with common sense and the rule of law.

To claim, as Biden officials have, that their administration is more rigorous on removals because it had higher "encounter" numbers is to mistake activity for accomplishment. It is akin to claiming a city is winning the war on crime because police are making more arrests, never mind that prosecutions are down and the jails are emptying. Biden turned the immigration enforcement apparatus into a revolving door: catch, process, parole, release, and repeat. Trump, especially in his second term, has broken the cycle. He has not only ended catch-and-release, he has replaced it with capture-and-remove.

Indeed, the clearest evidence that Biden's numbers were fictitious lies in the category of "gotaways"—illegal aliens observed entering the country but never apprehended. Under Biden, known gotaways exceeded 1.6 million from 2021 to 2024. These individuals were never detained, never processed, and never counted in formal removal statistics. They simply vanished into the interior. By contrast, under Trump’s renewed enforcement, gotaways have plummeted. DHS reports that apprehension rates are now at record highs, and the number of known gotaways has dropped precipitously as agents are no longer overwhelmed by unsustainable entry levels.

A deportation used to mean what it sounds like: an individual without lawful presence is apprehended and removed from the United States. Under Obama, it meant that person was caught at the border and told to leave. Under Biden, it could mean that person was granted parole, given a court date years in the future, and allowed to settle in the interior. Under Trump today, it means the person is put on a bus or a plane and returned home. No euphemism, no deferral, no exception.

When evaluating presidential enforcement, the question is not how many numbers appear on a spreadsheet, but how many people were actually removed, how many were deterred from entering, and how faithfully the executive carried out its duty to enforce the law. By that metric, President Trump’s second term has already surpassed all his predecessors. He is not merely processing the chaos. He is ending it. And that is the only measure that matters.

