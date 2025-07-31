Today, the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit hears arguments in what may be the most consequential trade appeal in decades. President Trump’s Department of Justice, under Attorney General Pam Bondi, will argue that the lower court’s ruling in State of Oregon, et al. v. Trump was not only legally indefensible, but a direct assault on the lawful authority of the presidency and the economic well-being of the American people. At stake is whether the judiciary will gut the president’s ability to use tariffs as leverage in trade negotiations, negotiations that, under Trump, produced historic wins for American workers.

The decision by the US Court of International Trade to strike down President Trump’s use of tariffs as a tool of negotiation is not only deeply flawed in its legal reasoning, it is a case study in judicial myopia. That is a strong charge, and I do not level it lightly. But when a court disregards explicit statutory delegation, ignores Congress’s own votes to preserve executive flexibility, and, in doing so, threatens the gains of successful international negotiations, one is left wondering what, exactly, the judiciary imagines its role to be.

We begin with what is uncontested: the Constitution grants Congress the power to regulate foreign commerce. Yet it is equally well established that Congress may delegate aspects of that power to the executive, especially in domains that involve foreign policy, national security, and economic diplomacy. Tariffs, in the Trump administration’s hands, were not a protectionist reflex, but a tool of negotiation, calibrated to pressure allies and rivals into fairer trade arrangements.

The Court claimed that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) was an insufficient basis for the President’s actions, despite the statute’s sweeping language. Congress gave the executive authority to deal with “unusual and extraordinary threats” to the US economy, and did so with the knowledge that the modern global economy is interconnected, adversarial, and subject to persistent manipulation by state and non-state actors alike. Trump’s identification of the trade deficit and industrial hollowing as national security threats is not merely plausible, it is prescient.

What makes the Court’s ruling especially troubling is its disregard for the practical outcomes of the policy it nullified. In the wake of Trump’s so-called Liberation Day tariffs, the United States successfully concluded trade negotiations with Mexico, Canada, China, Japan, and the European Union. These were not symbolic overtures, they were quantifiable wins. China committed to $200 billion in purchases of US goods. The EU pledged $750 billion in energy contracts and $600 billion in industrial investments. The USMCA replaced NAFTA with a more balanced, labor-protective framework. If this is not the proper fruit of diplomatic leverage, what is?

Some will object, arguing that success does not retroactively authorize unconstitutional action. That is fair in theory, but misapplied here. There was nothing unconstitutional about the delegation of authority under IEEPA or under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act. Both were products of legislative deliberation. And crucially, Congress had every opportunity to rescind or narrow that authority during Trump’s first term and into his second. It did not. In fact, efforts to limit Section 232 were explicitly voted down. Legislative inaction in the face of executive action is not always acquiescence, but legislative rejection of curtailment measures is as clear a signal as one can get.

Let us also examine who is suing. It is not Congress. It is not an aggrieved American manufacturer. It is not even a coalition of harmed consumers. It is a cadre of Democrat governors, led by Oregon’s Tina Kotek, joined by New York’s Kathy Hochul, California’s Gavin Newsom, Illinois’s J.B. Pritzker, and Minnesota’s Tim Walz, who brought this case not to vindicate constitutional order, but to sabotage a policy they politically opposed. These governors are not dispassionate defenders of the rule of law. They are hostile partisans using the judiciary to undo the outcomes of national elections and reverse economic policies that benefited millions of Americans outside their sanctuary states.

Which raises the deeper question: what happens when courts side with Democrat governors to thwart international agreements negotiated by a sitting president with the backing of a compliant Congress? The answer is chaos. Negotiating partners will rightly doubt whether a deal struck with the US executive will survive judicial review triggered by domestic partisans. The incentive to cooperate erodes. The likelihood of enduring bilateral agreement withers. Foreign powers, both friendly and hostile, will conclude that the US cannot speak with a single voice. And they will be right.

There is also a jurisprudential problem here. The Court’s opinion does not rest on a clear textual contradiction or a procedural failure. It rests on a speculative theory of overreach, animated by the major questions doctrine but unsupported by congressional intent. The Justices claimed that the scope of the tariffs exceeded any imaginable national emergency. But whose imagination are we appealing to? In an era when economic dependence on adversarial regimes is weaponized, when supply chains are national security vulnerabilities, and when energy independence is once again a strategic imperative, Trump’s diagnosis was not merely reasonable, it was prudent.

If the Court's reasoning holds, it neuters IEEPA. It converts a live statute into dead letter, operative only in the event of bombs and bullets. But economic warfare is warfare. Our rivals understand this. Why do our judges not?

This morning, lawyers from the Department of Justice, led by Attorney General Pam Bondi, are at the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit arguing that the Court of International Trade erred. And they are right to do so. The stakes are immense. This is not a narrow question of trade law. It is a test of whether the United States can act as a coherent sovereign on the world stage. When the president, acting under statutory authority, backed by the legislature, secures international agreements that benefit the American people, that action must be respected unless it plainly violates constitutional constraints. That threshold was nowhere near crossed here.

Instead, we see a pattern all too familiar in recent years: legal challenges not to unlawful conduct, but to effective conduct. The motive is transparent. Having failed to defeat Trump at the ballot box, having failed to undo his statutory tools in Congress, his opponents now seek to do so through friendly courts. But no branch of government exists to nullify electoral consequences. That is the business of campaigns, not litigation.

What is at risk is not just one set of tariffs. It is the credibility of the United States as a negotiator. It is the legitimacy of statutory delegation. It is the integrity of a constitutional order that presumes each branch will act within its lane and not usurp the prerogatives of another.

To accept the Court of International Trade's reasoning is to believe that Congress may not empower the president to confront a systemic, ongoing threat unless it meets some artificial threshold of crisis. But that view is neither in the statute nor in the Constitution. It is a judicial invention, post hoc and policy driven. And it is one that, if allowed to stand, will have deleterious consequences far beyond the matter at hand.

Tariffs are not always good policy. But the mechanism to reject them is political. If voters dislike the outcomes, they may elect someone else. And if Congress believes that the executive is overreaching or abusing the authority it has delegated, it can revoke that authority. That is the proper constitutional response, not judicial nullification under the guise of emergency doctrine. What is not acceptable is to pretend that constitutional infirmity exists where none does, and to cloak political resistance in the garb of judicial review.

President Trump used the tools Congress gave him. He used them effectively. Congress declined to curtail them. And the American people, twice, chose him to wield those tools. The Court ought not stand in their way.

The Federal Circuit now holds the pen. Its judges must decide whether to overturn the will of the American people, the president they elected, and the Congress that empowered him. To surrender the president’s authority is to surrender his wins. And that is a loss the American worker cannot afford.

