@amuse

@amuse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
sandy picard's avatar
sandy picard
4h

I have not supported thc RNC, NSRC or the corresponding Congressional Committee for all of the same reasons. The basic one being they all hate Trump and his designees and will support Democrats before a Republican who supports Trump policies.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Susan Daniels's avatar
Susan Daniels
10hEdited

Ken Paxton sucks. Along with the rest of the RINOs in office like Rand Paul. Paul is a disgrace for voting against the budget bill. I always thought he was a jerk and he just proved me right.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 amuse on x
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture