@amuse

@amuse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim Smith's avatar
Jim Smith
9h

Well researched and clearly written. Hopefully will be read by individuals who will retain and consider the accuracy and wisdom. My underlying concern is there are a significant number of individuals who do not want the truth.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kurt Wullenweber's avatar
Kurt Wullenweber
2h

Someone from AmuseonX please contact @kurtwullenweber945206 via kurt@advplastics.com

I have not received any emails since May 10.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 amuse on x
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture