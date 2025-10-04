The Citizenship Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment has fourteen words before the comma, and three of them do most of the work. All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States. The lawyers’ dispute focuses on the condition, subject to the jurisdiction. The words are spare, yet they point to a demanding idea, citizenship follows allegiance. The question presented by President Trump’s Executive Order 14160 is whether a birth that occurs while both parents lack any lawful and durable tie to the US satisfies that condition. The answer, rooted in text, history, and structure, is no.

Begin with the text. If the framers meant that every birth on US soil confers citizenship, the qualifying phrase would be otiose. They did not say, all persons born in the United States are citizens. They said, born here and subject to the jurisdiction. Senator Lyman Trumbull’s gloss at the time was crisp. Being subject to the jurisdiction meant not owing allegiance to anyone else, and being under the complete jurisdiction of the United States. The 1866 Civil Rights Act used nearly the same formula, all persons born in the United States, and not subject to any foreign power, excluding Indians not taxed, are citizens. The drafters considered the phrases equivalent. Senator Jacob Howard, who introduced the Clause, described its scope as excluding the children of foreigners, aliens, and families of ambassadors or ministers. Senator Reverdy Johnson agreed and tied jurisdiction to allegiance to the United States at birth. Representative John Bingham had earlier summarized the same idea, citizenship attaches to those born here of parents not owing allegiance to a foreign sovereignty. The shared theme is allegiance, not geography by itself.

Readers sometimes worry that such statements were stray remarks. They were not. They matched the Clause’s moral purpose. After the Civil War, Congress wanted to secure citizenship for freedmen who were born here and owed allegiance here, yet had been denied membership in the political community. The goal was to lock in the citizenship of those who already belonged, not to invite the world to secure automatic membership by happenstance. That is why the jurisdictional language mattered. It channeled the Clause’s guarantee to those truly under American authority at birth.

Early judicial exposition followed suit. The Supreme Court in the Slaughter House Cases read the Clause as excluding the children of ministers, consuls, and citizens or subjects of foreign states. Elk v. Wilkins denied birth citizenship to a Native American born on US territory on the ground that at birth he owed allegiance to his tribe, a distinct sovereign. Congress later enacted the Indian Citizenship Act in 1924 to confer citizenship on Native Americans, which would have been superfluous if territorial birth alone sufficed. Executive practice tracked this understanding. Secretaries of State Frederick Frelinghuysen and Thomas Bayard declined to treat certain US born children of transient foreign nationals as citizens, explaining that births under circumstances implying alien subjection did not create citizenship by force of the Constitution alone. In that formative generation, jurisdiction meant more than the accident of place. It meant allegiance, often indexed by the parents’ standing, including domicile and permission to remain.

What about Wong Kim Ark. Many think it decided everything. It did not. The Court held that a child born in San Francisco to Chinese subjects whose parents were lawfully and permanently domiciled in the United States was a citizen. The opinion repeatedly emphasized that the parents were resident aliens with an established and permanent domicile. That fact mattered. The Court expressly noted the traditional exceptions for diplomats and hostile occupiers, and it did not consider, let alone decide, the case of children born to those here unlawfully or briefly. To extend Wong beyond its facts is to convert a careful holding about children of lawful permanent residents into an unwritten rule for every newborn, regardless of parental status. The majority did not write such a rule, and the dissent warned against it. Read correctly, Wong is entirely consistent with the view that parental domicile and permission to remain are central to jurisdiction in the constitutional sense.

This reading is strengthened by the Clause’s structure. The Constitution uses jurisdiction in a demanding way. It is not a synonym for physical control at a moment. It is a relation of rightful governance and reciprocal obligation. People temporarily present are physically within the sovereign’s reach, yet their allegiance remains elsewhere. The Reconstruction Congress grasped that distinction and wrote the text to capture it. A baby born to two tourists leaves the hospital with a passport to the parents’ nation because allegiance follows parentage when domicile does not tie the family to the US. A baby born to a diplomat is the canonical case. The diplomat is unquestionably within US territory and subject to some local laws, yet everyone concedes that a child born in that household is not a citizen at birth. Why. Because the Clause is about membership, not latitude and longitude.

Trump’s order recognizes that logic and channels it into a prospective rule. If at least one parent is a US citizen or a lawful permanent resident, the child is a citizen at birth. If neither parent has that status, the child is not. No one loses citizenship retroactively. No one is denationalized. The order operates only forward and leaves untouched the ordinary path of naturalization. It closes a gap that has grown between original meaning and modern administrative practice. It gives notice and avoids collateral hardship. It is restrained in design and modest in effect, and it aligns the US with the practice of peer democracies that require some parental status for automatic birth citizenship.

Some will ask whether this is un-American. The contrary is true. Citizenship is a reciprocal status. It is a bond of protection and allegiance. It is not a prize for successful travel, nor a consolation for unlawful entry. Restoring the role of allegiance honors the basic republican premise that a people govern themselves by consent. Consent includes deciding the terms of membership. It includes the power to say that citizens’ children and permanent residents’ children belong by birth, and to say that children of transients or illegal entrants must join the community through the lawful process like everyone else. That is not cruelty, it is equality under law.

Others will fear that the order conflicts with precedent. It does not. No Supreme Court decision squarely holds that the children of those present unlawfully acquire citizenship at birth. Lower court dicta and agency manuals are not the Constitution. Wong Kim Ark, read with care, concerns children of lawfully domiciled immigrants. The early cases and practices point the other way. The Reconstruction debates point the other way. The Civil Rights Act of 1866 points the other way. At a minimum, there is enough serious authority to warrant clarification. The question is ripe and national in scope. Only the Supreme Court can resolve it definitively.

Still others will say that the policy is unwise. They imagine bureaucratic friction, or they worry about statelessness, or they suspect an anti immigrant motive. Each concern can be answered. Administrative systems already verify parental identity and status for a range of benefits. Adding a simple determination about whether at least one parent is a citizen or a lawful permanent resident is feasible. Statelessness does not follow. Most nations confer citizenship by descent, and the rare edge cases can be addressed by statute, as Congress has always done. As for motives, the best test is structure. A rule that accepts citizens’ and green card holders’ children equally, regardless of race or origin, and that treats all others equally as well, regardless of race or origin, is not biased, it is neutral. The rule creates no permanent bar. It preserves the pathway to naturalization. It is neither punitive nor exclusionary. It is calibrated to allegiance.

Another objection is that the status quo, whatever its flaws, has created reliance interests. But reliance on an error of constitutional meaning is not a reason to perpetuate it. The order is prospective precisely to protect legitimate expectations. It changes no one’s past or present status. It simply aligns future grants of citizenship with the Constitution’s text. Reliance cuts in the other direction as well. The people have relied on the Constitution to mean what it says. They have a right to expect the government to read it as written.

The policy rationale is straightforward. Automatic citizenship for every birth on US soil, regardless of parental status, creates perverse incentives. It invites birth tourism by the wealthy and misuse by human smugglers who promise a prize for a dangerous journey. It distorts immigration choices by holding out a future sponsorship benefit once a child reaches adulthood. It burdens state systems that must provide services to citizens while having no say in how citizenship is allocated. A rule that requires at least one parent to have a durable, lawful tie to the country removes these incentives. It reduces pressure on the border. It curbs a small but real market that treats US citizenship as a commodity. It strengthens the norm that membership follows lawful belonging.

Comparative practice bears this out. The United Kingdom tightened its rule in 1983. Australia did so in 1986. Ireland followed in 2005. New Zealand followed in 2006. India did so in 1987. Many European democracies have long required a parental tie. Canada and the United States have stood almost alone among developed nations in preserving unconditional jus soli. It is no mark of virtue to maintain a policy that our peers have rejected as unwise. The relevant question is what best serves allegiance and fairness in a mobile world. Requiring a citizen or lawful permanent resident parent is a modest and reasonable threshold.

The Court’s institutional role is to give a definitive answer. That answer is long overdue. The lower courts have split on rhetoric while converging on injunctions. Some opinions have asserted that the question is easy and that the order is plainly unconstitutional, yet those opinions largely assume, rather than demonstrate, that Wong Kim Ark compels their view. That assumption will not suffice when the Court confronts the question as presented. The justices will have to read the text as the Reconstruction Congress wrote it, not as later agencies administered it. They will have to decide whether subject to the jurisdiction means complete allegiance at birth, which tourists and unlawful entrants lack, or whether it means only territorial presence at a moment, which would make nonsense of the diplomats exception and the 1866 Act’s language. They will have to consider whether Wong’s emphasis on parental domicile and permission to remain indicates the proper boundary. They will have to weigh whether historical practice closer in time to ratification, including executive and judicial statements, should guide interpretation where modern practice drifted without a holding from the Court.

The path to resolution is clear. The Court should grant certiorari and set the case for argument in 2026. The briefs will clarify the historical record and the original public meaning. The government will demonstrate that the order leaves intact citizenship for children of citizens and of lawful permanent residents, and that it does not retroactively disturb any status. The challengers will press the thesis that territorial birth is always enough. The justices will have the benefit of comprehensive scholarship, including analyses that explain why jurisdiction historically tracked allegiance and why the 1866 Act is powerful evidence of meaning. They will also have the benefit of comparative law and policy evidence showing that the world’s democracies have found it prudent to tie birthright citizenship to parental status. The Court need not decide every detail. It need only hold that the Constitution does not compel citizenship by birth when neither parent has a lawful and durable tie to the United States. That holding would restore the Clause’s original scope and allow Congress to legislate around the edges as needed.

At the practical level, a clear ruling would bring order to a legal landscape plagued by uncertainty. Hospitals and agencies would know what to do. States would plan accordingly. Families would have clarity and could make decisions without being misled by an illusory promise of automatic citizenship. Federal courts would no longer be asked to stretch injunction doctrine to manage nationwide policies. The integrity of citizenship would be strengthened. Most importantly, the Constitution would be read as it was written and intended, not as an administrative convenience.

Two final clarifications may help. First, this is not a debate about generosity toward immigrants. The United States has been, and will remain, generous. Millions have come lawfully, worked, served, and naturalized. The order honors that path and protects its credibility. Second, this is not a debate about the worth of any child. Every child has dignity. The question is a legal one, what conditions the Constitution sets for citizenship by birth. By restoring the condition of allegiance, we treat like cases alike. Children of citizens and lawful permanent residents are citizens at birth because their families stand within the country’s durable jurisdiction. Children of tourists and unlawful entrants are not citizens at birth because their families do not. That is not harshness. It is fidelity to text, history, and equality under law.

In 1866, Senator Howard said that the Clause would include every class of persons born here who owe allegiance to the United States, and not foreigners. Over time that line has blurred. President Trump has called the question. The Supreme Court should answer it. The Constitution’s words are enough.

