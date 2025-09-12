America is in the midst of a spiritual war of good versus evil. That claim sounds dramatic at first pass. It sounds like rhetoric in search of evidence. Yet anyone who has lived through the past two years can see the pattern. The corrosion did not begin with a single incident, but a sequence made the truth unavoidable. A president shot in Butler, Pennsylvania. A second attempt at a golf club that failed only because providence and preparation intervened. Then, a young father of two who dedicated his adult life to persuading students with questions and arguments, murdered while doing the very thing America promises as a first freedom. Evil is not a metaphor when it reaches for a rifle. The political fight is real, but it rests on a deeper contest over the dignity of the human person, the nobility of the family, and the sovereignty of conscience before God. That contest is spiritual.

I first met Charlie Kirk two years ago. He told me something that gave me pause, that America was in the midst of a spiritual war. He did not mean a crusade against people of different colors or creeds. He meant a war over first principles. He told me the left had stepped away from the word of God, dismantled Judeo Christian values, dismissed the Constitution and free enterprise, and rejected the nuclear family. He said Marxist ideas were no longer whispered in faculty lounges, they were shouted in lecture halls and normalized in freshman orientations. I agreed about the trend but rolled my eyes at the notion of a literal spiritual battle with Satan. Over the last year the evidence overcame my skepticism. Seeing the president shot in the ear in Butler and survive focused the mind. Weeks later, watching him narrowly escape an assassination attempt at his golf club, where a Secret Service agent intercepted the gunman before he could fire, finished the argument. The murder of Charlie, carried out while he was doing what he always did, asking questions and engaging opponents, offered the final confirmation. Hatred that kills a man for inviting students to think is not merely political. It is evil.

Charlie’s method on campus was simple and powerful. He refused to sneer. He asked students why they believed what they believed, he listened, he replied with facts, logic, and first principles, and he made his own case with clarity and good humor. The larger project was bolder. He wanted universities to remember their purpose, to be places where argument defeats anger and truth is not a punchline. The strategy was to build a nationwide network of chapters, recruit and train student leaders, and back them with professional field organizers who could move quickly and scale local wins into national momentum. The result was the largest conservative youth movement in the country, a system of chapters, conferences, media, and church partnerships that made it normal again for young Americans to stand for God, family, country, and economic freedom. Hundreds of thousands learned that they were not alone. Many learned that courage can be taught.

Some will ask whether the language of spiritual war helps. They worry that it inflames. They want technocratic fixes. I share the concern about carelessness in speech. But spiritual language here is not an escalation. It is a description. We are not battling rival budget models. We are deciding whether human beings are made in the image of God, whether truth is discoverable, and whether gratitude for inheritance imposes duties. If those questions are off the table, politics is brute power disguised as progress. If they are on the table, reason can govern anger. Charlie did more than any leader of his generation to put those questions back on the table. He did it not by imposing dogma but by practicing a simple method, ask, listen, argue, and invite. That is how a free people repairs its institutions.

Turning Point USA, founded in 2012 when Charlie was 18, grew from a laptop and a rental car into a full spectrum institution with national reach. Its core mission is to identify, educate, train, and organize students to promote free markets and limited government. It pursued that mission through college and high school chapters, through an annual calendar of conferences that felt like winning teams’ locker rooms, and through a media footprint that met students where they spend their time, on campus and on 𝕏. As the main 501c3, TPUSA scaled fast in the last five years, with staff numbers cresting above seven hundred and revenue passing the nine figure mark. That budget came overwhelmingly from private contributions, which freed programming to follow persuasion rather than bureaucratic fashion. The staff dollars landed on the ground, in field organizers, student scholarships, speaker travel, and campus security. The growth enlarged the circle of responsibility, so Charlie built additional entities to focus the work and keep the main charity within the legal rails.

Turning Point Action, the 501c4, exists so that the student formation of the 501c3 can be matched, when appropriate, by lawful political action. Campaigns like Chase The Vote registered, educated, and mobilized youth in battleground states. The aim was precise. Close the youth voter gap, raise turnout among right leaning young adults, and convert campus courage into ballot box results. The work mattered in 2024. Margins in tight states shifted. The story was not magic, it was field work joined to spiritual conviction. A culture of argument on Tuesdays produced a culture of turnout on Election Day. President Trump has said plainly that the youth infrastructure, the campus-to-field pipeline, and the digital reach of Turning Point and its allies helped him win. He is right. The same infrastructure will shape the midterms, and if discipline holds, it will help elect a conservative president in 2028. I believe it can help elect JD Vance, a young leader who speaks fluently about faith, family, and national renewal.

Structure matters when a movement loses a founder. Charlie knew that. He recruited a team and trained them to run a complex operation without drama. The board of directors is small and engaged. Douglas DeGroote chairs with a steady hand. Mike Miller brings entrepreneurial judgment. Pastor David Engelhardt brings theological clarity and deep ties to the faith network. Tom Sodeika serves as secretary and treasurer, anchoring fiscal discipline and compliance. That board worked with Charlie to build a modern headquarters in Phoenix and to charter affiliates that match mission with legal form. The Turning Point Endowment exists to protect mission beyond the news cycle, with assets earmarked for long term security. America’s Turning Point functions as an education oriented affiliate that absorbs grants and turns them into curriculum and content for students. TPUSA Faith, launched in 2021, knits together thousands of churches and pastors who want to teach civic virtue and oppose cultural despair. Each of these pieces lets the whole move without legal friction.

The executive team is capable, loyal, and tested. Justin Streiff built the fundraising and growth apparatus that scaled revenue from tens of millions to over one hundred million. Justin Olson handles finances with a public servant’s sobriety and a private sector manager’s speed. Dr. Hutz Hertzberg leads education, which means content that speaks to students’ minds without talking down to them. Marina Minas guides marketing, so that the message is sharp, the production professional, and the delivery optimized for the feeds where young people live. Lauren Toncich runs events, which is why TPUSA conferences operate with the reliability of a professional sports franchise. Andrew Sypher directs field operations, coordinating dozens of regional staff who support more than a thousand campus chapters across fifty states. Dan Flood oversees risk and security, an assignment that proved tragically necessary. On the broader stage, Candace Owens leads BLEXIT, which expands the coalition by addressing audiences that Republicans too often ignore. Tyler Bowyer, a key lieutenant in earlier years, helped build the field engine and remains a political ally through Turning Point Action. This is not a personality driven collection. It is a chain of command.

Scale is not the enemy of spirit. Scale, when managed with virtue, is spirit’s ally. TPUSA’s student programs now touch hundreds of thousands of young Americans through chapters and conferences. The footprint is not just in numbers, it is in the distribution of responsibility. A typical college chapter is a student led club that hosts debates, tables on the quad, registers voters, and invites speakers. A typical high school program introduces first principles to students who have only heard one side. The faith network links more than two thousand churches and ministries, which means that pastors, youth leaders, and parents have partners when they teach about ordered liberty. Conferences like the Student Action Summit and AmericaFest create an annual rhythm where victories are celebrated, tactics are refined, and new leaders are commissioned. The digital arm turns those moments into content that travels, and 𝕏 amplifies the result. The moral is straightforward. When a movement multiplies leaders, it does not die when one leader falls. It grieves, then it advances.

Skeptics will ask whether any of this can continue without Charlie’s voice. They will point to his singular talent, and they will be right to honor it. He was a rare communicator, a relentless traveler, and a prolific author. He spoke on campuses at a pace that few could match. He hosted a daily show that reached millions each month. He wrote books that trained young conservatives to argue without apology. But the machine he built is bigger than any one person. Day to day operations are already being handled by the executives he mentored. The board is experienced and motivated. The field teams know their routes and objectives. The churches know their partners. The students know their chapters. Continuity is not a slogan. It is a map, and the people who carry it have been walking the route for years.

This brings us to leadership. Erika Kirk is not an ornament to a legacy. She is a leader in her own right, a woman of faith who shares Charlie’s conviction that the only answer to a culture of despair is courage animated by God. She knows the staff, understands the donors, and has lived the costs of this fight. She has the counsel of senior leaders who loved her husband and want the mission to endure. President Trump has encouraged her to step forward, and he is right to do so. The movement needs a voice that can unite sorrow and resolve. Erika can do that. She can insist that the organization keep asking honest questions on hostile campuses, keep training students to argue like citizens rather than scream like partisans, and keep turning convictions into votes. She can lead the team that Charlie handpicked, not by copying his style, but by carrying his aims.

What would victory look like in a spiritual war. Not a purge of opponents. Not a silencing of dissent. Victory would look like universities where a conservative speaker is treated as a guest rather than a threat. It would look like families forming and staying together because the culture around them honors vows and the children those vows protect. It would look like churches that preach the whole counsel of God and teach their members to be citizens who love their neighbors and their country. It would look like businesses that honor work and innovate without apology. It would look like elections where young Americans vote for leaders who promise to conserve what is good, repair what is broken, and fight what is evil. That is not a utopia. It is a republic worth defending.

The practical path is clear. On campus, Turning Point must double down on its signature format, the open mic where hard questions meet patient answers. Online, it must keep its message precise and its tone humane, since both algorithmic reach and moral reach depend on discipline. In churches, it must strengthen partnerships that make civic duty normal. In politics, its 501c4 must continue to turn student conviction into turnout where margins matter. If that program holds, the midterms will see gains, and the presidential ballot in 2028 will feature a conservative candidate who speaks credibly about faith, family, and national strength. JD Vance can be that candidate. Others may emerge. The point is not personalities. The point is a people, especially a rising generation, convinced that America’s future requires the wisdom of its past, the humility of faith, and the courage of action.

Some readers will still resist the phrase spiritual war. They will prefer cultural dispute or ideological conflict. Fine words, but the substance remains. A culture that denies the personhood of the unborn, that treats the family as optional, that mocks faith as superstition, and that demands ideological conformity from students through threats rather than arguments behaves as if evil were only a story we used to tell children. A culture that reveres life, protects the family, welcomes faith into public life, and invites argument in place of intimidation, behaves as if good were real and worthy of defense. The words we choose matter because they form the souls of the young who hear them. Charlie knew that. He chose his words carefully. He chose to ask, to listen, and to stand his ground. The least we can do is carry that method forward.

We honor the dead by increasing the good he did. We honor Charlie by building the chapters, training the students, partnering with churches, registering the voters, and showing up on campuses that prefer to cancel rather than consider. We honor him by telling the truth about what killed him, hatred of the good, and by refusing to answer hatred with hatred. We answer with courage, with faith, and with a republic that remembers its soul. That is how you fight a spiritual war without becoming what you oppose. That is how Turning Point wins.

