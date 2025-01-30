The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) was once a paragon of precision, demanding the highest levels of skill and competence from those responsible for guiding thousands of aircraft daily through America’s airspace. Air traffic controllers (ATCs) were selected through rigorous training programs, ensuring that only the best and brightest sat at the helm of our nation’s skies. However, beginning in the Obama era and accelerating under Biden, a seismic shift occurred: meritocracy was abandoned in favor of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) mandates.

The consequences of this shift are now coming home to roost. A decade of race-conscious hiring practices, prioritizing identity over expertise, has introduced a growing safety crisis in aviation. Near-miss incidents have surged, major airports have become the site of harrowing close calls, and controllers lacking the rigorous background once demanded are increasingly struggling under pressure. What began as a social experiment has now turned into a public safety hazard, and there is no indication that the turbulence will subside anytime soon.

The Fall of Meritocracy in Air Traffic Control

For decades, the FAA utilized the Collegiate Training Initiative (CTI) program, an elite pipeline producing highly trained candidates with extensive coursework and aptitude testing. The selection process was rigorous, with applicants required to pass the Air Traffic Selection and Training (AT-SAT) exam—a test scientifically designed to measure an individual’s ability to excel in high-pressure, precision-demanding environments.

In 2014, however, the FAA upended this system. The AT-SAT was sidelined, and a biographical questionnaire replaced it. The goal was explicit: to increase demographic representation at the expense of skill. Over 3,000 highly qualified CTI graduates, many of whom had already demonstrated superior aptitude, were summarily dismissed in favor of candidates who better aligned with racial and gender quotas. It was an affront to meritocracy, and in a job where a momentary lapse could mean catastrophe, the implications were dire.

DEI Policies and the Rise in Near-Misses

Since these changes, reports of runway incursions, aborted takeoffs, and near-midair collisions have risen at an alarming rate. The year 2024 saw a record-breaking 1,100 runway near-miss incidents, many attributed to controller errors. A few of the most harrowing examples include:

October 2024: A Delta Air Lines Airbus A350 collided with an Endeavor Air CRJ-900 at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, resulting in millions in damages and a full-scale NTSB investigation.

September 2024: An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 9 was forced to abort takeoff in Nashville to avoid colliding with a Southwest 737 that was mistakenly cleared to cross the active runway.

December 2024: A Delta jet at LAX nearly struck a private aircraft due to a controller’s miscommunication, narrowly avoiding a tragic disaster.

These incidents are not just statistical outliers. They represent a troubling trend: a growing cohort of underqualified controllers, fast-tracked into roles they are ill-equipped to handle, is increasingly making costly, dangerous errors.

Legal Challenges and the Battle Against Discrimination in Reverse

The FAA’s discriminatory hiring policies have not gone unchallenged. The lawsuit Brigida v. U.S. Department of Transportation revealed that thousands of top-performing candidates were rejected under the DEI-fueled hiring shift. Even some minority applicants, like American Indian CTI graduate Matthew Douglas-Cook, found themselves arbitrarily excluded due to the biographical questionnaire’s opaque, race-preferential scoring system. Justice Clarence Thomas himself has long warned of the dangers of race-based government policies, stating unequivocally that they “demean us all.”

Yet despite legal challenges, the FAA has doubled down. The Biden administration’s 2021 Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) Strategic Plan has only deepened the crisis, introducing more relaxed hiring standards, mandatory implicit bias training, and recruitment efforts that prioritize demographic metrics over core competencies.

The Inevitable Tragedy?

The FAA’s commitment to DEI ideology is a high-stakes game of Russian roulette with American air safety. While woke bureaucrats may see equity-driven hiring as a noble pursuit, reality tells a different story. Air traffic control is not a diversity seminar. It is a high-stakes, unforgiving environment where split-second decisions mean the difference between safe landings and mass casualties.

The surge in close calls suggests that, absent immediate course correction, an aviation disaster is all but inevitable. The FAA must abandon its DEI-driven hiring schemes and return to the bedrock principle that once made American aviation the safest in the world: meritocracy. If not, it is only a matter of time before diversity hires, unprepared for the realities of the job, turn “equity” into a national tragedy.

The FAA’s embrace of race-based hiring has fundamentally undermined the competence of the nation’s air traffic controllers, leading to an alarming uptick in operational errors. This is not a theoretical problem—it is a clear and present danger to public safety. In the face of overwhelming evidence, will the FAA reverse course? Or will it continue to sacrifice safety on the altar of diversity? The American people deserve an answer before the next tragedy makes the question moot.

If you don't already please follow @amuse on 𝕏 and subscribe to the Deep Dive podcast.