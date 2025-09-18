Jimmy Kimmel has long walked the line between comedian and political commentator, but his recent handling of Charlie Kirk’s assassination shows how dangerously he strays from satire into outright misinformation. In his monologue, Kimmel falsely claimed that Tyler Robinson, the man who murdered Kirk, was a MAGA Republican. Law enforcement had confirmed Robinson’s ideology was rooted in the far-left, particularly in LGBTQ activism and animosity toward conservative figures. Kimmel had no basis for his insinuation, yet he knowingly delivered it to millions of viewers. This was not an honest mistake but part of a pattern of misleading statements dressed up as comedy. He has falsely claimed that Nixon was the last president impeached, he mocked Mike Pence with a deceptively edited video, and he repeatedly pushed the narrative that Donald Trump was a Russian asset without evidence. Kimmel is not merely joking; he is shaping narratives that his audience often mistakes for fact.

Now Kimmel insists he has been stripped of his free speech rights because his show was pulled from the air. This too is a misrepresentation. Over 50 ABC affiliates, led by major station groups Sinclair and Nexstar, informed Disney/ABC that they would not air Jimmy Kimmel Live! due to its objectionable and misleading content. Both groups were explicit: they were exercising their rights under the FCC’s “right-to-reject” rule. That rule guarantees affiliates cannot be forced to air programs they find unsatisfactory, unsuitable, or contrary to the public interest. Disney then placed the program on hiatus because losing so many affiliates meant losing the advertising revenue that sustains late-night television. This was a business decision, not censorship by the government.

Kimmel’s free speech claim collapses under legal scrutiny. The Supreme Court has long made clear that neither entertainers nor networks have an absolute right to the airwaves. In Red Lion Broadcasting Co. v. FCC, the Court affirmed that “it is the right of the viewers and listeners, not the right of the broadcasters, which is paramount.” In other words, the public interest comes first. Broadcasters, licensed by the government to use public airwaves, must make editorial choices that serve their communities. Affiliates are well within their rights to reject Kimmel’s show if they conclude it fails that test. Kimmel, meanwhile, remains free to say whatever he wants on cable networks or platforms like 𝕏 or YouTube. What he lacks is a right to commandeer broadcast time.

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr was direct in addressing Kimmel’s case. Carr called the monologue “misleading” and condemned it as part of an effort to lie to the American people about Kirk’s killer. He praised Nexstar for pulling the show, holding it up as an example of how broadcasters fulfill their obligations to the public interest. He did not order stations to cancel Kimmel, nor did the FCC shut the program down. What Carr did was remind licensees that they must serve community values and that airing content contrary to those values could be grounds for review. This is not government censorship. It is a regulator ensuring that public airwaves are used responsibly, in line with longstanding law.

The economic reality reinforces the legal one. Late-night television survives on national advertising sold on the premise of consistent nationwide reach. Once more than 50 affiliates in major markets declared they would no longer carry Kimmel’s program, Disney had no viable path forward. Advertisers will not buy spots on a show that does not air in many major markets. This is why ABC put the program on indefinite hiatus. It was not a political punishment but a market correction: a show that lost its distribution base could not survive financially. In this respect, the case parallels Bill Maher’s cancellation after advertisers fled his post-9/11 comments. Controversial speech may be legally protected, but it is not insulated from commercial consequences.

Kimmel’s defenders attempt to frame this as government repression. That narrative is itself a falsehood. Stations like Sinclair and Nexstar acted independently, invoking their own legal rights. Disney followed the money. The FCC’s involvement has so far been rhetorical, not coercive. This is not a First Amendment crisis but a reminder of the limits of broadcast rights. Kimmel is free to keep speaking, but affiliates are equally free not to give him airtime.

The irony is that Kimmel accuses others of spreading lies even as he has built a career on blending humor with distortion. His claim that Tyler Robinson was a MAGA Republican was not just wrong, it was the opposite of reality. He accused Mike Pence of staging an empty box stunt when the full footage proved otherwise. He presented Trump as a Russian asset even when the evidence showed the opposite to be true. He distorted COVID debates by caricaturing ivermectin as mere “horse goo” and suggesting unvaccinated patients should be denied care. Each of these instances chipped away at public trust, yet Kimmel never faced accountability until affiliates finally exercised their discretion. The market and the law worked as intended.

The lesson here is straightforward. Free speech protects Jimmy Kimmel’s right to say what he wants. It does not guarantee him a microphone, a broadcast slot, or advertiser dollars. The affiliates’ right to reject programming, backed by FCC rules and Supreme Court precedent, ensures that local stations remain accountable to their communities. Disney’s suspension of the show was a rational response to affiliate rejection and advertiser flight. And the FCC’s reminders about public interest obligations were entirely consistent with its role as steward of the airwaves. Far from violating Kimmel’s rights, these actions reaffirmed the basic balance of broadcasting law: viewers and listeners come first.

Kimmel used his platform to mislead the public about Charlie Kirk’s assassin, and he is using his removal from broadcast to mislead the public again. The facts are simpler than his narrative. Affiliates exercised their rights. Disney made a business call. The FCC stood by precedent. And Jimmy Kimmel has not been silenced. He has merely been reminded that speech has consequences, especially when it is reckless, false, and aired on the public’s time.

