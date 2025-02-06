Democrat-controlled sanctuary cities have evolved into more than passive resistors of federal immigration law; they have become active participants in an ideological rebellion against the sovereignty of the United States. These jurisdictions, under the guise of humanitarianism, have created an infrastructure that facilitates illegal immigration while openly obstructing federal law enforcement. The consequences of this calculated defiance are far-reaching, with radical organizations such as Unión del Barrio (UdB) exploiting these protections to run an illicit network that aids illegal aliens, including violent criminals.

Sanctuary jurisdictions claim that they simply refuse to cooperate with federal immigration authorities. However, the reality is far more insidious. Local law enforcement in these cities often goes beyond passive non-compliance by actively alerting illegal immigrants and their criminal allies to federal enforcement activities. This practice is particularly evident in Colorado and California, where pro-migrant organizations have formed alliances with local police departments to provide intelligence on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations. Just this morning, ICE raids on TdA in Colorado were leaked to the criminal gang, allowing more than 100 illegal criminal gang members to escape. Instead of encountering the illegals, ICE was met by anti-deportation activists with bullhorns—activists who had arrived before ICE, indicating premeditated interference. Evidence suggests that groups such as UdB are not merely assisting immigrants in avoiding deportation but are engaged in organized criminal activity that directly violates the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

UdB is not a benign advocacy group; it is a radical, left-wing militant organization that openly calls for the overthrow of the United States government. It draws ideological inspiration from communist revolutionaries like Fidel Castro and Hugo Chávez while adopting tactics from the Black Panthers and Brown Berets. UdB has been implicated in illegal activities such as document forgery, weapons training, and direct obstruction of immigration enforcement. Through community patrols, UdB members work to expel ICE officers from neighborhoods, deliberately undermining the enforcement of federal law.

Furthermore, UdB’s rhetoric and activities extend beyond mere protest. Their training programs provide not only legal avoidance tactics but also practical instruction in surveillance, counter-intelligence, and self-defense methods aimed at resisting deportation raids. Additionally, UdB works with friendly media outlets to amplify their efforts and obstruct federal immigration enforcement. One notable example is the network of 200 radio stations purchased by George Soros last year. Recently, one of those Soros-backed radio stations was alerted by UdB that ICE was conducting raids in San Jose. The San Francisco-based KCBS 740 AM then broadcasted live locations of undercover ICE vehicles and agents operating in the San Jose area, putting the lives of federal agents at risk. This level of coordination reveals a highly sophisticated form of insurgency, leveraging media influence to directly undermine immigration enforcement operations. These actions go beyond civil disobedience; they constitute an organized attempt to subvert the federal government’s immigration authority.

Sanctuary jurisdictions do not simply offer asylum to illegal immigrants; they actively cultivate environments where federal law enforcement is unable to function effectively. This systemic obstruction has empowered organizations such as UdB to operate with impunity. Reports indicate that UdB has established safe houses for illegal immigrants, provided fake identification documents, and facilitated communication networks that alert individuals to ICE operations. These actions constitute clear violations of federal law.

RICO statutes, originally designed to dismantle organized crime syndicates, provide a legal framework to prosecute these sanctuary jurisdictions and their criminal partners. Under RICO, a “criminal enterprise” is defined as any organization that engages in repeated illegal activity as part of a broader conspiracy. UdB’s sustained and organized efforts to facilitate illegal immigration, obstruct federal enforcement, and engage in fraud fit this definition precisely. Furthermore, the complicity of sanctuary city governments in sheltering these activities suggests that they, too, may be liable under federal law.

UdB is not merely an activist organization; it is a militant group with direct ties to criminal elements such as MS-13 and TdA. These gangs, notorious for their violent tactics, benefit directly from UdB’s network, which helps criminal operatives evade capture and prosecution. This alliance between radical activists and transnational criminal organizations represents a clear and present danger to American sovereignty and public safety.

While sanctuary city officials defend their policies under the banner of “compassion,” the reality is far more dangerous. By allowing groups like UdB to flourish, these jurisdictions are fostering a lawless underground network that shields criminals from justice. The direct result is an increase in gang violence, human trafficking, and drug smuggling, all facilitated by the unchecked defiance of federal law.

Given the scale and severity of these violations, it is imperative that the federal government take decisive action against sanctuary jurisdictions and their criminal partners. The Department of Justice, Under Attorney General Pam Bondi, must pursue RICO charges against UdB and similar organizations that engage in systematic obstruction of immigration enforcement. Additionally, sanctuary city officials who provide material support to these activities should face legal consequences for their role in undermining federal law.

Dismantling the infrastructure of sanctuary cities requires a multifaceted approach. Federal funding to non-compliant jurisdictions should be cut, and aggressive legal action should be pursued against those who facilitate criminal enterprises under the guise of “immigrant rights.” Furthermore, federal law enforcement agencies must be granted greater autonomy to conduct operations without local interference. The protection of American sovereignty depends on restoring the rule of law and dismantling the networks that enable illegal immigration.

Sanctuary cities are not merely passive refuges for illegal immigrants; they are active participants in a coordinated effort to undermine federal immigration enforcement. Groups like Unión del Barrio have exploited this lawlessness to establish a subversive, militant infrastructure that directly threatens American sovereignty. The evidence overwhelmingly supports the conclusion that these jurisdictions and their criminal partners must be held accountable under federal law. A RICO-based approach provides the most effective legal framework for dismantling this dangerous alliance and restoring the integrity of the nation’s immigration system. Anything less would be an abdication of duty to the American people.

