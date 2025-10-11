In the past year alone, $64 billion worth of US data center projects have been blocked or delayed. Of that, $18 billion were canceled outright, and another $46 billion remain stalled in political limbo. Behind these numbers lies a dangerous misunderstanding. From Indiana to Wisconsin, local opposition movements have turned hyperscale data centers into symbols of corporate overreach and environmental harm. In reality, these projects are critical infrastructure for America’s economic future and national security. The opposition is built on fear, not fact. And if left unchecked, it will cost Americans jobs, investment, and global leadership in artificial intelligence.

Opponents claim that data centers don’t create jobs. They are wrong. Take the $8 billion Port Washington project in Wisconsin. Over its nine-year construction, it is projected to employ more than 10,000 workers. Once operational, it will directly employ 500 highly paid engineers, supported by another 5,000 ancillary jobs in the local economy. For every permanent data center job, roughly ten more are created in surrounding businesses: electricians, plumbers, truck drivers, restaurant owners, and shopkeepers. The construction phase alone can sustain an entire community. And the long-term tax base expands with high-paying, stable employment that strengthens local economies. The narrative that data centers provide “only a handful” of jobs ignores the multiplier effect that ripples through every small town that hosts one.

The economic benefit goes beyond payroll. Data centers contribute millions in property taxes once tax abatements expire. Even during incentive periods, they pay substantial local taxes and rarely strain public services like schools or hospitals. Compared to residential or industrial alternatives, data centers are fiscal assets, not liabilities. They don’t send children to public schools or cause traffic congestion once operational. They demand reliability, not social services. The tax revenues they generate help fund precisely the infrastructure improvements, roads, water systems, broadband, that communities depend on. To oppose them on the basis of economic skepticism is to misread the ledger.

A second false claim is that data centers raise local electricity prices. The opposite is often true. Many hyperscalers are building their own power plants, from natural gas turbines to small modular nuclear reactors. Microsoft is restarting the Three Mile Island reactor to power its data centers. Amazon is contracting directly with the Susquehanna Nuclear Power Plant in Pennsylvania to buy excess capacity that would otherwise go unused. In Texas, new data centers are being built with on-site gas-fired generators that operate entirely behind the meter, taking no power from public grids. Deloitte analysts estimate that new nuclear capacity alone could supply 10% of US data center power by 2035. Hyperscalers like Amazon, Google, and Microsoft have already contracted for nearly 50 gigawatts of new clean energy, roughly equivalent to the electricity consumed by 17 million homes. Far from draining public resources, they are underwriting the largest private-sector buildout of renewable and reliable power in history.

The myth that local ratepayers subsidize corporate electricity use is another distortion. Utilities charge large customers the full cost of their connection, including the infrastructure built to serve them. If that is not happening, the problem lies in state regulation, not in the data center itself. Properly structured, these facilities help utilities spread fixed costs across a broader base, lowering rates for everyone else. In regions where projects have been canceled, electricity prices have risen faster than in those where data center construction continues. California offers a cautionary example: strict local moratoria on new data centers have coincided with skyrocketing rates and strained grids. In contrast, Texas, despite surging data center growth, has maintained relatively stable rates due to expanded capacity. The lesson is simple. Blocking growth increases scarcity. And scarcity always raises prices.

Communities also fear that data centers will deplete local water supplies. Again, this is largely a misunderstanding. Modern hyperscale facilities can run entirely air-cooled, consuming zero groundwater. Google, Amazon, and Meta all deploy air-cooled systems where water scarcity is a concern. In water-rich regions, they can use closed-loop cooling systems that recycle the same water continuously. Microsoft and Equinix have pledged to be “water positive” by 2030, meaning they will replenish more water than they consume. The days of massive evaporative cooling towers are largely gone. Even in large projects, water draw can be engineered out entirely with negligible impact on performance. Air-cooling requires more electricity but eliminates local water use, a tradeoff that hyperscalers have willingly accepted to protect community resources.

These facts rarely make it into town hall debates. Instead, residents are told that a new data center will drive up bills, drain aquifers, and bring little benefit. The media amplifies this story, portraying hyperscalers as arrogant invaders rather than job creators. The result is a self-fulfilling prophecy: companies pull out, projects vanish, and the same communities that opposed them are left with empty fields and stagnant tax bases.

The economic loss is only part of the story. There is also a national security dimension. Artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and advanced analytics all rely on data center infrastructure. These facilities are the digital equivalent of naval shipyards or interstate highways. Without them, the US cannot maintain its technological edge against China or safeguard critical information systems. The Biden administration’s delays in permitting, coupled with local obstruction, slowed domestic capacity expansion for the last four and a half years. If the pattern continues, cloud workloads will increasingly migrate overseas to countries more willing to host them. That means sensitive data, from defense logistics to AI research, could run on foreign servers. America’s security will be compromised not by espionage, but by zoning boards.

There is a way forward. Communities need clear education about what drives energy prices and how modern data centers operate. Utilities and hyperscalers should engage early, explain their plans, and offer transparency about resource use. But they can go further. Tech investor Chamath Palihapitiya has suggested that hyperscalers voluntarily insulate local ratepayers from any potential impact by paying higher electricity rates or funding residential solar and battery systems nearby. This approach could turn opposition into partnership. Imagine a community where every home receives subsidized rooftop solar because a data center next door paid for it. That transforms resentment into pride.

There is precedent for this kind of proactive investment. Google worked with Nevada’s NV Energy on a special tariff that funded renewable generation without raising rates for others. Meta did the same in Oregon by contracting for geothermal power under a structure that shielded customers from costs. Amazon’s nuclear deal in Pennsylvania will keep an existing power plant alive for another generation, sustaining local jobs and stabilizing rates. These arrangements demonstrate that hyperscalers are not freeloaders. They are builders of the next generation of American energy infrastructure.

Policymakers have a role as well. States can mandate that large industrial users fund their own infrastructure upgrades or contribute to grid modernization programs. Utilities can create special tariffs that ensure cost allocation fairness. Regulators should update outdated rate models that treat high-capacity users as burdens rather than partners. And federal agencies can fast-track permitting for data center projects that demonstrate local benefit. When utilities, regulators, and hyperscalers align, the results are transformative: modernized grids, lower long-term costs, and communities that gain from rather than fear technological growth.

The alternative is grim. Already, Microsoft canceled its Wisconsin project amid protests. Google abandoned its Indiana campus after residents were misled about water and power demands. Smaller but vocal movements are now targeting similar projects in Virginia, North Carolina, and Arizona. If this trend continues, it will choke off the computing backbone of America’s AI revolution. The irony is that these same communities will later complain about losing manufacturing or service jobs to regions that embraced digital infrastructure. What they perceive as corporate intrusion is, in truth, the modern equivalent of the railroad or the interstate highway system. Those who block it are not protecting their way of life. They are ensuring it becomes obsolete.

The stakes are far higher than local zoning disputes. The AI-driven economy depends on computational capacity the same way the industrial age depended on steel and coal. Without new data centers, America’s innovation engine will stall. Delays now will compound for years, as computing demand grows exponentially and supply falls behind. Building these facilities is not optional. It is a national imperative.

The lesson is clear: misinformation and short-term politics are no substitute for informed planning and national vision. Communities that welcome data centers will find themselves wealthier, more resilient, and better connected. Those that resist will watch opportunity pass them by. The choice before us is whether America leads the digital age or fears it. If we continue to let fear and rumor dictate infrastructure policy, we will surrender the very advantage that made this nation a technological superpower.

