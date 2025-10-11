@amuse

KurtOverley
3h

If the States don't want data centers, start installing them on military bases.

Donald Clark
1h

A true silver lining on the dark cloud. Here in AZ we have always had water issues, until they can fully recycle any water they use it will be a problem. The most heinous of their underhanded tricks it the power utilization. They cannot have these centers stand on their own, so the local people, the residential cost for power will go up, sometimes very substantially. We are not talking about AI computing power, we are talking about data centers, where every bit of data is going to be held. A vast grid depending on what mega corp you are dealing with. A rich get far richer scheme, not a real benefit to the community, a cast of 500 maintenance workers. More so than actual engineers. These folks wil replace modules, or power units, not actually doing real engineering. That will be done somewhere else and they will be called in when a real issue comes up. Yes you have the temporary construction... Another big warehouse looking structure not exactly pleasing the the eye with its prison like appearance, fencing guarded gates...

I wonder if we are going to benefit humanity or ...

