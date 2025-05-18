@amuse

@amuse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cara Wakefield's avatar
Cara Wakefield
3h

Who was operating the autopen during all those pardons is what I'd like to know. It's all just one more abomination from the Biden years.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
LeftyMudersbach's avatar
LeftyMudersbach
2h

“Invalid”, that’s my first thought. Any and all actions deemed to have been activated via a fraudulently signed document must be revoked. Just imagine how many actions and how many millions and billions of dollars would need to be changed and clawed back. Not to mention the arrests that should be made for the fraud.

If they know who perpetuated this fraud then start turning the screws to get them to sing. Could be the scandal of the century.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 amuse on x
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture