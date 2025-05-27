@amuse

@amuse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kurt Wullenweber's avatar
Kurt Wullenweber
1hEdited

This article should be posted on EVERY pro-gun rights website. If not for the 2nd Amendment, Democrats would have already done this to America, as well. We may yet be forced to ship some of our armaments to our European brothers to save them from 50 years of their voting habits.

At the same time, allowing free speech in Europe will expose the FACT most Europeans see the total failure of the immigration experiment and want ALL of the 3rd World murdering trash sent back where they belong.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 amuse on x
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture