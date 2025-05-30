The tale of two migrant encounters on Martha’s Vineyard, separated not by geography but by ideology, offers a clarifying lens through which to view the modern Democratic Party's immigration hypocrisy. It is a case study in moral inversion, where convicted criminals are embraced with open arms, and law-abiding migrants are escorted off the premises at gunpoint. If this sounds backward, that is because it is.

Last week, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), in coordination with the FBI, DEA, and Coast Guard, executed a targeted operation on Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket. The sweep resulted in the arrest of approximately forty illegal aliens, all of whom had been granted due process, convicted of crimes, and given final orders of deportation. Many were not simply out-of-status migrants but hardened criminals: child sex offenders, gang members affiliated with MS-13, and violent felons.

Yet the response from the Vineyard's well-heeled residents was not one of relief but of indignation. Jane Catch, a local activist and sign-waving sentinel at the island’s ferry terminal, warned incoming travelers of ICE’s presence. With all the gravity of Paul Revere and none of the clarity, she proclaimed that "everyone was at risk of deportation," including US citizens. She demanded “due process for all”, blissfully unaware, or willfully indifferent, to the fact that these individuals had already received the full measure of legal adjudication.

To clarify what apparently needs clarification: due process is not a mystical incantation that halts law enforcement in its tracks. It is a legal mechanism, one already exhausted in the case of those arrested. They had trials. They had hearings. They lost. What remains is the implementation of those lawful decisions.

Yet the moral panic from Vineyard elites and even Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey painted the operation as a dystopian roundup. Healey lambasted ICE for conducting arrests in sanctuary cities, as if sanctuary policies were statutory shields rather than performative declarations of virtue. For those unfamiliar, sanctuary city policies limit local cooperation with federal immigration enforcement. They do not nullify federal law.

Three of the six towns on Martha’s Vineyard, Edgartown, Chilmark, and Tisbury, proudly proclaim their sanctuary status. In practice, this means shielding even violent criminals from deportation if they happen to be in the country illegally. The logic seems to be that geography, not behavior, determines moral worth. If you cross a border illegally and commit a felony, you are welcome. If you cross a border legally and commit no crime, you will be evicted.

We know this because the same island that now grieves the departure of MS-13 operatives once invoked the National Guard to remove 50 Venezuelan migrants sent by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Those migrants had committed no crimes, had been paroled into the country by the Biden administration, and arrived peacefully. Within forty-eight hours, Massachusetts authorities had deployed armed military troops to transport them to a military base on the mainland, Joint Base Cape Cod. The Vineyard had spoken: criminals may stay, but the innocent must go.

Why this bifurcation? The answer lies in the theater of elite liberal morality. To expel the criminal is to affirm the legitimacy of immigration enforcement, which violates the progressive sacrament of borderlessness. To welcome the innocent is to risk accountability, for jobs, housing, and public services, which affluent predominantly Democrat communities are loath to provide. Easier, then, to embrace the criminal as a symbol of resistance while expelling the innocent as a logistical inconvenience.

Let us not forget that Martha’s Vineyard, despite its seasonal opulence, is in dire need of labor. The island's permanent population hovers around 20,000 and swells to nearly 100,000 in the summer. Workers are scarce, and employers regularly lament the lack of affordable housing and labor supply. The Venezuelan migrants, many of them young men and married couples eager to work, could have filled this gap. But rather than integrate them into the fabric of daily life, the island expelled them with military efficiency.

Compare this to the treatment of those arrested by ICE. These were not misunderstood poets or undocumented valedictorians. They were, in many cases, military age men with long criminal records. Yet their arrest was met with outrage, protest, and accusations of fascism. In a moral universe turned upside down, virtue is punished and vice is protected.

Governor Healey’s objections are equally meritless. Her condemnation of ICE fails to acknowledge that these arrests followed months, if not years, of legal proceedings. Many of those detained had exhausted every appeal, defied final orders, and committed subsequent crimes. To object to their removal is to object to the rule of law itself. Healey and other critics even went so far as to denounce the ICE agents for wearing masks during the operation, a laughable charge given the same voices have no qualms when masked Antifa, BLM, or Palestinian activists take to the streets breaking laws in full anonymity. But unlike those agitators, ICE agents have real cause to conceal their identities: they are tracking individuals linked to transnational cartels, to gangs like MS-13 and TdA, whose members are known to assassinate law enforcement and threaten their families. These are not merely bureaucratic removals; they are acts of courage against violent syndicates entrenched in drug trafficking, human smuggling, and terror. For ICE agents, a mask is not a disguise but a shield.

The Vineyard’s reaction to both episodes offers a telling window into modern liberalism. It is a worldview that prizes symbolism over substance, where the appearance of compassion trumps the administration of justice. Sanctuary city policies serve not to protect the vulnerable but to signal ideological purity. In this ecosystem, virtue-signaling becomes a shield against moral responsibility.

But the rest of the country is watching. And they are not fooled. Americans understand the difference between a legal migrant seeking a better life and a convicted criminal exploiting the system. They see the contradiction in expelling the innocent while embracing the dangerous. And they are right to be outraged.

What the Martha’s Vineyard debacle reveals is not just the hypocrisy of the Democratic Party but its growing detachment from reality. Policies once rooted in civil rights and compassion have curdled into performance and tribalism. Protecting child molesters from deportation while removing hard-working migrants at gunpoint is not merely contradictory. It is obscene.

One cannot claim to defend the rule of law while selectively nullifying it. One cannot claim to be compassionate while outsourcing the burden of compassion to the military. And one cannot, with a straight face, claim to champion immigrants while expelling the very people who most embody the immigrant ideal.

If the Democratic Party wishes to have a credible voice on immigration, it must begin by acknowledging the moral chasm between legality and lawlessness. It must choose between symbolism and sovereignty. Between posturing and principle. For now, it seems content to choose the former. But the American people, ever wiser than their political stewards, are unlikely to follow.

