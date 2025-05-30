@amuse

@amuse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JWSPOONERMD's avatar
JWSPOONERMD
5m

Why not drop 20 illegals each at the homes of these lefties on the Vineyard? On a daily basis.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 amuse on x
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture