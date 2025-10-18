@amuse

@amuse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan Daniels's avatar
Susan Daniels
5h

There is a reason why companies like "Crowds on Demand" exist. Printed signs = Paid protesters.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
KurtOverley's avatar
KurtOverley
4h

If Open Society funds trace into Antifa bank accounts, indictments should follow.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 amuse on x
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture