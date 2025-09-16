President Trump has made mail voting a first order problem, not an afterthought. He has directed states to stop accepting mail in ballots as a matter of ordinary practice, and he has assigned Edward R. Martin, Jr., Associate Deputy Attorney General, to lead a federal inquiry into the integrity risks that mail ballots present. Martin’s initial focus is Fulton County, Georgia, where roughly 148,000 absentee ballots from 2020 still sit under seal in a county warehouse. A federal grand jury has been empanelled. Witnesses have been called. And, crucially, Martin has notified Judge Robert C. I. McBurney that the Department of Justice seeks access to the ballots and the corresponding envelopes now in the custody of Fulton County Clerk of Court, Ché Alexander. The signal is clear. Transparency cannot be outsourced to press releases. It must be tested against the paper itself.

Skeptics might ask why the federal government should look at five year old ballots when Georgia officials have already spoken. The answer is simple. Georgia and Fulton County have said for years that there was no fraud and no problem. If that is true, then supervised public inspection ought to follow as night follows day. Yet from 2020 to today, Fulton County has fought to prevent citizens, credentialed experts, and now the DOJ from seeing what the law now says the public may see. The voters carried their case up to the Georgia Supreme Court and won a new doctrine of standing that empowers community members to challenge unlawful elections practices. The Georgia legislature then passed a statute that allows the public to inspect paper ballots. Still, Fulton blocks the door. Why spend five years and millions of dollars to prevent voters from looking at 148,000 ballots you insist are perfectly fine. The question answers itself. When a public body prefers opacity to vindication, something other than truth is being protected.

To gauge the stakes, set out the history. In March 2021 Judge Brian Amero conditionally unsealed the Fulton absentee ballots upon acceptance of a strict plan for secure handling. By May 21, 2021 he signed an order authorizing supervised inspection by the plaintiffs’ experts. With the inspection days away, Fulton County, newly lawyered up, filed motions to dismiss. In October 2021, Judge Amero dismissed the case for lack of standing. The result was perverse. The ballots were technically unsealed by prior order, yet the petitioners never touched them. The boxes remained in the custody of Clerk Ché Alexander, secured in a county facility, and preserved under court order beyond ordinary retention schedules because the plaintiffs appealed.

The appeal changed the law. In October 2022 the Georgia Supreme Court issued a landmark decision in Sons of Confederate Veterans v. Henry County. The Court held that Georgians, as community stakeholders, can have standing to sue when local officials fail to follow the law. The injury is not metaphysical. It is the harm suffered by citizens when legal duties owed to the community are breached. In December 2022, relying on that reasoning, the Supreme Court vacated the earlier decision in Favorito v. Wan and sent the case back for reconsideration. In May 2023 the Court of Appeals revived the Fulton litigation, recognizing that Fulton County voters did have standing to pursue inspection. The case was then reassigned in Fulton County Superior Court, with Judge Robert C. I. McBurney addressing remaining issues in 2023 and 2024.

The legislature then did its part. On May 7, 2024 Governor Brian Kemp signed a reform that allows the public to inspect paper ballots. That change was not cosmetic. It codified a basic proposition, paper ballots belong to the public that cast them, subject to security and privacy protocols. Under the statute, voters can request review or rescanning of ballots under supervision to verify results. Yet Fulton County’s position remained that the original 2020 ballots were still under seal because of the pending litigation. The county’s answer to lawful requests was either to claim there were no responsive records, because the specific high resolution scans sought had not yet been created, or to remain silent. Meanwhile, the ballots stayed sealed, the years turned over, and trust eroded.

This is the factual setting in which President Trump directed Martin to use a grand jury to test what Fulton will not voluntarily allow. Critics will say that multiple recounts and state level audits found no outcome changing fraud. That reply misses the point. First, recounts are not forensic reviews of ballot authenticity. They assume the validity of the inputs and tabulate totals. If you want to know whether tens of thousands of ballots were factory identical, lacking mail folds, or marked by machine, you must look at the paper, not re add the numbers. Second, the state’s procedural assurances cut in favor of transparency, not against it. If the ballots are authentic, a supervised federal and public inspection will vindicate that claim. The inspection would, finally, replace clashing press conferences with evidence fit for court.

A familiar objection insists that ballot secrecy bars the door. This confuses voter privacy with ballot opacity. The right approach has been clear since Judge Amero’s 2021 plan. Names, identifying information, and any personal data on envelopes are protected. Handling is controlled. Chain of custody is documented. What is inspected is the ballot stock, the folds, the marks, the batch signatures, and any anomalies in printing or alignment. The aim is not to trace a ballot to a person, it is to determine whether the ballots counted meet statutory requirements for by mail voting. There is no constitutional right to have counterfeit ballots deemed valid. There is a constitutional duty to secure the franchise from dilution by unlawful votes.

A second objection says the matter is stale. Five years have passed, the election is certified, and the country has moved on. The answer here is twofold. First, the lapse of time is the product of official resistance. The petitioners stood ready to inspect in the spring of 2021. They were blocked, dismissed on a standing theory that the Supreme Court later rejected, and forced to fight back to the courthouse door. Second, The rule of law is not clock bound. When officials spend five years and millions of dollars to prevent citizens from seeing public ballots, the delay is not a defense. It is a symptom. The point of the DOJ’s action is to halt the decay of transparency by setting a national expectation. Where ballots exist and the law allows inspection, inspection will occur. If a county insists that all is well, it will welcome the opportunity to prove it.

The mail ballot question is the larger frame. Mail voting was expanded under cover of emergency. It invites failure modes that are either impossible or vanishingly rare with in person voting. Authentication shifts from a face to face check with a single poll worker to a signature verification process spread across temporary staffers operating at scale. Chain of custody becomes fragile because the path from voter to tabulator includes the postal system, ballot drop boxes, and warehouse handling. Ballot harvesting laws, which vary by state, can create downstream risks when third parties collect ballots from voters. None of this implies fraud in any given jurisdiction. All of it implies that any jurisdiction committed to public confidence will embrace ex post transparency to compensate for ex ante vulnerabilities. Fulton County, which processed the largest tranche of Georgia’s absentee votes, is the stress test. If the county that most relied on mail voting refuses to allow lawful inspection, the signal to other jurisdictions is toxic.

The current DOJ probe is not a fishing expedition. It is a rule of decision. The grand jury is a constitutional instrument for gathering facts under oath, analyzing documents, and compelling testimony where needed. When Martin asks Judge McBurney to allow the DOJ to review the Fulton ballots and envelopes, he is applying the law that Georgia’s courts and legislature have already put in place. The Supreme Court of Georgia has said that citizens have standing to enforce election law. The General Assembly has said that paper ballots are subject to public inspection. The remaining question is whether a county clerk, through procedural maneuvers and attrition, can nullify those commitments. No constitutional system worth its name answers yes.

Some will object that a federal review of a county’s 2020 ballots risks federalizing election administration. The fear is misplaced. The DOJ is not rewriting Georgia’s rules. It is enforcing a subpoena backed investigation that respects state court supervision and statelaw definitions of access and custody. Federal criminal law reaches frauds that cross state lines, conspiracies to deprive citizens of rights, and any intentional destruction or alteration of federal election records. A grand jury review of unaltered paper is not a federal takeover. It is an audit of the single class of artifacts that can either calm a nation or confirm a crime. Those who care about federalism should cheer a process that leaves state doctrine intact while insisting that county officials honor the rights that doctrine creates.

The skeptic might ask what success looks like. The answer is clarity. If the ballots and envelopes are reviewed under court approved protocols and no counterfeit patterns emerge, the story changes. Confidence increases because citizens can point to the paper rather than to press conferences. If anomalies are found, the law supplies remedies, including prosecutions and systemic reform. Both outcomes are superior to a five year stalemate in which an urban county spends public money to protect ballots from the public that cast them.

Fulton has tried to argue that official audits and monitors suffice. The history says otherwise. After the 2020 election Georgia performed a risk limiting audit, conducted a machine recount, and later appointed a performance review panel for Fulton County. Those processes found no outcome shifting fraud, yet they also documented errors, missing ballot images, reconciliation problems, and a need for procedural changes. The cumulative lesson is not that citizens should stop asking to see ballots, it is that citizens should be allowed to complete the circle of verification that audits begin. A state can be orderly and still be wrong. The way to reconcile order with truth is to let the public examine the decisive evidence.

The legal posture in 2025 makes this straightforward. The ballots remain preserved by court order. The legislature has authorized inspection. The Georgia Supreme Court has supplied standing. Judge Amero’s 2021 framework for supervised review provides a workable blueprint for handling and privacy. Judge McBurney has active jurisdiction. The Department of Justice has empanelled a grand jury and has sought access to the ballots and envelopes for a federal inquiry into mail ballot vulnerabilities. There is, therefore, no legal principle that justifies further delay. There is only institutional preference for secrecy.

Some readers will wonder whether a single county’s ballots can serve as a canary for national election integrity. The analogy is apt. A canary is sensitive to foul air, not because it is identical to a miner, but because it is exposed first to the condition that threatens life. Fulton County is America’s canary because it combines three features, mass scale mail voting, urban election bureaucracy with a history of administrative error, and now an entrenched litigation posture that resists inspection despite favorable law. If Fulton cannot or will not allow transparent review under court supervision, other jurisdictions will learn how to delay without denying, how to concede abstract transparency while withholding the only evidence that matters. That is how public trust dies, not with a scandal, but with five years of procedural fog.

The forthcoming public announcement matters. President Trump will outline the DOJ investigation, explain its scope, and make plain that Fulton County is the first of many jurisdictions where mail ballot practices will be reviewed against the paper record. The aim is not to relitigate 2020 as a political spectacle. The aim is to institutionalize a standard. Where mail ballots dominate, post election transparency must be routine. Paper must be examined at resolution, by experts, under court supervision, with public reporting of methods and findings. The standard is apolitical, upstream from ideology, downstream only from the fact that ballots are artifacts and artifacts carry physical signatures of validity or fraud that cannot be faked by a press release.

There is a final point about courage. Citizens asked a court to let them look. A judge agreed. A county stalled. An appellate court revived the case. The legislature opened the doors wider. Still the county resists. At each stage, those who favor secrecy argued that new information would not change the outcome, that audit summaries were enough, that skepticism was corrosive. The contrary is closer to the truth. Skepticism is not corrosive when met with evidence, it is stabilizing. It is the solvent for conspiracy theories because it gives doubters a decisive test. Let them look, under rules that protect privacy and security, and then insist that everyone accept the result. That is how a self governing people behaves. That is how a county that trusts its own work behaves.

Five years is long enough. The ballots exist. The law allows inspection. The citizens have standing. The judge has the file. The Department of Justice has a grand jury. If Fulton County believes its public statements, it should welcome inspection and ask the court to set a date. If it refuses, the refusal will instruct the rest of the nation more loudly than any official report ever could. It will show that mail voting, at the scale used in 2020, cannot command confidence without transparency that is presently being denied. That is why the Fulton County ballot fight is the canary in the coal mine for American elections. If the canary dies, the mine is not safe.

