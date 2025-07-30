It is a strange irony of our age that the man most accused of aspiring to monarchy is the one who repeatedly submits himself to the will of the voters. Donald J. Trump, the only US president in over a century to be impeached twice and acquitted twice, the first to win non-consecutive terms since Grover Cleveland, and the singular target of an establishment-wide campaign to deny him power, is now smeared by Congressional Democrats as a would-be king. They invoke the specter of tyranny while ignoring the very real dynasties embedded in their own ranks. In truth, Trump is as far from a king as American politics allows. The throne, if there is one, is not in the Oval Office. It resides in the House cloakrooms and Senate subcommittees, among those who have reigned for decades.

Consider the facts. Trump served a single four-year term, relinquished power peaceably in 2021, and then returned to office only after winning another democratic election in 2024. As of this writing, he has served six months of his second term. His call for term limits, posted recently on Truth Social, was not a veiled assertion of power but a renunciation of its permanence. This is not the rhetoric of a monarch. It is a challenge to the real absolutists of our time, career politicians who have clung to power longer than the average king of England.

From the Norman Conquest in 1066 to the present day, the average reign of a British monarch has been just over twenty-two years. Some have ruled longer, Elizabeth II for seventy years, but many, especially in earlier centuries, fell to war, disease, or the whims of Parliament well before their silver jubilees. In contrast, Washington boasts a veritable aristocracy whose reigns exceed those of most crowned heads.

Take Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts. Elected to the House in 1976, he has now served nearly 48 uninterrupted years in Congress. Ron Wyden of Oregon and Chuck Schumer of New York have each held office for over 44 years. Senator Dick Durbin has reigned for 42. Marcy Kaptur, a Democrat from Ohio, has been in the House for over four decades, as have Steny Hoyer and Nancy Pelosi. Frank Pallone, Richard Neal, and Bernie Sanders all hover near or above the thirty-five year mark. In total, over 700 members of Congress have served longer than the average British monarch.

Let us linger here. The image of monarchy conjures power concentrated in one man, unchecked, unchallenged, immune from the shifting sands of public opinion. Yet Trump, who endured one of the most hostile media environments in American history, whose every executive order triggered a cascade of lawsuits, and whose second election was met with an onslaught of lawfare unprecedented in scale, is accused of wielding unchecked power. Meanwhile, legislators like Pelosi and Schumer, immune to redistricting, buttressed by compliant local machines and a revolving door of loyal staffers, exercise power far more enduring and far less accountable.

This is not what the Founders intended. The men who debated in Independence Hall did not foresee a permanent political class. The very idea would have revolted them. Madison, Hamilton, and Jefferson conceived of citizen-legislators, individuals who would serve their term and return home to their farms, shops, and communities. George Washington, in declining a third term, enshrined the principle that public service is a temporary trust, not a lifetime entitlement.

And yet, what we now observe is precisely the opposite. Our legislators do not merely legislate. They build fiefdoms. They control committee assignments, earmarks, and campaign coffers with the precision of barons. Their staffs operate as dynastic retainers, some serving in the same offices for decades, wielding policy influence often without ever facing the electorate. The problem is not just the tenure of the elected, but the entrenchment of the unelected. Term limits for Congress may help, but they are only a start. The deeper reform is cultural. It requires a new understanding of what a legislator is meant to be: not a ruler, not a manager, but a servant, a representative, a temporary steward.

Trump, for all his bluster, seems to understand this better than his critics. His call for term limits was not simply political theater. It was, in fact, a return to republican principle. And more importantly, it was a mirror held up to the gerontocracy that runs Washington. The kings are not on the ballot every four years. They are in the cloakrooms, the lobbies, and the hearing rooms, passing laws they scarcely read and enjoying a tenure no monarch could hope to rival.

If there is a pathology in American government, it is not the strong executive. It is the immortal legislature. The presidency, by design, is constrained. Even under Trump, courts blocked executive orders, bureaucracies slow-walked implementation, and hostile media ensured no policy went uncriticized. The same cannot be said of members of Congress, who often face no serious challenger for decades and are largely ignored by a press corps obsessed with the presidency.

To call Trump a king is to indulge in a political fiction, a fiction useful for fundraising, for punditry, for litigation. But it is not a fact. The facts are these: the American people elected him twice. He left office when the law required. He returned only by the ballot. He did not suspend the Constitution, jail journalists, or declare emergency powers without cause. And now he advocates the very reforms, term limits, transparency, accountability, that true kings abhor.

We are not ruled by Trump. We are ruled, in many cases, by the same figures who have appeared on the ballot for a generation. That is not democratic resilience. It is institutional sclerosis.

A republic, if we can keep it, depends not on our fear of imaginary kings, but on our willingness to dethrone the ones already seated in Congress.

