The Federal Reserve’s Reverse Repurchase Agreement (RRP) facility is not a household phrase, yet for years it has quietly functioned as a critical stabilizer for America’s financial system. At its peak in 2022, this overnight cash lot held more than $2.5 trillion, money parked by large institutions in exchange for ultra-safe Treasury collateral, ready to be drawn down during periods of market stress. Today, that cushion has all but vanished. The RRP balance stands at just $57.49 billion, the lowest since 2021. This is not a natural development. It is the result of a conscious policy choice by Fed Chair Jerome Powell, whose refusal to cut interest rates has rendered the facility’s yield uncompetitive, driving liquidity out of the Fed’s reach and into riskier corners of the market.

Understanding why this matters requires a grasp of what the RRP does. It is an overnight agreement in which the Fed borrows cash from big players, money market funds, government-sponsored enterprises, and certain banks, by selling them Treasuries and promising to buy them back the next day with interest. This interest rate sets a floor under short-term funding markets. If the Fed offers 4.25% risk-free, no sensible lender will accept less elsewhere. The RRP also acts as a buffer, absorbing excess liquidity during periods of quantitative easing and releasing it during periods of tightening, so that the brunt of liquidity withdrawal does not immediately slam into bank reserves.

For two years, this tool served as a shock absorber. As the Fed shrank its balance sheet through quantitative tightening, trillions flowed out of RRP rather than out of bank reserves. The ride was smooth because the buffer was deep. Now, with that buffer nearly empty, every additional dollar drained from the system will come directly from bank reserves. In mechanical terms, Powell has taken the suspension system off the car while still barreling down a pothole-ridden road.

Why has the RRP collapsed? The primary reason is that the rate it pays, 4.25%, has been left in the dust by Treasury bill yields, which have drifted higher as the Fed’s policy rate remained elevated and as Treasury supply surged. Money market funds, which once found the RRP attractive, can now earn more by buying short-term Treasuries outright. The choice is obvious, and they have voted with their dollars. Powell’s refusal to cut rates keeps the RRP rate locked well below competitive market yields, ensuring the facility remains a ghost town.

Some will claim this shift is benign, liquidity, they argue, has not vanished from the system but merely migrated. That view is dangerously naïve. The location of liquidity matters. Dollars parked at the Fed are under its direct control and can be injected back into the system instantly. Dollars sitting in private market instruments are slower to mobilize and more exposed to market risk. When stress hits, the Fed will have less dry powder ready for immediate deployment.

The risks are not abstract. Lower bank reserves tighten the credit channel. Banks with thinner reserves are more cautious lenders. They pull back on loans, raise borrowing costs, and become more sensitive to volatility in funding markets. This is precisely the environment in which a credit crunch can germinate. Without the RRP as a stabilizing outlet, short-term interest rates also become more volatile, leaving households and businesses exposed to abrupt swings in borrowing costs.

This fragility is magnified by the current stage of quantitative tightening. When the RRP was flush with cash, the Fed could drain hundreds of billions from the system without touching bank reserves. Now, each dollar of QT lands directly on banks’ balance sheets. This accelerates the approach to the so-called “reserve scarcity” point, beyond which further tightening risks destabilizing funding markets. We saw this movie in 2019, when the Fed’s miscalculation triggered a spike in repo rates and forced an emergency intervention. Powell should have learned that lesson. Instead, he seems intent on repeating it.

The cost of his stubbornness is not confined to abstract market plumbing. It is hammering American families. Mortgage rates above 7% have priced millions out of the housing market. Car loans at historically high rates have put reliable transportation out of reach for many working families. Business credit has grown costlier, slowing investment and job creation. By keeping rates artificially high, Powell is not just draining the RRP; he is draining opportunity from the real economy.

The pain extends to the US government itself. Elevated rates mean Washington is paying tens of billions more in annual interest on the national debt than necessary, money that could otherwise go to infrastructure, defense, or tax relief. In effect, Powell’s policy funnels taxpayer dollars into higher debt service costs, a choice that benefits no one but bondholders.

It is difficult to ignore the political undertone. Not a single economist employed by the Federal Reserve has made a political contribution to a Republican candidate in over 25 years, and almost everyone at the Fed is a staunch Democrat firmly opposed to Trump’s agenda. By holding rates high deep into the first year of President Trump’s second term, Powell’s Fed is creating economic headwinds that act as a de facto rebuke of the administration’s pro-growth agenda. Whether deliberate or not, the effect is the same: a central bank using monetary conditions to undermine the elected government’s policies.

Defenders of Powell’s stance will insist that cutting rates prematurely risks reigniting inflation. But inflation has already cooled from its peak, and the economy is showing signs of slowing. Adjusting the RRP rate and the broader policy rate downward now would support both financial stability and Main Street prosperity. Even a modest cut could restore competitiveness to the RRP, preserve the liquidity buffer, reduce borrowing costs, and ease the fiscal burden on taxpayers.

The remedy is straightforward. Cut rates. Not recklessly, but decisively enough to re-anchor the RRP, restore lending confidence, and give Americans breathing room to buy homes, finance cars, and invest in their futures. Do it now, before a preventable liquidity crunch becomes the next crisis.

A financial system without the RRP cushion is like a jet without landing gear—capable of flying in calm skies, but courting disaster if forced to land. Powell’s refusal to adjust course is not a display of prudence; it is a partisan-tinged gamble America cannot afford.

