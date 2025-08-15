@amuse

@amuse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LEA7's avatar
LEA7
1h

Thank you for the education; I was not familiar with the RRP, yet we all know that politics is driving ugly and dangerous behaviors. Wish I knew why TDS is so strong in so many...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Cara Wakefield's avatar
Cara Wakefield
2h

I can't say I understand all the economic lingo, but I will say I sure enjoy seeing Trump's almost daily abuse of Powell. The beatings will continue until the morale, and the rates, at the Fed improves.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 amuse on x
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture