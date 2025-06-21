The Nobel Peace Prize once meant something. For most of the 20th century, it functioned as a global marker of moral achievement, an international accolade reserved for those who, through sacrifice and diplomacy, bent history toward peace. Martin Luther King Jr., Albert Schweitzer, and the International Red Cross did not receive their laurels because they looked or spoke a certain way, nor because they offered vague gestures toward hope. They earned them by altering the course of conflict and history. The same cannot be said for Barack Obama, who was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize a mere eleven days into his presidency. It is this episode, an award based not on actions but identity, not on accomplishment but anticipation, that marks the definitive DEI conquest of what was once the highest secular moral honor on Earth.

Let us be precise. Obama had done nothing when he received the prize. He had been in office for just over a week. The Norwegian Nobel Committee, in its public justification, cited his "extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples." This, of course, refers to no act. It refers to rhetoric, a mood, a spirit, a branding. Even Obama himself admitted, rather sheepishly, that he had not "deserved" it, framing the award as a "call to action." A call, we might add, for which there was no apparent need until the committee answered it.

Critics, including the Nobel Committee's own former secretary, Geir Lundestad, later acknowledged the misstep. In his 2015 memoir, Lundestad admitted that the award had not achieved its goal and had instead provoked skepticism, even among Obama's supporters. A Gallup poll taken shortly after the announcement showed that 61% of Americans believed the award was undeserved. The committee was not honoring peace, it was manufacturing it through the lens of identity and hope, two currencies central to the modern DEI movement. The prize, historically anchored in tangible outcomes, was now drifting in the subjective currents of aspirational politics.

This moment matters not just because it was absurd, but because it marked the end of the Nobel Peace Prize as a serious institution. Having crossed the Rubicon, the committee continued its descent into abstraction, symbolism, and ideological virtue-signaling. In 2012, the prize was given to the European Union, an organization beset by internal economic conflict and external border crises, and hardly a model of peace. The award prompted backlash from former laureates and European citizens alike, many of whom saw it as a nakedly political statement in support of the failing Eurozone experiment.

In 2016, the prize went to Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos for a peace deal that had just been rejected in a national referendum. In other words, the committee awarded a deal the Colombian people themselves did not want. This is no small irony. The Peace Prize, in this case, was not celebrating peace but defying democracy.

Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia received the prize in 2019 for making peace with Eritrea. But within a year, he was presiding over the brutal Tigray conflict, during which war crimes were alleged on both sides. Ahmed, once a darling of the international community, was now accused of leading one of the worst humanitarian crises of the decade. The Nobel Committee has never revoked a prize.

And why should it? It had already set the precedent in 2009, when it handed the medal to Barack Obama for the crime of being Barack Obama. A man of eloquence, yes, but also a man who presided over 563 drone strikes in non-war zones like Pakistan, Yemen, and Somalia, killing as many as 807 civilians, according to the Bureau of Investigative Journalism. These operations, many of them carried out in secret, stained his presidency with a blood not easily scrubbed by lofty speeches. The expansion of America's covert war machine under Obama further destabilized regions already on the edge and inflamed anti-American sentiment that persists today. This, too, is part of his legacy.

Consider also that Obama’s signature foreign policy promise, to close Guantanamo Bay, remained unfulfilled. His "reset" with Russia ended in Crimea leading to the current war in Ukraine. His Iran deal destabilized allies in the Middle East and funded proxy wars through Tehran’s terror tentacles. Where, then, was the peace?

Now contrast this with the latest news. On June 21, 2025, Pakistan announced its intent to nominate Donald J. Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize. The reason? His decisive intervention in a rapidly escalating military conflict between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan. The ceasefire, publicly announced by Trump on Truth Social, was achieved after 48 hours of diplomacy led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance. It was a real act with measurable consequences. Bloodshed was averted. Stability was restored. This was not the issuance of hope, but the application of leverage and skill.

Now let me be clear: Trump does not need the Nobel Peace Prize. But the prize needs someone like Trump if it hopes to recover a shred of its former dignity. And yet, even if he receives it, it will ring hollow. It will be a medal forged in the fires of politics, warped beyond recognition. The rot began with Obama. The Nobel Committee signaled that race and rhetoric mattered more than outcomes. And the world has noticed.

The deterioration of race relations in the United States under Obama was not a side effect, it was a consequence of his governing philosophy. His administration trafficked in the very kind of identity essentialism that DEI now canonizes. From the beer summit to the Ferguson narrative, Obama chose sides before facts emerged, casting America in a permanently racialized light. His presidency did not heal the racial divide. It institutionalized it. Today, public trust across racial lines is lower than it was in 2008. That is not peace. That is entropy.

So when Pakistan nominates Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, the correct response is not applause, but irony. Of course he deserves it. But what does it mean anymore? When the prize went from honoring MLK’s courage to celebrating a freshman senator with no record, it forfeited its soul. When it chose political theatre over diplomatic substance, it ceased to be a reward for peace and became a prop in the global performance of progress.

If the Nobel Committee wishes to recover its relevance, it must begin again to anchor its awards in results, not ideology. The damage may be irreversible, but clarity demands the admission: Barack Obama did not deserve the Nobel Peace Prize. He never did. The committee gave it to him not despite the absence of achievement, but because of it. It was a ceremonial coronation of the DEI worldview, where appearance and aspiration eclipse record and result. In so doing, they did not elevate Obama. They buried the prize.

