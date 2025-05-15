@amuse

@amuse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KurtOverley's avatar
KurtOverley
5h

Most of the coastal elites believe Trump is a moron, which is not a crazy conclusion considering his stream-of-conscious speech in sentence fragments and his convincing impression of having never read a single book. However, more objective and deeper inspection (such as your analysis) shows that Trump is in fact a genius-level negotiator, a true master of the art of the deal.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 amuse on x
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture