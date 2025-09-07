The case for closing the Texas Republican primary is simple, and it is constitutional, political, and moral. A party is an association of citizens who share principles and who assemble to advance those principles with candidates and policies. If that is right, then only those who share the association’s principles should select its nominees. When outsiders, whether casual independents or committed Democrats, vote in a Republican primary, the association is forced to accept the judgment of nonmembers in its most intimate decision. That violates the very point of association. The Texas GOP is right to demand closed primaries, and it is right to pursue relief in court to secure them.

Consider the purpose of a primary. A primary is not a general election with fewer candidates, it is an internal selection mechanism for a private association that happens to be administered by the state for logistical convenience. The state prints the ballot and staffs the precincts, but the choice belongs to the party. If you would not allow fans of a rival team to select the Dallas Cowboys quarterback, you should not allow Democrats to select the Republican nominee for governor or for the Texas House. This is not a rhetorical flourish, it is a precise analogy. The quarterback must lead a team bound by a playbook and a culture. A nominee must lead a party bound by a platform and a coalition. Outsiders can appreciate, criticize, or oppose, but they do not pick the leader.

Readers sometimes worry about exclusion. They ask whether closing primaries disenfranchises independents or moderates. It does not. Every Texan remains free to vote in November for any candidate. Every Texan remains free to join the Republican Party and then vote in its primary. Joining an association is a voluntary act. If you prefer not to join, that is your freedom, but the flip side of freedom of association is the freedom not to associate, which includes the party’s freedom not to include nonmembers in its nomination.

The legal structure supports this understanding. The First Amendment protects freedom of association, and that protection applies to political parties when they define their membership and their nominating processes. Courts have already recognized that the state may not force a party to open its nominating ballot to nonmembers. Courts have also recognized that, if a party wishes to invite nonmembers, the state may not block that choice either. The controlling principle is party choice. Texas Republicans have made their choice explicit. They want Republicans, and only Republicans, to pick Republican nominees. That is precisely the kind of associational choice the Constitution guards.

Law is not enough if politics fails, so we should also ask whether closing the primary is good politics. It is. The open primary distorts incentives. Candidates who should be accountable to Republican voters begin to rely on Democratic crossovers to survive a tough race. That creates a perverse dynamic. A candidate can defy the party platform, disappoint the base, and still eke out a win by courting nonmembers. That dynamic has repeated itself across Texas. Conservative challengers marshal Republican votes, then lose in a runoff or by narrow margins when crossover voters arrive to prop up incumbents who govern like Democrats. The structure rewards triangulation, not conviction, and it punishes candidates who wish to be responsible to the voters who will carry the party to victory in November.

There is a further institutional cost. In open primary states, the opposing party, or the connected consultant class that thrives on cross party gamesmanship, can manipulate outcomes. They can rally Democrats to pick the weakest Republican in a district that is red in the fall. They can rally Democrats to protect a centrist incumbent who stalls conservative priorities. They can create mischief, sow division, and drain resources. Texas is not a laboratory for such experiments. Texas is a state that passes consequential laws and sets the national agenda on border security, energy, school choice, and the defense of parental rights. It is not healthy for Texas policy if Republican nominees emerge from a process tilted by those who will vote blue in November.

Two concrete stories illustrate the sickness. The Texas House has for years reflected the preferences of Democrats in the choice of Speaker. Democrats already control the House through the election of their preferred presiding officer, Dustin Burrows. Most Republicans opposed Burrows, almost every Democrat supported him. That bloc made the difference. When the leadership of the chamber owes its position to Democrats, the priorities of the chamber bend away from the Republican platform that millions of Texans voted for. Committee gavels, calendars, and quiet deaths of conservative bills follow. If Republicans allow Democrats to shape the chamber leadership from the top, and also allow Democrats to shape Republican primaries from the bottom, then the entire structure bends toward Democratic priorities even when Republicans hold a numerical majority.

There is also the famous 2024 contest in House District 21. Dade Phelan, the incumbent, won by a few hundred votes while more than a thousand Democratic voters participated in the Republican primary. That margin mattered. The deciding factor was not a shift in the Republican base, it was crossover participation by nonmembers. The lesson is clear. In races decided by razor thin margins, even a small amount of crossover voting can flip the outcome. When that happens repeatedly, it compounds into committee chairmanships, agenda setting, and the fate of statewide priorities. Crossover voting, multiplied by low primary turnout, becomes a lever for the minority party to pull the majority party toward its own ends.

Some readers will ask for hard proof of organized party raiding. They will say that motives are hard to measure, that some crossovers are sincere, and that Republicans sometimes cross over too. Those points do not rescue the open primary. First, motive is irrelevant for the core constitutional question. The party may define its membership and its nominating electorate, full stop. Second, even if some crossovers are sincere, the effect is the same, nonmembers determine a private association’s choice. Third, when Republicans crossed into Democratic primaries during the era of Democratic dominance, Democrats made the same complaint conservatives make now, nonmembers skew outcomes. The consistent answer is to respect associations on both sides. Democrats should choose Democratic nominees. Republicans should choose Republican nominees. If both parties close, neither party can complain that the other manipulated its ballot.

Another objection is that closed primaries will produce candidates who are too conservative to win in November. That fear is overstated and misdirected. Texas is a right leaning state that elects conservatives statewide. Closed primaries in other large states have not doomed Republican candidates. What a closed primary does is align the nominee with the party’s actual members, who are the ones who must be energized for victory in the general election. A candidate who owes his nomination to the base can still persuade independents in the fall. A candidate who owes his nomination to Democrats in the spring will struggle to inspire Republicans in the fall. Electability is a function of message, discipline, and turnout, not a function of how many Democrats were allowed to shape your primary.

A different worry is that primaries are publicly funded, so the public should all have a say. This confuses administration with ownership. The state pays for primaries because they are efficient ways to coordinate many local elections on one day with uniform procedures. That practical arrangement does not convert party decisions into public property. Courts have said as much. The question is not who pays the clerk, the question is who belongs to the association that is using the ballot to choose its leader. The answer is Republicans for the Republican primary, Democrats for the Democratic primary. Practical administration does not override constitutional association.

There is a strategic upside to closing primaries that even skeptics should appreciate. Closed primaries require partisan registration or another reliable mechanism to identify party membership. That requirement invites a healthy form of civic sorting. Independents who lean right will choose to join the GOP to have a say in spring contests. That act, modest though it may be, builds a durable relationship. It improves party data quality, it improves engagement, and it improves turnout operations. Closed primaries, far from shrinking the party, can expand it by turning soft sympathies into formal affiliation. If you want a voice in the spring, you join. If you do not wish to join, you still have a full voice in November.

Texas should also align with best practice. Many states require party membership to vote in a party primary. Large, successful Republican states like Florida function well with closed primaries. Swing states like Pennsylvania function well with closed primaries. The National Conference of State Legislatures has long noted that closed systems deter crossover meddling and strengthen party organization. Texas should not stand apart as a haven for primary tourism when the stakes of state policy have never been higher. Closing the primary would harmonize Texas with a national pattern that respects associations and encourages honest competition between parties at the right time, the general election.

The consultant class will object. Some do not like closed primaries because open systems give them a second set of knobs to twist. When everything is open, there is more room for tactical mischief, more room for expensive runoff strategies, more room for contrived contrasts that ignore the platform the base voted for. Consultants prosper in churn. Parties prosper in clarity. One need only recall Rush Limbaugh’s “Operation Chaos” in 2008, when he encouraged Republicans in open primary states to cross over and vote for Hillary Clinton to prolong the Democratic contest against Barack Obama. That episode shows how open primaries invite manipulation from the other side. The people who actually oppose closed primaries are not Republican voters. Republican voters know that only Republicans should pick Republican nominees. The opposition comes from Democrats who benefit from meddling, and from political consultants who benefit from disorder.

The impact of open primaries reaches from the top to the bottom. At the top, it shapes control of the Texas House through the selection of a Speaker who owes his position to Democrats. That, in turn, controls calendars and committees, which controls whether border security bills, school choice bills, or election integrity bills ever see a vote. At the bottom, it affects school boards, county commissions, and judicial races in red jurisdictions, where the spring winner often becomes the November officeholder. When Democrats can tip a Republican primary in May, they can shape policy in December without ever winning a general election. That is not democratic accountability, that is a loophole.

Closing the primary closes the loophole. It restores the chain of responsibility that healthy politics requires. Republican nominees would be selected by Republican voters, who would then hold those nominees to the platform they campaigned on. If a nominee breaks faith, Republican voters can replace him at the next primary. There is no longer a hidden constituency of crossovers that rewards betrayal. There is the party, the platform, and the voters who own both. That is how a party with convictions should function.

One might worry that Texas law does not currently support partisan registration. That is precisely why the Texas GOP is in court. The state can create an orderly mechanism to implement closed primaries, as many other states have done. The state can, for example, require party selection at registration with an opt out window before general elections. The state can, at a minimum, honor party rules that set eligibility to vote in a party’s primary. None of these administrative adjustments are novel. States change election rules every cycle for lesser reasons. Here the reason is fundamental, the defense of constitutional association and the integrity of Texas governance.

The broader context matters. Under President Trump’s second term, the national Republican Party has prioritized institutional reforms that return power to voters rather than to bureaucracies or consultants. Closing the Texas Republican primary fits this pattern. It is a local application of a general principle. When a party is accountable to its members, it is more responsive, more disciplined, and more effective in office. When a party is porous in the moment that matters most, the choice of its standard bearer, it loses coherence and it loses the ability to deliver on its promises. Texans reward clarity. Texans punish drift. Closing the primary is a vote for clarity.

There are scores of examples across Texas where crossover voting skewed outcomes or where a Democrat backed House leadership structured outcomes after the primary to blunt conservative policy. The pattern is persistent enough that no responsible party can ignore it. The remedy is not to wring hands and accept the new normal. The remedy is to align party practice with first principles. Republicans should pick Republican nominees. Democrats should pick Democratic nominees. Each party then presents its vision to the full electorate in November. That is fair, and it is honest.

So the conclusion is unavoidable. The Texas Republican Party must close its primaries to Democrat crossover voters. It must do so to vindicate the First Amendment right of association. It must do so to protect party integrity and to prevent manipulation by those who do not share its aims. It must do so to align with other states that have already closed their primaries. It must do so to restore the link between the platform Republican voters approve and the candidates who run under that platform. The current open system allows Democrats and consultants to shape Republican outcomes without accountability. The closed system returns control to Republican voters, where it belongs.

