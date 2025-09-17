Radicals did not leave the campus when the tear gas cleared, they took faculty slots, they shaped departments, and they trained successors. That is the steel frame beneath fifty years of spiraling unrest on US campuses. The troublesome thesis is simple. Student militants of the 1960s and 1970s, including cadres clustered around Students for a Democratic Society and its violent offshoots, entered graduate programs, rose through hiring pipelines, and came to dominate the interpretive institutions of higher learning, especially in the humanities and social sciences. There is no mystery about today’s sit ins, building takeovers, and ritualized confrontations. When those tactics reappear, they are not spontaneous eruptions, they are traditions, taught by people who learned them as students and then stayed to teach.

The skeptic asks for numbers. The demand is reasonable. We know that SDS at its peak claimed over a hundred thousand student participants across hundreds of campuses. We know that a sizable cohort of its most active leaders did not drift into private life. A contemporary investigation, often cited by both critics and admirers, found that roughly a quarter of the organization’s national council later worked as professors, lecturers, or textbook authors. This is not a conspiracy, it is an institutional fact. If even a modest slice of the broader activist pool followed the same path, the downstream effect is immense. Imagine one in ten of the most dedicated organizers moving into the professoriate, supervising dissertations, sitting on hiring committees, writing the gatekeeping textbooks that define a field, and training teachers who populate K 12 pipelines. Multiply that across five decades. The cumulative effect is path dependent culture.

The skeptic asks whether the claim is moral panic. It is not. The historical record is public. Prominent Weather Underground figures, once listed on federal wanted posters, held tenured posts at major universities. Bill Ayers, a cofounder of the Weather Underground and personal friend and mentor of President Obama, became a distinguished professor of education at the University of Illinois at Chicago and wrote extensively on teaching for social justice. Bernardine Dohrn, also a Weather Underground leader, served as a law professor at Northwestern University and built a radical legal clinic radicalizing scores of future lawyers and judges. Among SDS leaders, Todd Gitlin chaired Columbia’s program in communications, Tom Hayden taught at Pitzer and Occidental and advised students on social movements, and Michael Klonsky became an education theorist whose workshops reached school districts nationwide. Cathy Wilkerson, another Weather Underground veteran, became a math teacher while remaining unapologetically radical. These biographies are not outliers. They are representative of a wider migration from the quad to the faculty senate.

The Long March Became the Faculty Meeting

What is the mechanism. Here is the straightforward account. First, the cohort that came of age during Vietnam and the civil rights era treated colleges as staging grounds for social transformation. That mindset framed the curriculum itself as an instrument of reform. Second, as they remained in academia, they used ordinary levers, hiring, tenure, committee work, graduate admissions, to privilege like minded scholars. Every field contains disputes. When one side holds the institutions that adjudicate disputes, syllabi tilt, conferences tilt, and departments over time become ideologically monochrome. Third, once the balance tipped, dissenting voices self selected out. Many conservatives simply avoided doctoral study in fields where there were few mentors and low hiring odds. Others went into law, business, or the natural sciences. This feedback loop amplified the initial tilt until it looked like the natural order.

A reader may ask whether the diagnosis is unfair to serious scholarship fashioned by the 1960s cohort. It is not. There is good work in every tradition. The complaint is not that left of center scholars exist, it is that the university’s internal checking function failed. In healthy disciplines, students encounter rival frameworks and are asked to adjudicate them. In captured disciplines, students encounter a single story of America as hierarchy all the way down. The result is not literacy, it is catechism.

The Quiet Revolution in the Curriculum

The transformation shows up on the course catalog as surely as it shows up in the headlines. Beginning in the early 1970s, student pressure campaigns pushed universities to stand up new identity based programs. Black studies, women’s studies, and later ethnic and sexuality studies were created across the country. These fields, at least in their founding manifestos, set aside synthesis for advocacy and demanded that knowledge serve movements. Parallel changes occurred inside older departments. History and literature reordered survey courses around oppression narratives. Political science replaced institutional literacy with ideological critique. Education schools elevated critical pedagogy and treated the classroom as a training ground for social activism. None of this was hidden. Founding documents said the quiet part aloud. Curricula were to be sites of political transformation. That decision reorganized the intellectual diet of generations.

By the 1980s and 1990s, mainstream observers acknowledged what conservatives had warned, the spectrum of debate inside universities had moved sharply left. The professoriate grew more homogeneous in ideology and less tolerant of theological, nationalist, or market friendly frames. Campus speech regimes expanded, sometimes by policy, often by informal norm, in ways that steered students toward a single moral vocabulary. Even when dissent was allowed, it was often presented only to be derided. Undergraduates learned to speak the language of structural sin while losing fluency in the language of constitutionalism, markets, and Western inheritance. A student who could recite Foucault could not explain Publius. That is not education, that is amnesia.

From Mentors to Movement Architects

Ideas transmit through people. The radicals of the 1960s did not merely write books. They mentored. The most telling example is the explicit intergenerational relaunch of Students for a Democratic Society in the mid 2000s. Young organizers reached out to living founders, who welcomed them, lent their names, and created a parallel support structure called Movement for a Democratic Society. The result was an incubator of tactics, direct action trainings, role playing confrontations with administrators, and a culture that prized disruption over persuasion. The point here is not nostalgia. It is continuity. The military calls this doctrine. Universities now mass produce it.

That continuity also runs through newer movements. Patrisse Cullors, a founder of Black Lives Matter, described herself as a trained Marxist and identified Eric Mann, an older SDS and Weather Underground veteran, as her mentor. Mann ran a Los Angeles organizing shop, the Labor/Community Strategy Center, that introduced young activists to revolutionary texts and street level tactics. Angela Davis, a celebrity of the late 1960s and former Communist Party member who became a professor of philosophy and ethnic studies, remains a campus fixture and a revered voice at rallies. The pedigree matters because it answers the claim that today’s unrest is a response to a single news cycle or a single police abuse. It is not. It is a worldview that treats America as colonizer, capitalism as extraction, and law as a mask for power. Once that frame is absorbed in the classroom, the leap from seminar to barricade does not require persuasion. It requires a date and a signal on 𝕏.

Look at the recent pro Palestine encampments and the building takeovers that followed. The slogans, globalize the intifada, the chants that collapse a conflict into simple oppressor and oppressed, and the tactic of seizing academic buildings to force political concessions, these are not ad hoc choices. They are the repertoire of contention refined in 1968 and taught ever since. And such rhetoric is not harmless: in Washington, DC, on May 21, 2025, Elias Rodriguez, in his effort to “globalize the intifada,” shot and killed two Israeli embassy staffers, Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, outside the Capital Jewish Museum. That attack came just a year after the first large pro Palestinian campus encampment in the United States, which began at Columbia University on April 17, 2024. Look at the BLM linked sit ins that swept campuses in 2015, including prolonged occupations of administration buildings with lists of demands that range from personnel firings to wholesale curricular changes. These are the fruits of a personnel pipeline that made yesterday’s radicals into today’s teachers.

A Blueprint for Recapture, Beginning in Texas

If this account is right, then the remedy is not episodic discipline, it is institutional pluralism. A captured campus will not detoxify on its own because the same committees that curated monoculture will curate the reforms. The only durable path is to build parallel centers of intellectual gravity inside public universities and to staff them with scholars who prize civic literacy, Western inheritance, constitutionalism, and economic liberty. This is why the new School of Civic Leadership at the University of Texas matters. It is not a press release, it is a prototype. The school houses the Civitas Institute and is backed by a significant commitment of state and institutional funds. It promises core programs in constitutional government, political philosophy, and the Western tradition, and it places debate at the center of pedagogy. It is built to last, with a reported nine figure investment that signals permanence and scale. That matters because students will invest their trust only if they believe a program will exist when they graduate.

Texas did not move alone. North Carolina stood up its School of Civic Life and Leadership at Chapel Hill. Arizona State built the School of Civic and Economic Thought and Leadership. Florida created a Hamilton Center focused on Western civilization and a free society. These are not cosmetic gestures. They are attempts to restore a two party system of ideas inside institutions that currently function as one party states. They also correct a civic emergency. Public confidence in higher education is collapsing. Civics knowledge is collapsing with it. Building institutions that teach the Federalist Papers as living arguments rather than as tokens of oppression is not partisan, it is maintenance of a constitutional order.

The skeptic asks whether this is a call to purge. It is not. It is a call to end monoculture and to dismantle the activist cartel that polices dissent in hiring, promotion, and student life. The First Amendment forbids state orthodoxy. Our public universities, which exist by statute and tax, should not enforce one through informal coercion. That is why new governance measures are essential. Trustees must be assertive, not ceremonial. Legislatures must require transparency in hiring and promotion criteria, must prohibit compelled speech in training, and must enforce viewpoint neutral policies on student group recognition and security fees. Alumni must redirect gifts to programs that practice debate instead of prosecution. Parents must ask about curricula rather than stadiums on tours. Students must demand seminars where Aristotle and Douglass and Aquinas and Hayek are read carefully and argued about in good faith. This is not a wish list, it is a how to manual.

The Moral and Civic Stakes

The task is urgent because the costs are not confined to campus. A generation trained to see America as a hierarchy of oppressor and oppressed will carry that frame into courts, newsrooms, corporations, and agencies. The result is predictable. Law is wielded as punishment rather than as rule, journalism becomes narrative laundering, business becomes politics by other means, and the administrative state treats citizens as subjects. The campus is upstream of all this. For half a century we have funded institutions that do not like the country that funds them. That is not sustainable.

Will building civic schools be enough. Not necessarily. We also need to change incentives inside existing departments. Hiring should value methodological diversity. Promotion should reward teaching that models debate. General education should require constitutional literacy and a course on markets and moral reasoning. Graduate funding should be tied to placements outside the academy, which would dull the impulse to replicate faculty in their own image. Student conduct offices should return to classical neutrality and should protect protests that are peaceful while penalizing the seizure of buildings and the harassment of speakers. These are ordinary governance steps. They are also necessary because the alternative is drift.

The critic will say that counting radicals, one hundred thousand plus, is alarmist. It is not. It is a rough size of an activist generation that moved into institutions and trained successors. The exact number is less important than the visible result, a campus culture that treats the American experiment as pathology. The critic will also say that listing names proves nothing. That is true. The argument does not rest on celebrity biographies. It rests on institutional analysis, pipelines, incentives, and documented shifts in faculty ideology and curricular framing over time. Even scholars sympathetic to the New Left admit the university’s center of gravity shifted in their direction by the 1990s. The culture of today’s quad is their legacy.

A nation that wants to endure teaches its young why it deserves to endure. For fifty years we have done the reverse. We can change that. The work has started in Texas. It should spread. Build new schools of civic leadership. Insist on intellectual pluralism in old ones. Teach the inheritance, without apology, and invite the most serious critics to debate it rather than to denounce it. Students who encounter both the indictment and the defense will become citizens who can govern themselves. That, in the end, is the point of a university in a republic. It is time to make the campus worthy of the country again.

