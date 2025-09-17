@amuse

Rob Dickson
15h

This Op-Ed is magnificent! Amuse on X's exposure of the size and scope of the true threat to our Magnificent Experiment in Self Governance is both astonishing and frightening. This piece deserves a wider audience, its details and conclusions need to be known. In addition, "Reclaim the Quad" puts the full ramification of the assassination of Charlie Kirk into clearer focus. Charlie's message of debate in the marketplace of ideas is so important when compared to the danger of a continued march toward monolithic education in anti-American principles.

Jerry Cupples
15h

Yes! Bill Ayers, for instance. Lauded by much of academia, and University of Chicago made him a professor. Robert Kennedy's son Christopher blocked him from being a Professor Emeritus after his retirement for dedicating a radical book to Sirhan Sirhan, a "political prisoner". Some Ayers quotes:

"Kill all the rich people. Break up their cars and apartments. Bring the revolution home, kill your parents, that's where it's really at."

"Every president in this century should be tried for war crimes, including President Obama for his use of drone attacks"

"I am a radical, Leftist, small 'c' communist ... [Laughs] Maybe I'm the last communist who is willing to admit it."

He and the lovely Bernadette Dohrn were named guardians of Chesa Boudin (whose parents were convicted of murder), and have a son Zayd who is on the faculty at Northwestern University.

