It is a mark of prudence, not panic, to prepare for what might happen rather than to hope it will not. Conservatives who cherish the constitutional order must think strategically about the Supreme Court’s composition in the coming years. Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, at 77 and 75 respectively, have earned the admiration and gratitude of a generation. Yet their longevity and vigor cannot substitute for the cold arithmetic of politics. If one or both were to pass away or become incapacitated after the 2026 midterms, when Democrats may well control the Senate, President Trump could lose the ability to replace them with constitutional conservatives. That would undo decades of careful effort to restore the Court’s fidelity to original meaning.

History provides a clear warning. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, beloved by the left and lionized as a cultural icon, refused to retire while Barack Obama was president. Her defiance of political timing, however admirable in sentiment, proved catastrophic for her side. Her death in 2020 allowed President Trump to appoint Justice Amy Coney Barrett, cementing a 6–3 conservative majority that has since overturned Roe v. Wade and reshaped administrative law. Conservatives rightly celebrated that outcome, but they should also recognize the peril of the same mistake in reverse. A Republican “Ginsburg moment” would hand the left an opportunity to reclaim the Court, perhaps for a generation.

The historical average age of retirement for Supreme Court justices is roughly 71. Thomas and Alito are well beyond that mark. Longevity is not a moral failing, but political timing matters more than sentimentality. Every justice has the right to serve for life, yet those who care about the institution must also care about the conditions under which they leave it. The founders designed life tenure to preserve independence, not to insulate justices from prudential judgment about when to step aside. Thomas himself has joked that he hopes to serve until he is 90, surpassing Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr. But this is no laughing matter. If Democrats control the Senate after 2026, no Trump nominee, no matter how qualified, will be confirmed. They will leave the seat vacant until the next election, just as Republicans did with Merrick Garland in 2016. The difference is that this time, the delay would favor the left.

Conservatives must face a sober truth: the Senate map in 2026 is uncertain. A handful of vulnerable Republican seats could easily tip the chamber back to Democratic control. Activists, legal scholars, and party strategists alike recognize this. Ed Whelan, a respected legal analyst and former clerk to Justice Scalia, has suggested that Alito retire in 2025 and Thomas in 2026, ensuring that their replacements are confirmed under a Republican Senate. David Lat, another conservative legal observer, notes that by appointing successors in their 40s or 50s, Trump could secure a conservative majority into the 2050s. The logic is unassailable: a timely retirement now could preserve constitutional jurisprudence for half a century.

Those who object that the justices are still at the top of their game miss the point. Yes, both men remain formidable intellects and moral anchors on the Court. John Yoo, a conservative scholar, has argued that they should not retire simply for political convenience. His position is honorable but naive. Judicial excellence means little if the seat itself falls to a progressive successor. Ginsburg was intellectually vigorous until her final days, but the outcome of her decision to stay is plain. Conservatives cannot afford to gamble on health, timing, or fate. Politics is a game of contingencies, and prudence demands preparation.

The argument for preemptive retirement is not cynical. It is rooted in duty, to the Constitution, to the nation, and to the movement that both justices have served so ably. Each knows that his jurisprudence, no matter how principled, will only endure as long as his seat remains in conservative hands. Every justice must one day choose between personal vocation and institutional preservation. Chief Justice William Rehnquist, though gravely ill, refused to resign under President George W. Bush, but his death in 2005 at least allowed Bush to nominate John Roberts. Timing, in that instance, worked to conservative advantage. The same cannot be assumed now.

The stakes of inaction are immense. A single vacancy filled by a liberal jurist could shift the balance on issues that define the republic’s moral and constitutional foundations: abortion, religious liberty, the Second Amendment, and the administrative state. The left understands this perfectly. Progressive activists have already made clear that they will block any Trump nominee if they regain the Senate. They will claim “principled resistance” but will mean only obstruction. A Democratic Senate could stall confirmations indefinitely, betting on attrition to reverse the Court’s direction. The only rational response is to act while the window remains open.

There is precedent for such strategic timing. Justice Anthony Kennedy retired under Trump, enabling the appointment of Justice Brett Kavanaugh, then in his early 50s. That decision ensured continuity without sacrificing principle. Likewise, if Thomas or Alito were to step down voluntarily, Trump could nominate jurists like Judge James Ho, Judge Kyle Duncan, or Justice Sarah Ketterer of Texas, all originalists in their prime. Such appointments would not diminish the legacy of Thomas or Alito, they would fulfill it.

Some conservatives hesitate, fearing that calling for retirements disrespects two men who have given their lives to constitutional fidelity. Leonard Leo, architect of Trump’s judicial strategy, cautioned against treating them as “meat with an expiration date.” His sentiment is noble, but misplaced. A call for prudence is not a call for disrespect. To acknowledge the limits of time is not to diminish greatness; it is to protect its fruits. The same wisdom that guided Thomas and Alito in their rulings should now guide them in their departures.

If either justice were to retire in 2025 or early 2026, Trump could nominate and confirm a successor before the midterms. With the filibuster already abolished for Supreme Court nominations, a simple majority suffices. The Republican majority in the Senate, though narrow, is sufficient. Waiting even a year longer could close that window forever. The left would celebrate the paralysis, and the conservative legal project, built painstakingly over decades, could collapse in one stroke.

Strategic retirement is not an act of surrender; it is an act of stewardship. The conservative legal movement, from the Federalist Society to the Article III Project, has emphasized institutional longevity. A justice who steps aside at the right moment exercises the same foresight that defines good statesmanship. The republic does not need martyrs who die in office; it needs guardians who ensure the flame is passed intact.

Justice David Souter’s retirement in 2009, though only at age 69, gave President Obama the chance to appoint Sonia Sotomayor. Conservatives remember the disappointment vividly. The lesson is clear: timing decides legacy. The left has learned from its mistakes. Conservatives must do the same. If Thomas or Alito were to delay and tragedy struck after 2026, it would not be fate’s fault but ours.

Constitutional conservatism is not sustained by sentiment but by prudence. Prudence demands that we act now. Let Justice Thomas and Justice Alito retire on their own terms, while a Republican Senate can secure successors in their image. Let them protect what they have built, rather than risk its undoing by the whims of politics and mortality. To secure the future of constitutional originalism, timing is everything.

