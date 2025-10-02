@amuse

Kurt Wullenweber
1h

Another great Expose' that will, more than likely, fall on closed ears, when it comes to doing anything about it.

We need a taxpayer's legal group to go after these state criminal activities through civil actions.

They are stealing our tax dollars and crippling the system put in place and paid for by taxpayers to serve those the programs are designated for.

Anyone know how to organize such a venture and direct us to someone to handle it?

We have an array of exposers, we need a couple of organizers to give us a method to correct, short of waiting for a corrupt government to police itself.

Imagine what we could do with 10 to 20 million taxpayers putting $100 each into a legal fund.

Janet Kabai
21m

This is the best, most informative explanation of how California is siphoning off Federal Medicaid dollars for illegal aliens. I knew it was happening, but was not clear about the fraudulent mechanisms.

