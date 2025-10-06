@amuse

@amuse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Betsy's avatar
Betsy
7h

Extremely well written - thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Cara Wakefield's avatar
Cara Wakefield
7h

Nayib Bukele has the right idea regarding these judges: impeach. Impeach them all.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 amuse on x
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture