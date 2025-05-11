One of the defining features of any bureaucracy, and indeed one of its great dangers, is its capacity to perpetuate itself long after its purpose has been fulfilled. Nowhere is this more vividly illustrated than in the federal government’s use of consent decrees, court-enforceable settlements imposed upon cities, school districts, state agencies, and private companies. Though intended as temporary remedies to past violations, many of these decrees have become functionally permanent, not because they still serve the public interest, but because they serve a far more parochial one: enriching Democratic-aligned lawyers who profit from their indefinite continuation.

This is not an incidental feature of the system; it is a defining one. As Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights, Harmeet Dhillon, recently told the Epoch Times, not a single party currently under a consent decree has voluntarily sought to have it lifted. Not one. Some of these decrees date back to the 1940s, yet no city, school board, or agency has knocked on the Department of Justice's door to say, "Mission accomplished. Release us."

Why not? The answer, while politically unflattering, is economically rational. Local officials, especially in Democrat-controlled jurisdictions, often maintain cozy relationships with the very law firms appointed to negotiate or monitor these decrees. These firms, in turn, make generous campaign contributions to those same officials. What we are witnessing is not just a legal mechanism to correct institutional misconduct. It is a shadow patronage system, a jobs program for well-connected lawyers cloaked in the respectable garments of civil rights and regulatory reform.

The numbers speak for themselves. In Cleveland, where a police consent decree has been in effect since 2015, monitors have billed the city over $6 million. In Chicago, similar monitoring has cost the city $14 million over five years. Seattle has spent over $100 million complying with its own police decree, with a sizable portion of that figure allocated to monitors and legal consultants. In New Orleans, taxpayers shell out roughly $1.4 million annually just to pay the monitor's fees. Detroit was under dual DOJ consent decrees from 2003 to 2016, costing tens of millions in legal and compliance expenses. In Oakland, California, the police department has been under federal supervision for over two decades. Los Angeles County has similarly faced millions in legal oversight expenses over jail conditions since 2015. These monitors often bill at rates north of $300 per hour, and in some cases, as with Ferguson, Missouri, the outside counsel retained to handle negotiations billed as high as $1,300 per hour.

Such staggering sums are not the domain of public defenders or civil servants. They accrue to elite attorneys, many of them from white-shoe law firms or politically connected consulting groups, who have turned consent decree oversight into a specialized and highly remunerative niche. These are not public interest crusaders toiling in obscurity. They are beneficiaries of a system that rewards delay, prolongs resolution, and punishes finality. And here is the central paradox: given how much these cities, school districts, and corporations are paying to these lawyers year after year, why have they never sought to have the decrees ended? If the goal is reform, and the reform has been achieved, or at least paid for in full, why no motion to terminate? The answer lies not in legal necessity, but in political convenience and financial incentives.

It is worth emphasizing that this practice disproportionately benefits a particular ideological class. Major firms such as WilmerHale, Covington & Burling, and Sheppard Mullin have played prominent roles in consent decree oversight and have long track records of contributing to Democratic political campaigns and causes. These contributions are not merely coincidental. They reinforce a feedback loop in which legal power, political influence, and lucrative contracts rotate among a narrow set of elite actors. While government lawyers enforcing the decrees earn standard federal salaries, the lion's share of the financial windfall flows to private-sector attorneys, monitors, and compliance officers. And these actors are not ideologically neutral. The legal firms and compliance specialists tapped for these roles are overwhelmingly staffed by attorneys who contribute to Democratic campaigns, support progressive legal organizations, and reinforce the institutional power of the left-leaning bar.

This helps explain the curious passivity of Democratic local officials who are ostensibly being punished or constrained by these decrees. One would think that a city under federal oversight would wish to regain its autonomy. And yet, silence. More precisely, calculated silence. To lift a decree would be to cut off a steady stream of legal retainers and monitoring contracts to friendly firms. It would mean disappointing campaign contributors, drying up speaking engagements, and reducing the flow of prestige-laden appointments to commissions and oversight boards. Better, from their perspective, to let the decree linger.

This is not to say that all consent decrees are unjustified or that they serve no public purpose. Some have led to meaningful improvements in policing, prison conditions, and environmental compliance. But when a decree lasts longer than a generation, outliving the officials who signed it and the problems it purported to fix, its legitimacy must be reexamined. Without a built-in expiration date or active oversight from a vigilant DOJ, these decrees tend to metastasize into perpetual legal guardianships. At some point, a government governed indefinitely by a federal judge ceases to be self-governing. These decrees, absent reform, transform into a form of legal colonization, sustained not by necessity, but by inertia and vested interest. The underlying issues may have abated. The financial incentives to say otherwise have not.

Fortunately, change is underway. Under President Trump and General Pam Bondi, Harmeet Dhillon's Civil Rights Division has begun the long-overdue process of terminating decrees that have outlived their utility. This includes not only ancient antitrust agreements, some dating back to the Coolidge administration, but also school desegregation orders from the 1960s that now amount to federal micromanagement of racially integrated school districts.

In one telling example, the DOJ finally moved to terminate a desegregation order in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana, that had been in place since 1966. This decree lingered for nearly sixty years, not because the schools remained segregated, but because no one had taken the political or legal initiative to declare the job done. As the Assistant Attorney General Dhillon put it, its continuation was a historical wrong in and of itself.

This raises the question: how many more such decrees remain on the books, governing everything from music licensing to municipal hiring, simply because the beneficiaries of the system prefer inertia to reform? DOJ data from 2018 estimated 1,300 such legacy antitrust decrees, many of them without expiration clauses. In the environmental domain, over 100 new decrees are signed each year, adding to an already substantial backlog. School desegregation orders still cover more than 100 districts, often in jurisdictions where student populations have dramatically changed or diversified.

The solution is not merely administrative. It must be legislative. Congress should amend federal law to require all new consent decrees to include a mandatory sunset clause, ten years, with a provision for renewal only upon substantial and independently verified need. Courts should be encouraged to scrutinize legacy decrees with an eye toward termination, particularly where no active party has moved to renew or enforce their terms.

More ambitiously, Congress should consider requiring an annual DOJ report cataloging all active consent decrees, their age, their costs, and the identity of the firms and individuals profiting from them. Sunlight may not be a disinfectant in every instance, but it is a powerful solvent against bureaucratic calcification and political patronage.

To those who defend the status quo, it is worth asking a simple question: if these decrees are still so vital, why has no covered entity requested their removal, even after fifty or sixty years? The silence is not noble. It is mercenary.

At its best, the American legal system uses consent decrees to right institutional wrongs. At its worst, it converts those wrongs into open-ended annuities for politically connected lawyers. The time has come to distinguish between the two.

