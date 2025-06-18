On its surface, the growing tide of viral videos showing confrontations between federal immigration officers and Democrat politicians and activists might appear spontaneous. They are not. These moments, now shared with choreographed outrage and amplified across corporate media channels, are more accurately viewed as performances, carefully staged by Democrat politicians, designed not to correct the law, but to break it in public, and to shame those who dare enforce it. The objective is not legal reform through constitutional means. It is mass resistance to lawful immigration enforcement, powered by repetition, misinformation, and the hope that enough noise will overwhelm clarity.

Worse still, the authors of this resistance know the law. Many of them are attorneys, lawmakers, even judges. Yet they repeat demonstrably false claims, claims they have the training to know are false, with the clear aim of inciting the public to obstruct federal enforcement efforts. And in doing so, they cross a line from civic participation to coordinated sabotage. It is time to clarify what the law actually says and to expose the disinformation campaign behind these myths.

Consider, for instance, the increasingly common claim that ICE or DEA officers are not permitted to wear masks. This is wrong. Not debatably wrong or debatably misleading. It is categorically and legally false. Federal agents have always been authorized to wear masks, especially during high-risk operations. In fact, in recent years, it has become a matter of necessity. Agents are routinely targeted for doxxing by activist groups seeking to make them and their families pariahs. Simultaneously, cartels like MS-13 and Tren de Aragua target federal officers for retaliation. Masks are therefore not only permitted, they are often critical to officer safety. And this fact is recognized in federal policy. In Portland, 2020, DHS explicitly defended masked agents after Antifa-aligned groups circulated names and photos of officers. Uniforms continued to clearly indicate agency affiliation, there is no law requiring personal identification be visible to the public.

This leads to the next myth: that federal officers must provide their names or badge numbers upon request, as state and local officers often must. Again, this is false. While state and municipal police are frequently governed by transparency statutes, federal officers are not. There is no federal statute requiring ICE, DEA, or FBI agents to wear or disclose identifying numbers to the public. Agency policy varies, but the key legal requirement is simply that officers identify their agency and legal authority to make an arrest, nothing more. When ICE agents conduct an arrest, they do so under 8 U.S.C. §1357, which requires them to identify themselves as immigration officers and state the reason for arrest. Disclosure of personal identity is neither required nor always safe, and the law recognizes this.

A more dangerous myth, because it emboldens unlawful interference, is the idea that ICE officers cannot arrest citizens who obstruct enforcement. In truth, 18 U.S.C. §111 makes it a federal felony to forcibly assault, resist, oppose, or impede a federal officer in the performance of their duties. Citizens who lay hands on ICE agents, block their path, or facilitate the escape of a detainee can be, and often are, arrested. This is not theoretical. In 2025, New York City Comptroller Brad Lander physically interposed himself between ICE agents and a deportation target. He was arrested for obstruction. Similarly, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka was detained after entering a secure ICE facility during a protest and refusing to comply with federal orders. Even federal judges, like Wisconsin's Hannah Dugan, have faced indictment for unlawfully aiding an alien’s escape. The law is clear: interfering with ICE operations is a crime. That Democrat politicians are willing to risk arrest to play to the camera only underscores the theatrical nature of their resistance.

Another oft-repeated myth is that ICE agents cannot arrest illegal aliens inside courthouses or other state facilities. This is patently false. ICE has explicit authority to conduct arrests in public spaces, including state courthouses, provided they do not disrupt official proceedings or enter non-public areas without permission. ICE Directive 11072.1, issued in 2018, details procedures for courthouse enforcement. Agents generally avoid making arrests inside courtrooms, but public lobbies, hallways, and exits are fair game. This policy was upheld in federal court, and attempts by states to block ICE presence in public courthouses have been rejected under the Supremacy Clause. States may not create sanctuary zones immune from federal law.

Perhaps the most common myth is that ICE agents need a judicial warrant to make an arrest. This claim, repeated ad nauseam by activist lawyers and opportunistic officials, is legally indefensible. Under the Immigration and Nationality Act, ICE officers are empowered to arrest aliens based on administrative warrants issued by DHS supervisors. These are not judicial warrants because immigration enforcement is a civil process, not a criminal one. The Supreme Court has consistently affirmed this distinction. Administrative warrants, such as ICE Form I-200 or I-205, authorize the arrest and removal of removable aliens. Demanding a judicial warrant misunderstands the legal structure of immigration enforcement. There is no constitutional requirement that civil arrests be backed by a judge. And if there were, virtually all immigration enforcement would cease to function.

Then there is the claim that federal troops, including National Guard or Marines, cannot be used to protect federal buildings or enforce federal law. This is false, both legally and historically. While the Posse Comitatus Act does restrict the use of active-duty military for domestic law enforcement, it contains exceptions, and it does not apply to federalized National Guard units operating under Title 10 authority. President Trump has not invoked the Insurrection Act at this stage. Instead, he has deployed troops under existing Title 10 statutory authority, specifically for the purpose of protecting federal personnel and facilities during national security operations and enforcement actions. This allows Guard and Marine units to assist in a protective capacity, guarding buildings, escorting federal agents, and maintaining perimeter security, so long as they do not engage in law enforcement activities like arrests unless separately authorized. This practice aligns with precedent and is consistent with the use of federal forces to defend federal interests during prior emergencies. In 2025, Trump utilized this authority to shield ICE officers and infrastructure in cities where violent demonstrations threatened operational continuity. There is no legal barrier to deploying these forces for defensive purposes, and their presence is explicitly contemplated in federal law governing the protection of federal assets.

Even more brazen is the claim that members of Congress may enter ICE facilities at any time, without notice or clearance. While members have oversight authority, that authority does not exempt them from basic security protocols. The Department of Homeland Security Appropriations Act of 2024 affirms the right of congressional visits, but also allows ICE to deny or delay entry in the event of an emergency or disruption. What is truly outrageous is the behavior of those who show up not with questions, but with cameras, signage, protest mobs, and media crews in tow. In Newark, a member of Congress led a group of anti-ICE agitators to the facility gates under the guise of "oversight." In the ensuing chaos, as ICE personnel were forced to manage the disruptive crowd, four detainees escaped. This is not oversight, it is performative incitement, and it undermines both safety and the rule of law. Members of Congress who genuinely wish to inspect ICE facilities need only make an appointment and arrive without a mob. That such basic protocol is scorned in favor of spectacle reveals the true aim: not accountability, but provocation.

We must return to first principles. The Constitution provides for a federal government with supremacy in matters of immigration and national security. Congress passed the Immigration and Nationality Act. Presidents from both parties have enforced it. The law empowers ICE to enforce immigration orders with administrative warrants, to conduct arrests in public, to detain obstructers, and to operate in public facilities. It empowers the President, when necessary, to use military force to protect federal functions. Every one of these powers has been exercised before.

And yet, a coordinated campaign now seeks to deny all of this. Democrat politicians, many of them attorneys, amplify falsehoods that ICE needs judicial warrants, that agents cannot arrest obstructers, that troops may not defend federal sites. These are not errors of ignorance but deliberate fabrications, designed to sow chaos and incite resistance. Worse still, the legacy media has become a willing accomplice in this campaign, repeating these falsehoods verbatim without correction, broadcasting lies they know to be false under the guise of reporting. This is not journalism, it is propaganda. The purpose is not legal reform. It is to delegitimize the law, confuse the public, and embolden unlawful resistance. The more often a lie is repeated, the more it is believed. And these lies now circulate with such force that they put officers in harm’s way and invite the public to commit crimes.

This cannot stand. The federal government is not optional. Immigration law is not nullified by a hashtag. Those who enforce it are not villains. They are public servants doing what the law commands. If Democrat politicians wish to change the law, they have the tools: debate, vote, legislate. But that is not what they are doing. They are staging conflict, knowing full well the law they pretend to oppose is valid, and they are inviting the public to join them in breaking it. That is not resistance. It is subversion.

