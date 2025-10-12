@amuse

Renee Fransen
9h

THIS IS A VERY IMPORTANT MATTER THAT GETS PRACTICALLY ZERO PRESS ... The fact that the Democrats in Texas always get the Speaker THEY WANT, rather than the GOP (majority) getting their preferred Speaker, shows that the oilyest Republican who can make deals with the Democrats will win the Speakership!!! The Democrat-controlled Speaker then appoints Democrats to chair committees!!

Also, this fact resulted in the GOP majority (actually the Democrat controlled Speakership and rogue Republicans) tried to thwart the Will of the People who had just elected, by a landslide, Ken Paxton as Attorney General of Texas to have to fight to retain his elected position as AG.

That's unacceptable!!! Fortunately, Steve Bannon's War Room Posse rose to the occasion and was able to stop the insanity happening in Texas at the time!

