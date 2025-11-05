President Trump and Congress should bring the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) back under federal control. What made sense in the 1960s no longer makes sense today. In the early years of the Food Stamp Program, the federal government lacked the technology and administrative capacity to process millions of applications, track eligibility, and distribute benefits across fifty states. Computers were rare, networks primitive, and data exchange slow. So Congress relied on state agencies to deliver what Washington funded. It was a practical compromise in an age of paper files and rotary phones. But times have changed. With automation, data integration, and secure electronic transfers, the same program that once required fifty bureaucracies can now be managed through one modern federal system.

The old system persists mostly by inertia. Each state maintains its own eligibility software, call centers, fraud units, and IT contractors, all funded in part by the federal government. This redundancy costs billions. In 2023, the federal government’s share of SNAP administrative expenses exceeded $6 billion, nearly 5% of total spending. Much of that money pays for duplicate contracts with the same vendors. Deloitte alone runs benefit systems for 25 states in deals worth billions. That is not innovation; it is inefficiency institutionalized. A single federal platform could handle the same tasks with far fewer middlemen, saving as much as $11 billion annually.

The waste would be bad enough if the system at least worked fairly. It does not. In some states, SNAP applications are processed within days. In others, families wait weeks. Federal law requires decisions within 30 days, but compliance varies sharply. This is the “geographic lottery” of welfare: one’s access to food aid depends more on state efficiency than on need. A single federal administration would end that lottery. It would apply uniform standards nationwide, ensuring that every eligible household receives benefits promptly and accurately, regardless of where it lives.

Technology now makes such centralization feasible. Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards already operate across the country through shared banking rails. Federal data systems maintained by the IRS, Social Security Administration, and Department of Health and Human Services can already verify income, identity, and eligibility in near real time. There is no longer any technical reason to keep fifty separate systems performing identical tasks. Social Security payments, veterans’ benefits, and Medicare reimbursements all flow directly from Washington to recipients. SNAP could do the same.

The current decentralized structure also makes the program vulnerable to fraud and abuse. Because states maintain separate databases, a recipient can sometimes collect benefits in multiple jurisdictions without detection. Congress recognized this problem when it mandated the National Accuracy Clearinghouse, an interstate database designed to flag duplicate enrollments. But that system depends on voluntary state cooperation. Twenty-one states recently refused to share their SNAP data with the Department of Agriculture, citing privacy concerns and political resistance. The result is predictable: billions of taxpayer dollars wasted, ineligible recipients protected by state secrecy, and widespread uncertainty about who actually receives benefits. That is unacceptable in a $120 billion federal program.

A unified federal database would solve these problems by allowing USDA to cross-check Social Security numbers, immigration status, and income instantly against federal records. Fraud would be easier to detect, overpayments would drop, and illegal aliens could be quickly identified and removed from the rolls. As Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins argued, if the federal government funds SNAP, it must have full visibility into its operations. Accountability requires authority, and authority requires control.

The deeper issue is constitutional as much as it is administrative. The federal government already pays for SNAP benefits and sets the rules. Yet it relies on states to execute those rules while claiming limited oversight over their performance. This hybrid structure dilutes responsibility. When errors occur, each side blames the other. When fraud is exposed, neither can act decisively. Centralizing delivery would clarify who is accountable: the federal government. It would restore a clean line of authority between Congress, USDA, and the American taxpayer.

Critics claim federalization would erode state flexibility and local innovation. But in practice, states exercise little true discretion over SNAP policy. Eligibility criteria, benefit formulas, and work requirements are already determined by federal statute. States mainly handle paperwork. The supposed local “innovation” often amounts to contracting with the same multinational IT firms under slightly different terms. This duplication adds complexity without adding value. The real innovation lies in modernizing how benefits are delivered, not in preserving outdated administrative borders.

Others warn of privacy risks in consolidating data. But that argument cuts both ways. The federal government already holds virtually all the information needed to administer SNAP, including income, identity, and citizenship records. Fragmented state systems expose citizens to inconsistent standards and uneven protection, while a single federal platform could actually enhance privacy by removing personal data from fifty separate state contractors and giving it back to citizens under one clear legal regime. A unified federal system could enforce one rigorous privacy standard, with strong encryption and auditing safeguards, rather than fifty uneven ones. The IRS, SSA, and Treasury already manage far more sensitive data at a far greater scale, and they have both the capacity and experience to protect the same information used for SNAP.

Opponents also cite the principle of subsidiarity: that government functions should be performed at the lowest possible level. It is a sound conservative principle when local institutions can perform the task efficiently. But SNAP is no longer one of those cases. The goal is not to transfer power for its own sake, but to deliver results with integrity and economy. When fifty local systems consume billions in redundant costs and fail to prevent fraud, subsidiarity becomes a slogan, not a solution. In fact, we now know that at least 21 states are openly flaunting federal law, funneling SNAP funds to illegal aliens, and refusing to provide the reporting to USDA that federal law requires. This defiance alone demonstrates why federal control is essential. The conservative case for decentralization rests on responsibility and competition, not on protecting inefficiency or lawlessness.

Indeed, federalizing SNAP would strengthen fiscal discipline. A single national administrator could measure performance accurately, set uniform fraud controls, and publish transparent audits. Congress could hold USDA directly accountable for results, instead of subsidizing a web of state contracts that conceal waste. A clear chain of command produces better oversight, not more spending. Federalization would also make it easier to apply modern management tools, automated verification, AI fraud detection, and unified metrics, currently fragmented across state systems. Efficiency is not an enemy of conservatism; it is its fulfillment in practice.

The political context favors reform. President Trump’s second term has revived a serious debate about restoring integrity to federal welfare programs. The principle is simple: the federal government should control what it funds. SNAP is a prime example. With over 40 million participants and rising costs, it demands a system that is not only compassionate but competent. Modernization is not about punishment but stewardship. Every dollar wasted on fraud is a dollar stolen from the truly needy.

Federalizing SNAP would also close the door to abuse by sanctuary states that use welfare systems to shield illegal immigrants. Several states have used their control of SNAP data to block federal verification efforts, citing privacy laws that conveniently protect those here unlawfully. By reasserting federal control, Washington can ensure that taxpayer-funded nutrition aid reaches citizens and lawful residents only. That is both moral and legal.

In 1964, when the modern food stamp program began, decentralized delivery made sense. Computers filled rooms, not pockets. Data moved by mail, not wire. But the world of 2025 is digital, instantaneous, and interconnected. Persisting with fifty analog bureaucracies in a digital age is indefensible. We do not ask fifty states to cut Social Security checks or issue passports. We should not ask them to distribute federal food aid either.

It is time for Congress to act. The path forward is clear: authorize USDA to administer SNAP directly, using existing federal data networks and financial infrastructure. States could retain a local presence for outreach, but eligibility, verification, and benefit issuance should be unified. A single federal portal could handle all applications, as Social Security does now. The transition would save billions, reduce fraud, and deliver fairer service to every American family.

What began as a logistical necessity has become an administrative anachronism. Federalizing SNAP would not expand government, it would rationalize it. It would replace fifty inefficient bureaucracies with one accountable system, save taxpayer money, and strengthen public confidence. In the digital age, centralization is not the enemy of efficiency; fragmentation is.

