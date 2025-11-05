@amuse

@amuse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan Daniels's avatar
Susan Daniels
10h

Yesterday I saw an interview with a woman who has been getting food stamps for 30 years. I'm sick of the deadbeats. 42 million people, not 42 million Americans are getting food stamps. Get rid of the illegals and the bums.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Brian Camenker's avatar
Brian Camenker
9h

What about the fact that welfare payments from the federal government are unconstitutional? Or does that not matter anymore? As a taxpayer, I’m very disappointed with amuse for completely ignoring this obvious problem.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 amuse on x
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture